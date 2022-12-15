 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Mum who dyed one eye blue and the other purple now going blind. Her one and only regret "If I could go back in time, I would have done one black [eye tattoo] and left it. I would have done one black. Absolutely" -good old life tips from Mom   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jay-Z sure has let himself go.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Law student? Lol. She is also a volunteer astronaut as well.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
/I'm getting a lot of use out of this today.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thank you, Mirror, for showing me who I absolutely should not hire to do legal work for me, in the event I become too stupid to do it myself.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
WTF?  I'm surprised someone who thought getting their eyes tattooed didn't die from eating road kill years ago.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hinged
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Poor kid...


Fano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So who agreed to do this for the dumbass?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
johnphantom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: Law student? Lol. She is also a volunteer astronaut as well.


The only thing it takes to become a law student is how scummy you are.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
another example to prove regulating parenting would do more good than regulating firearms.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Beauty knows no pain
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
p51d007
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
ZERO sympathy for people that do this garbage.  But, since it is England, taxpayers will
most likely have to pay for her.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: Law student? Lol. She is also a volunteer astronaut as well.


Probably a Navy Seal too. But, I am sure her records are classified like this guy's was from Meal Team Six.
SirMadness
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
PSA: You Make Me by Weird Al Yankovic is neither a suggestion nor a challenge!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And people like Elroy was to wire shiat into people's brains while we can't even dye people's stupid eyeballs a different color.
 
Electrify
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Could be worse...

/I'd post what happens next, but the modmins have already stated it was too much
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

p51d007: ZERO sympathy for people that do this garbage.  But, since it is England, taxpayers will
most likely have to pay for her.


Why did you assume she hasn't paid her taxes into the NHS for years?

Is it because she isn't a whitey, whitey?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Probably a Navy Seal too. But, I am sure her records are classified like this guy's was from Meal Team Six.


Its been a while since i had to know a rank beyond the obvious and common ones from someone's sleeve, but isn't that guy's uniform basically the highest ranking NCO in the Marines?

You know, where ONE person at a time holds it, and usually for a while, and a quick google will give you a list of maybe 3 guys and their names in his age range that held it?
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vsavatar: Thank you, Mirror, for showing me who I absolutely should not hire to do legal work for me, in the event I become too stupid to do it myself.


Damn, I'd hate to have that internal dialogue every time I looked at a mirror. Maybe go for a good walk?
 
vsavatar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ok, I walked right into that one.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: nyan9mm: Law student? Lol. She is also a volunteer astronaut as well.

Probably a Navy Seal too. But, I am sure her records are classified like this guy's was from Meal Team Six.
LOL. Those stolen valor pics kill me.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why can't people leave themselves alone? Jeez, dye your hair and call it a day.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

blondambition: Why can't people leave themselves alone? Jeez, dye your hair and call it a day.


everyone is special, so farking special
 
12349876
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Love is saying don't become a clown car!
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Electrify: Could be worse...

/I'd post what happens next, but the modmins have already stated it was too much


Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: p51d007: ZERO sympathy for people that do this garbage.  But, since it is England, taxpayers will
most likely have to pay for her.

Why did you assume she hasn't paid her taxes into the NHS for years?

Is it because she isn't a whitey, whitey?


Right?  This lady has obviously been gainfully employed and paying into the system for years.  But racists gonna racist.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ah, got the split tongue procedure too. Brilliant!
 
mononymous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If she wanted a black eye, she shoulda called Chris Brown.
 
not your buddy guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Electrify: Could be worse...

/I'd post what happens next, but the modmins have already stated it was too much


should've known someone would make a dead space reference in less than 20 mins
 
Toxophil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
People don't value what they have untill they lose it. Walk on to any job site, into any fabrication shop, and look at how many people are using proper PPE. It's probably far fewer than you'd think. It's a lack of long term thinking and an "it wont happen to me" attitude. That's why old welders are blind, deaf, and emphysemic. Why should body modification enthusiasts be any brighter? It's just one of the dumber parts of human nature. At least she'll serve as a warning to others.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mononymous: If she wanted a black eye, she shoulda called Chris Brown.



Q: What do you say to a woman with two black eyes?

A: Nothing you haven't told her twice before!


/aisle seat please
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: Law student? Lol. She is also a volunteer astronaut as well.


I bet she's a hoot in mock trial.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: nyan9mm: Law student? Lol. She is also a volunteer astronaut as well.

I bet she's a hoot in mock trial.


This is rival council in the court room :


mongbiohazard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: mononymous: If she wanted a black eye, she shoulda called Chris Brown.


Q: What do you say to a woman with two black eyes?

A: Nothing you haven't told her twice before!


/aisle seat please


A friend of mine used to tell that joke, and he said when he was in the Army he was talking to some soldier he told him that, and the guy just stood there waiting for the punchline AFTER he'd already delivered it. He chose not to socialize with that dude.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She said: "I don't have 20/20 vision anymore. From a distance, I can't see features on faces.


Welcome to my world.  And I got bad eyes without tattoos.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: Law student? Lol. She is also a volunteer astronaut as well.


She lives in the United Kingdom, so becoming a law student isn't hard.

She'd make a great defence lawyer as well, as her client would get acquitted out of pity for having her represent them.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: SpectroBoy: mononymous: If she wanted a black eye, she shoulda called Chris Brown.


Q: What do you say to a woman with two black eyes?

A: Nothing you haven't told her twice before!


/aisle seat please

A friend of mine used to tell that joke, and he said when he was in the Army he was talking to some soldier he told him that, and the guy just stood there waiting for the punchline AFTER he'd already delivered it. He chose not to socialize with that dude.


Should have stuck to stand-up at the ploicemens' ball.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Has anyone answered clearly and sensibly why all these British rags identify every woman first as Mum? Like, that is her main identity, and it isn't always passive-aggressive; sometimes it's aw, this poor Mum, as well. But always Mum. I'm not for it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: Turbo Cojones: nyan9mm: Law student? Lol. She is also a volunteer astronaut as well.

I bet she's a hoot in mock trial.

This is rival council in the court room :


But, she's got such kind eyes...

<quiet crapping sounds>
 
TK-593
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LineNoise: bucket_pup: Probably a Navy Seal too. But, I am sure her records are classified like this guy's was from Meal Team Six.

Its been a while since i had to know a rank beyond the obvious and common ones from someone's sleeve, but isn't that guy's uniform basically the highest ranking NCO in the Marines?

You know, where ONE person at a time holds it, and usually for a while, and a quick google will give you a list of maybe 3 guys and their names in his age range that held it?


No he's wearing the stripes of a Master Gunnery Sergeant, equivalent to a Navy Master Chief Petty Officer.
There's lots of them.  The Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps has the Anchor Eagle Globe insignia with two stars in the middle.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

asciibaron: another example to prove regulating parenting would do more good than regulating firearms.


She could be the best parent in the world, has 0 to do with how she looks.
My sister was supermom, perfect playmate when young, ran the girls out troop, helped with homework, confidant when they were sad, home cooked meal every night, family time was top priority.
If you were to look at her you would see nothing special, no college, no job while raising the kids, made many questionable choices growing up.

I'm not saying this woman is mom of the year but her ink and poor decisions do not make her a bad mom, if anything admitting publicly that she should have listened to her daughter shows a level of interest and respect many do not have.
The kid may be smart enough to use mom as a life lesson on things that should be avoided.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: arrogantbastich: p51d007: ZERO sympathy for people that do this garbage.  But, since it is England, taxpayers will
most likely have to pay for her.

Why did you assume she hasn't paid her taxes into the NHS for years?

Is it because she isn't a whitey, whitey?

Right?  This lady has obviously been gainfully employed and paying into the system for years.  But racists gonna racist.


She could be owner of a highly successful business, not everyone has a job.  Actually those with the most $ often don't.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: She said: "I don't have 20/20 vision anymore. From a distance, I can't see features on faces.


Welcome to my world.  And I got bad eyes without tattoos.


Maybe tattoos will fix your eyes
 
asciibaron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lilistonic: Has anyone answered clearly and sensibly why all these British rags identify every woman first as Mum? Like, that is her main identity, and it isn't always passive-aggressive; sometimes it's aw, this poor Mum, as well. But always Mum. I'm not for it.


that's how the Brits refer to moms.

unless they are in Manchester, then it's "mam"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
- and is now at risk of developing cataracts

Oh, somehow I doubt she's going to be alive for that long.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: She could be the best parent in the world, has 0 to do with how she looks.


the best parent in the world would set a better example.  go away.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's a lesson be learned here, but she just can't see it.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Jeebus Saves: arrogantbastich: p51d007: ZERO sympathy for people that do this garbage.  But, since it is England, taxpayers will
most likely have to pay for her.

Why did you assume she hasn't paid her taxes into the NHS for years?

Is it because she isn't a whitey, whitey?

Right?  This lady has obviously been gainfully employed and paying into the system for years.  But racists gonna racist.

She could be owner of a highly successful business, not everyone has a job.  Actually those with the most $ often don't.


I mean it's possible, but again, tattooed eyes.  Any business she comes up with probably involves storage units full of Beanie Babies.
 
