(The Daily Beast)   Suddenly, rogue hippo
27
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All because of that bag boy strike.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone just had a bag of marbles to distract him this could have been avoided.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.halloweencostumes.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Just in time for Christmas!"
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take it from the hippo: 2-year-old boys taste like shiat.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hippos are actually among the more dangerous African wildlife. I think I read only mosquitos kill more people on the continent.

/And if they don't chomp on you, they'll swap ends and splatter the entire landscape.
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting direction for the new Star Wars movie to take.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geoduck42: Hippos are actually among the more dangerous African wildlife. I think I read only mosquitos kill more people on the continent.

/And if they don't chomp on you, they'll swap ends and splatter the entire landscape.


Yup. Most dangerous animal over there.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: [Fark user image 264x264]

"Just in time for Christmas!"


First thing I thought of.  Earworm warning:

Gayla Peevey - I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas (1953) (HQ Official Music Video)
Youtube GNDri18-eQ0
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geoduck42: Hippos are actually among the more dangerous African wildlife. I think I read only mosquitos kill more people on the continent.

/And if they don't chomp on you, they'll swap ends and splatter the entire landscape.


When I went on safari, the guide had a high-powered rifle and he said it was mainly in case of hippo attack. He wasn't worried about, say, lions or rhinos.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See crapping your pants works.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the hippo wanted to swallow the child, hunt down his family and burn their house down, urinate on the ashes- throwing rocks would not have stopped it.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geekbikerskum: Pants full of macaroni!!: [Fark user image 264x264]

"Just in time for Christmas!"

First thing I thought of.  Earworm warning:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/GNDri18-eQ0]


You son of a biatch. I didn't even hit play and you've ruined my afternoon.

Harrumph.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it a bit late for Black Friday horror stories?
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the massive animal "swallowed half of his body" but then miraculously spit him back out"

If they think that miraculous they should talk to most of the girls I dated in high-school.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't anywhere near ripe yet
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: [images.halloweencostumes.com image 625x990]


"We're gonna need a bigger moat".
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optimistic_cynic: "the massive animal "swallowed half of his body" but then miraculously spit him back out"

If they think that miraculous they should talk to most of the girls I dated in high-school.


I knew a girl that gave you a choice; spit, swallow or drool......

/s
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SRHs? I don't believe they exist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man who was nearby saw the horrific scene unfolding and "stoned the hippo and scared it"...

It wouldn't be the first creature to become easily scared when stoned.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Probably more effective than a hippo rogue, especially one that specializes in acrobatics.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rogue Hippo 'Swallows' 2-Year-Old-Then Spits Him Back Out
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"stoned the hippo"

As opposed to getting stoned and deciding to animate dancing hippos.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: "stoned the hippo"

As opposed to getting stoned and deciding to animate dancing hippos.

[Fark user image 500x375] [View Full Size image _x_]


datass.jpg
 
KB202
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd Really Like To Eat A Child
Youtube s8zD9TPPzZc
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
doudoumalin.comView Full Size
 
