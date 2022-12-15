 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   Heiroglyphics discovered on area man's face   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
19
jim32rr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hieroglyphics (note spelling) or hieratic?

QI Compilation | Best Of Ancient Egypt
Youtube adNUNEr72pI
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Barajas faces seven felony charges"

For some reason I chuckled a bit when I read that.  Gotta be a joke in there somewhere.
 
COVID19 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
post malone in 5 years...
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah... This will never be a story of redemption. I'm not a fan of the death penalty in most cases but this is as open and shut a case as they come... If this guy hasn't already killed somebody, it's just a matter of time. Put this beast down
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who did his tats, a five-year-old with a Sharpie?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Which one's Trudi? The one with all the shiat in her face?
Nah that's Michael.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How bored do you have to be to file your teeth into points?
 
fat boy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pull his teeth then toss him in GP
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just imagine how it feels filing your teeth.

Slowly pushing the file against the hard surfaces, the sound entering directly into your brain via bone conduction, the powdery tooth swarf mixing with saliva and becoming a chunky paste, and the chills running up and down your body because there is no little suction tube and water spritzer to clear the dust and bloody gritty enamel spit frosting.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hieroglyphic is an adjective while hieroglyph is the noun.

Learn how to read Ancient Egyptian Hieroglyphs with Ilona Regulski | Curator's Corner S7 E10
Youtube LwZB0MsXCjQ
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Just imagine how it feels filing your teeth.

Slowly pushing the file against the hard surfaces, the sound entering directly into your brain via bone conduction, the powdery tooth swarf mixing with saliva and becoming a chunky paste, and the chills running up and down your body because there is no little suction tube and water spritzer to clear the dust and bloody gritty enamel spit frosting.


...So call Max and Grinch Family Dentistry and file your teeth respectably.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The last guy you would suspect to do something like this.
Neighbors say he was friendly.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dan Kildee is the chief deputy whip of the US House Democratic caucus.

Hieroglyphics's guy here should be the GOP choice to unseat him next session with his rogue fashion choices.


Should be a piece of cake to win over this guy, no tattoos or psychotic behavior:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Just imagine how it feels filing your teeth.

Slowly pushing the file against the hard surfaces, the sound entering directly into your brain via bone conduction, the powdery tooth swarf mixing with saliva and becoming a chunky paste, and the chills running up and down your body because there is no little suction tube and water spritzer to clear the dust and bloody gritty enamel spit frosting.


I'm going to share that with friends to ruin their day
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wooly Willy has fallen on hard times

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
