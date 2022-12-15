 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Several pallets of avocado dip mysteriously sit at the corner of 63rd and Ashland in Chicago, in case anyone wants to swing by with an 18-wheeler full of Tostitos   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: PSA, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pureed Grinch.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Illinois Emma Bandit.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Chuck 'em at the cops.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Room temperature stable 🥑 creeps me the fark out
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
that appears to be more than five cases. Or is he using Alderman math?
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is this a weather thing, or...

oh
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: that appears to be more than five cases. Or is he using Alderman math?


Looks like he thinks a pallet equals a case, as there are five pallets.
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's some good stuff! I'd be all about it if it wasn't 2000 miles away.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i lol'd
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: that appears to be more than five cases. Or is he using Alderman math?


"Millennium Park's projected to cost about $150 million. LOL."

"Oh crap, did I say the quiet part out loud?"
 
germ78
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Room temperature stable 🥑 creeps me the fark out


Probably not room temperature if left outside. It was low 40s and rainy yesterday in the area. Today's high is in the mid 30s with occasional snow showers.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That stuff is made in Mexico.  I like my salsa made in America.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: That stuff is made in Mexico.  I like my salsa made in America.


Just not in New York City I hope.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
bdc2020.o0bc.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The pallets of bricks supposed to be delivered to Antifa for the next riot arrived at the delivery dock of several Jewel-Osco stores in the area.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

germ78: waxbeans: Room temperature stable 🥑 creeps me the fark out

Probably not room temperature if left outside. It was low 40s and rainy yesterday in the area. Today's high is in the mid 30s with occasional snow showers.


tostitos avocado salsa is sold next door. At room temperature.  It's good. But. Yeah it's creepy.  And even more odd is it doesn't taste like  🥑. It taste like tacos. ? Odd. Not in a bad way. But. Still kind of disturbing.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

germ78: Probably not room temperature if left outside


If it goes through a freeze/thaw cycle, it probably farks up the consistency.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Wack: That's some good stuff! I'd be all about it if it wasn't 2000 miles away.


Problem is, you don't know why it was dumped there. Was it recalled because is was contaminated? ListeriaSalmonella? Fentanyl?
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Room temperature stable 🥑 creeps me the fark out


A lot of people are scared of science, it's gonna be ok though.  Solving food storage and preservation issues is something to be celebrated, getting "creeped out" by that is weird as fark.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Room temperature stable 🥑 creeps me the fark out


"Canning is a method of food preservation in which food is processed and sealed in an airtight container...In 1809, Nicolas Appert, a French confectioner and brewer, observed that food cooked inside a jar did not spoil unless the seals leaked, and developed a method of sealing food in glass jars..."
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaytkay: waxbeans: Room temperature stable 🥑 creeps me the fark out

"Canning is a method of food preservation in which food is processed and sealed in an airtight container...In 1809, Nicolas Appert, a French confectioner and brewer, observed that food cooked inside a jar did not spoil unless the seals leaked, and developed a method of sealing food in glass jars..."


The concept of canning is so over his head that he's actually scared of it
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: flappy_penguin: that appears to be more than five cases. Or is he using Alderman math?

Looks like he thinks a pallet equals a case, as there are five pallets.


THERE ARE FOUR PALLETS!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I bet a truck driver left it there. I could be wrong. Several cars could have brought everything, but the sure money is a truck.
A truck is why there are several pallets of dip on a random street corner.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaytkay: waxbeans: Room temperature stable 🥑 creeps me the fark out

"Canning is a method of food preservation in which food is processed and sealed in an airtight container...In 1809, Nicolas Appert, a French confectioner and brewer, observed that food cooked inside a jar did not spoil unless the seals leaked, and developed a method of sealing food in glass jars..."


It's been a tradition in my family to can avocados in the fall for at least a hundred years.  Who doesn't like a good canned avocado?
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: I bet a truck driver left it there. I could be wrong. Several cars could have brought everything, but the sure money is a truck.
A truck is why there are several pallets of dip on a random street corner.


For some reason the, "I know what this is..." moment from True Lies is coming to mind.
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: jaytkay: waxbeans: Room temperature stable 🥑 creeps me the fark out

"Canning is a method of food preservation in which food is processed and sealed in an airtight container...In 1809, Nicolas Appert, a French confectioner and brewer, observed that food cooked inside a jar did not spoil unless the seals leaked, and developed a method of sealing food in glass jars..."

It's been a tradition in my family to can avocados in the fall for at least a hundred years.  Who doesn't like a good canned avocado?


There's no such thing as good canned avocado.
 
