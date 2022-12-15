 Skip to content
(Mid Hudson News)   Duh, where else would you look for a drug dealer?   (midhudsonnews.com) divider line
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"You see, you buy the meth on Bourbon street, the fentanyl on Barbiturate Boulevard. I don't remember where you got the peyote though.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd no idea it was possible to rock an Afro-Skullet. Yet here we are.

Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A drug store?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In college we had a street named "weed st" and that sign got stole a bunch. Oddly enough it was right near "Sesame St." so if you were slick you could grab both in one night walking home from the bar.  Not that I ever did or anything like that.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dave finds you...
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: In college we had a street named "weed st" and that sign got stole a bunch. Oddly enough it was right near "Sesame St." so if you were slick you could grab both in one night walking home from the bar.  Not that I ever did or anything like that.


kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I'd no idea it was possible to rock an Afro-Skullet. Yet here we are.

I keep thinking his hair is like Gallagher's.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ahh, so this town is like Nashville, that if I remember well, had a gay bar on church street and a church on gay street.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Ahh, so this town is like Nashville, that if I remember well, had a gay bar on church street and a church on gay street.


I saw a street preacher on one corner and a hooker on the other yelling at a John for non payment or some such. I was in Atalanta by the CNN bldg. Great bistros.
 
