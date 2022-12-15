 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(New Scientist)   Good news, it's not your fault you're lazy. I mean everyone will still view it as a personal failure, but yay science   (newscientist.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You need a fecal transplant.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There are a lot of people at my gym who smell like they've just shiat their pants.  What does the science have to say about that?

/Come on people, stay home if you're going to do that.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They way I see it, they're doing the exercise for me.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: There are a lot of people at my gym who smell like they've just shiat their pants.  What does the science have to say about that?

/Come on people, stay home if you're going to do that.


I bet you never try to cut in on the equipment they're using.  ;-)
 
gnosis301
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: You need a fecal transplant.


Smartest thing I ever heard on this site.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They collected data from 106 mice ...

Strange way to end an article, but okay.

/MOVING ON
 
mononymous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But I am le tired...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Ragin' Asian: You need a fecal transplant.

Smartest thing I ever heard on this site.


As someone who has been appendixless since '06, you aren't wrong. Shiat hasn't worked right since.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The way to be fit:

Improve your diet and take a walk every day.
 
genner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mononymous: But I am le tired...


Well then have a nap

THEN FIRE ZEE MISSILES!!!1!ONE!
 
