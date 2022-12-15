 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Vegas woman accused of hiding stolen $17K watch inside herself. Christopher Walken impressed   (9news.com.au) divider line
    Dumbass, Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas metropolitan area, Theft, Hotel, Larceny, woman Sarah Richards, alleged victim, Las Vegas news  
20 Comments
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's like a ticking time bomb.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm not really sure I'd want the watch back...
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

labman: I'm not really sure I'd want the watch back...


Folks pay extra for that kind of thing in Vegas.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kokomo61
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A metal detector wand passed over her "kept alarming around her vaginal region".

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's a funny way to say you got jacked by a $1400 prostitute. "Offered her $1400 for money troubles." Riiiight. And I offered a drug dealer money for his money troubles too, the pound of weed was just a thank you
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Idk, when John's get robbed by hookers I kind of feel good about it. Same goes for Cardi B
 
sleze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's Captain Koons, subby.

hodinkee.imgix.netView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

labman: I'm not really sure I'd want the watch back...


"If it's still working, it's a story"
 
basicstock
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Curb Your Enthusiasm - The Big Vag
Youtube GfYbxNdnc-o
 
TheLopper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Takes a lickin' and keeps on tickin'.
 
Bondith
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Check if she's got my car keys.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Something smells fishy.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Vegas woman?

The article clearly stated that she was from Baltimore.  Maryland still gets to claim her as their own.

But the real question is why are the Las Vegas police telling us about this?  They're going against the city's promises

casinosavenue.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheLopper: Takes a lickin' and keeps on tickin'.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Idk, when John's get robbed by hookers I kind of feel good about it. Same goes for Cardi B


Well then you're a horrible human being

/Assuming it's not a human sex trafficking thing which most prostitution IS NOT
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Snatched it.
 
Fissile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's OK, Rolex are rated for a depth of 300 meters.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wrong movie, subby.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fissile: It's OK, Rolex are rated for a depth of 300 meters.


this is a Patek, though, which is rated for a depth of washing your hands in the sink.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

