(Guardian)   If you are in the mood for sinning, the Hot Priest Calendar is here   (theguardian.com) divider line
18
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I didn't know children were into calendars but ok
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good for the Parrish, where is the hot choirboy calendar for the rectory?
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Forgive me, father, fir I have sinned into your hair."
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hmmm... I should order another Dragon Sex calendar. That was hilarious.
 
KB202
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Eeww.
 
Burra
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rather than "photographer", he uses the terms "archivist and archive researcher";


reactiongifs.comView Full Size



Somehow that has never worked when I describe my "erotic photography" collection and indexing habits to my friends.  "guys, seriously.  It's called an archive and it's classy."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Burra: [Fark user image 380x190] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Has anyone here seen Michael Stokes's sexy priest photo? I'd post it here but it would melt Fark. :)
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [Fark user image 360x299]


Now THAT is some grade A bokeh
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
 Now do Nuns.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Inspired by an episode on Bridget and Eamon with this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"They are not all priests, and they are not all from Italy,"


Oh, so the "priests" are as real as He who they serve.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Glad to see they aren't doing the Hot Altar Boys calendar anymore.
 
