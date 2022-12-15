 Skip to content
(C|Net)   If you were one of the drooling simpletons who actually believed Keurig K-cups are recyclable, here's how you can get in on some of that sweet lawsuit money they just had to pay out. Your share should be about enough to split a new K-cup with someone
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Years ago, the sales guy bought a machine into the office when they were becoming widely popular.  My caffeine craving was getting the best of me in the afternoon so I started hitting it up.  I did that for several months then suddenly, I realized that the coffee tasted like it was ran through a new garden hose and across someone's ass-crack.

It was like being in your 20s and always hiatting the Goldschlager at parties until one day you drink too much and have artillery vomit and end up not being able to stand the smell of anything resembling Goldschlager for the rest of your life and probably thereafter.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The biggest problem with Keurig K-Cups is the shiatty coffee that comes out of them.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I join every class action I can. Thanks!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.

Which is somehow different from every other "recyclable" thing consumers are sold, where we have to remove the lid, rinse it out, and find the recycle number only to find out our neighborhood doesn't accept it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

atomic-age: I join every class action I can. Thanks!


We've been trying to reach you concerning your vehicle's extended warranty. You should've received a notice in the mail about your car's extended warranty eligibility. Since we've not gotten a response, we're giving you a final courtesy call before we close out your file. Press 2 to be removed and placed on our do-not-call list. To speak to someone about possibly extending or reinstating your vehicle's warranty, press 1 to speak with a warranty specialist.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Individually wrapped coffee portions.
Because just making coffee the normal way was way too hard.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
An estimated 64.6 million coffee pods are used every day...

Keurig, which acquired Dr. Pepper Snapple Group in 2018, agreed to the $10 million payout

So about 1/6th worth of a days profit they are paying out.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can we sue "big plastic" who told us plastic was recyclable?  And yes, it is, but on scrupulously sorted and scrupulously cleaned and on Tuesdays with an odd numbered date and a full moon.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Individually wrapped coffee portions.
Because just making coffee the normal way was way too hard.


????????? I've switched to instant coffee because all other ways cost too much or too much work or cause dirty dishes.  I even keep my mug in the refrigerator so I only have to wash iat once a week
 
Faust_Motel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Commenting just that I knew this was the case, even when local VT public radio interviewed their (very dismissive) "Sustainability Coordinator" a couple years ago and she turfed it to "the technology at the recycling centers hasn't caught up to how to process these and it's THEIR fault."

surejan.gif
 
xsarien [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Coffee snob thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I like a good pour over
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.

Which is somehow different from every other "recyclable" thing consumers are sold, where we have to remove the lid, rinse it out, and find the recycle number only to find out our neighborhood doesn't accept it.


And, even if your community does accept it, and you've done everything right, it still might not be recycled. Only about 5-6% of plastic is actually recycled (https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/06/recycling-global-statistics-facts-plastic-paper/). At points in the past my city has sent recycling straight to the incinerator because nobody would take it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
static.wixstatic.comView Full Size

AeroPress or go home
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Individually wrapped coffee portions.
Because just making coffee the normal way was way too hard.


Single-portion, disposable coffee packaging was always a terrible idea.
 
patrick767
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's nice. Now do the entire plastics industry. They've been lying about their shiat being recyclable for decades. Turns out about 95% of plastic we put in recycle bins never gets recycled because it's cheaper to make new plastic.

I chuck plastic in the recycle bin anyway, but we desperately need to move as many products as possible to reusable containers and package things in paper products.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: foo monkey: While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.

Which is somehow different from every other "recyclable" thing consumers are sold, where we have to remove the lid, rinse it out, and find the recycle number only to find out our neighborhood doesn't accept it.

And, even if your community does accept it, and you've done everything right, it still might not be recycled. Only about 5-6% of plastic is actually recycled (https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/06/recycling-global-statistics-facts-plastic-paper/). At points in the past my city has sent recycling straight to the incinerator because nobody would take it.


Yup.

Plastics: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube Fiu9GSOmt8E
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: foo monkey: While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.

Which is somehow different from every other "recyclable" thing consumers are sold, where we have to remove the lid, rinse it out, and find the recycle number only to find out our neighborhood doesn't accept it.

And, even if your community does accept it, and you've done everything right, it still might not be recycled. Only about 5-6% of plastic is actually recycled (https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/06/recycling-global-statistics-facts-plastic-paper/). At points in the past my city has sent recycling straight to the incinerator because nobody would take it.


Recycling was always a method to push guilt back on the consumers.

We cant tell the to reduce and reuse, that'll cut profits. Better spin a PR campaign about recycling and sweep their guilt away.
 
patrick767
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: foo monkey: While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.

Which is somehow different from every other "recyclable" thing consumers are sold, where we have to remove the lid, rinse it out, and find the recycle number only to find out our neighborhood doesn't accept it.

And, even if your community does accept it, and you've done everything right, it still might not be recycled. Only about 5-6% of plastic is actually recycled (https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/06/recycling-global-statistics-facts-plastic-paper/). At points in the past my city has sent recycling straight to the incinerator because nobody would take it.


No, I won't refresh before I post, goddamnit!

/ obligatory angry fist shaking
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

xsarien: Coffee snob thread?
[Fark user image 425x426]

/I like a good pour over


I don't drink coffee.  I love it, but I don't like how it makes my pee smell.
 
patrick767
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

xsarien: Coffee snob thread?
[Fark user image 425x426]

/I like a good pour over


I like drip coffee. FIGHT ME!
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

xsarien: Coffee snob thread?
[Fark user image 425x426]

/I like a good pour over


My worthless, uninformed opinion:  Pour over is just hipster drip.  It's "better" because it's more complicated and it takes longer.
 
phamwaa
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fill with your favorite high-falutin' grind.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Begoggle: Individually wrapped coffee portions.
Because just making coffee the normal way was way too hard.

????????? I've switched to instant coffee because all other ways cost too much or too much work or cause dirty dishes.  I even keep my mug in the refrigerator so I only have to wash iat once a week


If you use someone else's mug, you don't need to wash iat EVER!
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Coffee is like alcohol.  I drink it for effect.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

phamwaa: Fill with your favorite high-falutin' grind.[Fark user image image 425x425]


I've done that. Still comes out awful.  I don't understand
 
NTidd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't drink coffee.  I love it, but I don't like how it makes my pee taste.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Seeing as my wife has gone through two Keurigs and is now using a Nespresso, I can say I can see that one company pays lip service to the environment, and the other was designed with the environment in mind from the start.

While the K pods are plastic, Nespresso pods are all aluminum.  When you press the button to open the Nespresso, it auto opens and pulls the last used pod up with it and the pod falls back into a holder on the back of the unit. This holds about 12 pods. When this is full, you empty it into a paper mailer (recycled of course) that has pre-paid postage to send the pods back to be recycled.

Add to that the Nespresso only uses like 4 ounces of water per use. The whole thing seems very environmentally focused.

Full disclaimer: I don't like or drink coffee. In fact, no hot liquids at all. Not even hot chocolate. Needs to be more like warm chocolate milk temp.

Right now the old Keurig is sitting out on a table on our porch so the delivery drivers can use it if they want. Several have. It has both coffee and hot cocoa pods. We're just using what we had left over when the Nespresso was purchased. Then we're selling the Keurig.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: BourbonMakesItBetter: foo monkey: While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.

Which is somehow different from every other "recyclable" thing consumers are sold, where we have to remove the lid, rinse it out, and find the recycle number only to find out our neighborhood doesn't accept it.

And, even if your community does accept it, and you've done everything right, it still might not be recycled. Only about 5-6% of plastic is actually recycled (https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/06/recycling-global-statistics-facts-plastic-paper/). At points in the past my city has sent recycling straight to the incinerator because nobody would take it.

Recycling was always a method to push guilt back on the consumers.

We cant tell the to reduce and reuse, that'll cut profits. Better spin a PR campaign about recycling and sweep their guilt away.


It's related to the corporate greenwashing Dr. Karl talks about in his "Little Book of Climate Change Science" where corporations have basically branded "saving the environment" as an individual task, when, in reality, if I pick the "greener" flight, do you really think the other seats that are emitting more CO2 are really not going to exist any longer? Dr. Karl does a much better job of explaining it that I do.
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Begoggle: Individually wrapped coffee portions.
Because just making coffee the normal way was way too hard.

????????? I've switched to instant coffee because all other ways cost too much or too much work or cause dirty dishes.  I even keep my mug in the refrigerator so I only have to wash iat once a week


While I admire your laziness and hatred of dishes, single cup coffee makers are cheap and you only have to rinse the parts after use.

Cost of ground coffee vs. instant, I dunno. I haven't found an instant coffee that doesn't taste burnt. And if I had to brew an entire pot of coffee, I'd make it, drink one cup, and then the dirty pot would sit next to my sink for three weeks.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

xsarien: Coffee snob thread?
[Fark user image image 425x426]

/I like a good pour over


70 year old vacuum pot FTW.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


/I swear I'm not a hipster.
 
starsrift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NTidd: I don't drink coffee.  I love it, but I don't like how it makes my pee taste.


Well, you made your choice about which of those liquids to stop drinking, so good on you.
 
groppet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: BourbonMakesItBetter: foo monkey: While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.

Which is somehow different from every other "recyclable" thing consumers are sold, where we have to remove the lid, rinse it out, and find the recycle number only to find out our neighborhood doesn't accept it.

And, even if your community does accept it, and you've done everything right, it still might not be recycled. Only about 5-6% of plastic is actually recycled (https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/06/recycling-global-statistics-facts-plastic-paper/). At points in the past my city has sent recycling straight to the incinerator because nobody would take it.

Recycling was always a method to push guilt back on the consumers.

We cant tell the to reduce and reuse, that'll cut profits. Better spin a PR campaign about recycling and sweep their guilt away.


I remember years ago there was a fark story about some ahole executive that said the only reason they packaged their products in such a way is because that is the way the public demanded it, yeah BS ahole. I am sure if you asked consumers at large they don't care what it comes in as long as it is secure and can probably be recycled. I wish they could recycle plastic bags but at least the store near me has a collection bin for them.

At least Nespresso is trying you can ship the used aluminum cups back to them for recycling.
 
dkimball
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm just happy the lawyers get most of the money so ...some reason...
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

phamwaa: Fill with your favorite high-falutin' grind.[Fark user image 425x425]


Exactly, we have several.
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phamwaa: Fill with your favorite high-falutin' grind.[Fark user image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size


We have two keurig type coffee makers in the house.  We use maybe 40 disposable cups a year and we're very choosey about what ones we use.  The disposable ones do come in handy for those special mornings where time is a big issue.  But beyond that we us the refillable filters and grind beans of coffee we like.

And plastic recycling can mean more than chucking plastic in the bin.  We try make sure every plastic bag sees two additional uses.  We try to make sure every plastic bottle sees 2-3 usages before it hits the bin. 

/If you ever want to see a story of frustration, there is a documentary out there on the guy who created the plastic bag.  It was meant to reduce waste and be reused.  He carried a plastic bag to be reused in is pocket every day.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't drink pee.  I love it, but I don't like how it makes my coffee taste.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

xsarien: Coffee snob thread?
[Fark user image 425x426]

/I like a good pour over


now do one with distracted boyfriend.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not reading but will confidently post that if this is a class action lawsuit, the only people that make money are the lawyers.

/My super power is being able to state the obvious as though it were obscure.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

groppet: BafflerMeal: BourbonMakesItBetter: foo monkey: While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.

Which is somehow different from every other "recyclable" thing consumers are sold, where we have to remove the lid, rinse it out, and find the recycle number only to find out our neighborhood doesn't accept it.

And, even if your community does accept it, and you've done everything right, it still might not be recycled. Only about 5-6% of plastic is actually recycled (https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/06/recycling-global-statistics-facts-plastic-paper/). At points in the past my city has sent recycling straight to the incinerator because nobody would take it.

Recycling was always a method to push guilt back on the consumers.

We cant tell the to reduce and reuse, that'll cut profits. Better spin a PR campaign about recycling and sweep their guilt away.

I remember years ago there was a fark story about some ahole executive that said the only reason they packaged their products in such a way is because that is the way the public demanded it, yeah BS ahole. I am sure if you asked consumers at large they don't care what it comes in as long as it is secure and can probably be recycled. I wish they could recycle plastic bags but at least the store near me has a collection bin for them.

At least Nespresso is trying you can ship the used aluminum cups back to them for recycling.


Keep in mind these numbers are from 20 years ago, but Aluminum takes 95% less energy to recycle as it does to dig it out of the ground in the first place. And, it's basically infinitely recyclable. Unlike plastic. So it's worth the effort.

Unfortunately, the bag Nespresso provides for recycling is, you guessed it, plastic.
 
Speef
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Hey, what if we took a coffee machine, limit the amount it can put out to less than any normal human might want, and then charge extra for that? And also instead of calling it 'terrible broken cofee machine', we have commercials saying it's better in vague ways."

It's the Twitter of kitchen appliances.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
you can claim up to $5 per household.

That'll teach them!
 
