 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   There was a major red flag revealed in the final episode of The White Lotus, but only Zoomers caught it   (nypost.com) divider line
65
    More: Obvious, Twitter, Gen Z assistant Portia, Red flag, social media, red flag, Mimi Cave's January thriller, important point, breath of fresh air  
•       •       •

1882 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 15 Dec 2022 at 9:14 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they are the only ones watching it?

//that's an ad
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's only a red flag to zoomers?
 
cloverock70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm definitely too old to be a zoomer and I caught it.
Shrug.gif
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You mean you're not a rapacious attention whore like me and everyone like me? omg so creepy!"

cringe fam dab yeet yeet dab fire /af
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. I'm not on any social media other than LinkedIn and antisocial media Fark. I caught the line and wondered if anyone has been weirded out that I don't use those.

Oh well...
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok zoomer.
 
nucal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Jack's dad posts regularly on FARK
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, don't have an insta, and finally got around to deleting my FB account.  Guess I'm a living red flag.

/Zoomers are too young and cringe for me anyway.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Agreed.

So often people will ask me, "where's your facebook or instagram?"

I have fark and youtube.  Thus, this song I wrote

Buried In Cyberspace
Youtube NHwR0ZH4ixo
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark is this show for? Who watches it?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His chavvy Essex accent should've been enough to ward her off!
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is a white lotus?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 26 year old wonders how I get anything done by not having social media accounts.

and then I wonder how she gets anything done because she's on them all the time.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Gen X knows what the other generations don't know.
All the content on Only fans can be found free
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Who the fark is this show for? Who watches it?


it's an HBO show about a "week" at a big expensive hotel. They show rich people getting into weird and troublesome issues.

Acting is very good, the locations are beautiful and its a way to waste an hour watching something that's not brain melting.
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Yeah. I'm not on any social media other than LinkedIn and antisocial media Fark. I caught the line and wondered if anyone has been weirded out that I don't use those.

Oh well...


nucal: I'm sure Jack's dad posts regularly on FARK


A Fark account is another red flag.

/in my experience
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Who the fark is this show for? Who watches it?


Welcome to old age. You are now irrelevant to societal interactions with the young.

/Apparently it's a hit soap opera type of show.
//I was never socially relevant.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: All the content on Only fans can be found free


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow someone without social media? Must be a serial killer. I know quite a few Gen Z without social media and they seem a lot better adjusted than the ones that are addicted to it.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bubbadave1056: What the hell is a white lotus?


I think you tap it for 3 mana of any color.
 
Karne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

neongoats: "You mean you're not a rapacious attention whore like me and everyone like me? omg so creepy!"

cringe fam dab yeet yeet dab fire /af


Comment posted on social media, just for that meta effect.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Crap

All I want to do is go pick up my food and not have it be wrong.


Is that asking for too much?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Apparently its still ok to keep 'gypped' in the lexicon? 😞
 
schubie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Gypped". Christ almighty
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cloverock70: I'm definitely too old to be a zoomer and I caught it.
Shrug.gif


Well, of course.  It's one of those "You only know if you know!" things that everyone actually knows.  It's supposed to make you feel like you're in "the club" so that you'll feel more connected to the show.  They call it "advertising".
 
alitaki
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I knew a guy from another message board that was saying this years ago, probably shortly after Facebook supplanted MySpace as the dominant social media site. From what I remember he was a millennial.

The first time he brought it up was when another board member, a younger millenial maybe older zoomer, was talking about applying to a new job and this guy chimes in with this post on what to do for the interview and how to prepare for it. His big thing was to have a social media presence. It didn't matter if you kept it super private, so long as your name was on it with a photo of you. He was saying how this kid should change the name of his current profile if he had one and it had risky content on it, then start a new, clean page, so that if the interviewing company did a look up, they'd find something. His theory was that they didn't care if they couldn't see your content, but if they didn't find one, that it would be a warning sign to them.
 
KB202
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Gen X knows what the other generations don't know.
All the content on Only fans can be found free


Whatever.
 
id10ts
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Another show I should care about?
Yet another streaming service to pay for?
Nah, three is enough.

/Boomer
//Still watches TV
///As in free, over the air, broadcast television
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA:
What leads to this realization isn't that he gypped a restaurant over a $1 arancini, his "Cowabunga" neck tattoo, or the fact that he's *Jennifer Coolidge voice* kind of ... f-king his "uncle."

There's a lot to unpack there and I don't really care about any of it.
 
KB202
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: Subtonic: Who the fark is this show for? Who watches it?

Welcome to old age. You are now irrelevant to societal interactions with the young.

/Apparently it's a hit soap opera type of show.
//I was never socially relevant.


"Guys, we *have* to stay in touch with young people...or we'll end up with only old people to have sex with!"
--Always Sunny
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: ell, of course.  It's one of those "You only know if you know!" things


As the plot went, the english bloke was to lure the assistant away from her boss. Not sure if he was a hit man, but he was part of the team (crew) planning to kill the boss for her money. Of course, he's not going to have a social media account.  That was the red flag when she went looking for his social media accounts.

I don't have any either other than Fark (where I don't use my real name) and my Youtube channel to showcase my crappy music.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

alitaki: I knew a guy from another message board that was saying this years ago, probably shortly after Facebook supplanted MySpace as the dominant social media site. From what I remember he was a millennial.

The first time he brought it up was when another board member, a younger millenial maybe older zoomer, was talking about applying to a new job and this guy chimes in with this post on what to do for the interview and how to prepare for it. His big thing was to have a social media presence. It didn't matter if you kept it super private, so long as your name was on it with a photo of you. He was saying how this kid should change the name of his current profile if he had one and it had risky content on it, then start a new, clean page, so that if the interviewing company did a look up, they'd find something. His theory was that they didn't care if they couldn't see your content, but if they didn't find one, that it would be a warning sign to them.


I can't help but wonder how much overlap there is here between the people who outrage over companies that investigate prospective employees' social media and the people who think people should be fired over their social media posts.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Apparently its still ok to keep 'gypped' in the lexicon? 😞


Stay classy, Post.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hate social media and the performative shallowness it rewards. I have an account on Post/Mastodon so I can follow a few subject matter experts for info on specific things - but nobody who knows me would ever find them. Anonymous profiles with no pictures and very few posts, generally asking those subject matter experts clarifying questions.

But I'm also happily married and not looking for dates, so my very limited and hidden social media presence being a red flag to people to young for me to date anyway is not really a concern.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

schubie: "Gypped". Christ almighty


Im trying to reconcile the funnies to our posts. Are people actually agreeing its ok to still use it? If so, i have more sad.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: people should be fired over their social media posts.


4 nurses in Atlanta...lost their jobs because they made fun of their patients doing a tic-tok "ICK" thing.

They thought they were being funny making fun of their patients.

The hospital didn't think so.

there is a fine line...
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't know why I watched the first season of White Lotus, and I REALLY don't know why I watched the second season. I guess I was just hoping that everyone died in the end, because all the characters are utterly insufferable.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Gen X knows what the other generations don't know.
All the content on Only fans can be found free


I see that you too have found that stash of mags in the woods...
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: GoldSpider: people should be fired over their social media posts.

4 nurses in Atlanta...lost their jobs because they made fun of their patients doing a tic-tok "ICK" thing.

They thought they were being funny making fun of their patients.

The hospital didn't think so.

there is a fine line...


Surely it's OK if a company looks for such tasteless posts before hiring someone, right?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
metric
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's not news...

I had to check and see if I was inadvertently under the "Entertainment" tab.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Petey4335: schubie: "Gypped". Christ almighty

Im trying to reconcile the funnies to our posts. Are people actually agreeing its ok to still use it? If so, i have more sad.


Divining/Interpreting the funnies is for trolls. No offense. In a chat, speaking to motivation can be a fool's errand.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Apparently its still ok to keep 'gypped' in the lexicon? 😞


Fark user imageView Full Size


Only in Egypt, and only if you are Australian.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Who the fark is this show for? Who watches it?


When it started airing my girl wanted me to watch season 1 with her so I obliged. The acting was good but most of the characters were POS. That didn't bother me though, as these two were cast in bigger roles.

tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size


tse1.explicit.bing.netView Full Size


No clue about season 2 but I'm not interested in watching it.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I don't know why I watched the first season of White Lotus, and I REALLY don't know why I watched the second season. I guess I was just hoping that everyone died in the end, because all the characters are utterly insufferable.


Hey now, don't lump Murray Bartlett in there. Loved his character in the first season.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cloverock70: I'm definitely too old to be a zoomer and I caught it.
Shrug.gif


There was scary music and camera zooming, so it seems like it was hard to miss.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Karne: neongoats: "You mean you're not a rapacious attention whore like me and everyone like me? omg so creepy!"

cringe fam dab yeet yeet dab fire /af

Comment posted on social media, just for that meta effect.


It's sad that you consider message boards social media. Is the cork board in the lunchroom at the office social media too? Is social media in the room with you right now, telling you to burn things and hurt people?
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: cloverock70: I'm definitely too old to be a zoomer and I caught it.
Shrug.gif

There was scary music and camera zooming, so it seems like it was hard to miss.


To be fair, this happens organically when I tell people I don't have a social media presence.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: cloverock70: I'm definitely too old to be a zoomer and I caught it.
Shrug.gif

There was scary music and camera zooming, so it seems like it was hard to miss.


Surely if you're too good for the show, you're too good to be commenting on it.
Eyeroll.gif
 
adj_m
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Omg he doesn't have an instagram, absolute ske- oh wait there it is. Huh it's just pictures of bedroom windows taken from the outside. So romantic!
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.