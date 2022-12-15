 Skip to content
(Daily Voice)   What's the last thing a mother should do if she gets caught shoplifting?   (dailyvoice.com) divider line
61
    More: Dumbass, Bergen County, New Jersey, Jamira McDaniel, Hackensack, New Jersey, South Hackensack, New Jersey, Moonachie, New Jersey, Teterboro, New Jersey, Bergen County Walmart, McDaniel's utter lack  
•       •       •

61 Comments     (+0 »)
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a proponent of cops beating the crap out of people for minor offences like shoplifting and kicking babies, but I would have understood.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guessed wrong.  I'm so naive, I imagined she just left the baby and took off running.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A woman caught shoplifting at a Bergen County Walmart deliberately drop-kicked her baby across the floor while being taken into custody...It sent the nearly 2-year-old toddler flying across the floor, he said.

Since the video apparently has not been released by the police yet, I'm gonna treat that whole "drop-kicked her baby" and sent it "flying across the floor" thing with a healthy bit of skepticism. I have a feeling the actual footage more resembles a foot shove and resulting slide. But hey, maybe we'll also learn that the police confiscated a baggie of marijuana from her with an estimated street value of $2,500,000.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My two thoughts:
1. Mom's a POS and has no business being a parent.
2. This...
South park - Kick The Baby! (Kyle & Ike)
Youtube zkcNLtn2gtk
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fix the cable?
 
vonzales [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: A woman caught shoplifting at a Bergen County Walmart deliberately drop-kicked her baby across the floor while being taken into custody...It sent the nearly 2-year-old toddler flying across the floor, he said.

Since the video apparently has not been released by the police yet, I'm gonna treat that whole "drop-kicked her baby" and sent it "flying across the floor" thing with a healthy bit of skepticism. I have a feeling the actual footage more resembles a foot shove and resulting slide. But hey, maybe we'll also learn that the police confiscated a baggie of marijuana from her with an estimated street value of $2,500,000.


Agree
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could think of quite a number of things on the list of "last things" but drop-kicking a baby wasn't anywhere near that list.  Looks like I have to update my "horrifyingly depraved things people will do for incomprehensibly stupid reasons" list.

Also, she should permanently lose custody of her child and be forced to spend a good chunk of whatever sentence she gets in serious therapy.  The kind that starts with big words like "electroconvulsive."
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was trying to come up with some things mothers shouldn't do before I read the article. She found the top answer on the board.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call Winona Ryder for advice?
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For once I saw the story before I saw the fark link.  So I knew the answer was :"Drop kick a baby:"
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both were disturbed by what they witnessed on the video


I want to see the video!
 
Mindlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, this is just some bullshiat cop-sucking propaganda. The woman didn't drop kick her baby. It just the cops making shiat up as usual to paint a person in the worst possible light.

A drop kick involves a person performing a leaping kick with both feet. All she did was perform a regular kick.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was just re-creating her favorite statue

pinkplankton.comView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: A woman caught shoplifting at a Bergen County Walmart deliberately drop-kicked her baby across the floor while being taken into custody...It sent the nearly 2-year-old toddler flying across the floor, he said.

Since the video apparently has not been released by the police yet, I'm gonna treat that whole "drop-kicked her baby" and sent it "flying across the floor" thing with a healthy bit of skepticism. I have a feeling the actual footage more resembles a foot shove and resulting slide. But hey, maybe we'll also learn that the police confiscated a baggie of marijuana from her with an estimated street value of $2,500,000.


But imagine if she actually did drop kick it. The concentration needed to do that while being arrested for shoplifting is impressive, and sickening.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: She was just re-creating her favorite statue

[pinkplankton.com image 850x566]


I didn't know there was a statue of Herschel Walker.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But she was aiming for the goalposts of heaven.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The description of the incident contradicts the headline.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moonachie, if said in Greek, is slang for "little vagina" and that's all I have to add to this conversation.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's just a simple fact, when she wants something and she don't wanna pay for it.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I guessed wrong.  I'm so naive, I imagined she just left the baby and took off running.


We had a thief do that once.  Left the baby in the cart and took off running.  Cops got her a few blocks away.  The baby wasn't hers though, so it's all good.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mindlock: Look, this is just some bullshiat cop-sucking propaganda. The woman didn't drop kick her baby. It just the cops making shiat up as usual to paint a person in the worst possible light.

A drop kick involves a person performing a leaping kick with both feet. All she did was perform a regular kick.


It would be a punt.

Which I think is called a 'drop kick' in rugby.

But this happened in the US, I assume, and most people don't follow rugby here.  More Americans watch wrestling or have played video games like Double Dragon where dropkick is what you describe
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like she hit rock bottom. If our justice system was truly based on justice, she would get the help she needs, so that one day she could become a productive version of herself and eventually, maybe, be reunited with her child.

But we don't, so she will go spend an arbitrary amount of time at violent sleep-away camp, then be shiat out on the street with no guidance or assistance to be prematurely reunited with the child she is ill equipped to raise for another chance at breaking it physically and/or mentally.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: A woman caught shoplifting at a Bergen County Walmart deliberately drop-kicked her baby across the floor while being taken into custody...It sent the nearly 2-year-old toddler flying across the floor, he said.

Since the video apparently has not been released by the police yet, I'm gonna treat that whole "drop-kicked her baby" and sent it "flying across the floor" thing with a healthy bit of skepticism. I have a feeling the actual footage more resembles a foot shove and resulting slide. But hey, maybe we'll also learn that the police confiscated a baggie of marijuana from her with an estimated street value of $2,500,000.


You sound about right.
https://nj1015.com/shoplifting-mom-kicks-her-baby-across-floor-at-walmart-nj-cops-say/
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dropkick Murphys - I'm Shipping Up To Boston
Youtube Ldf7T6TlV-o
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She kicked a baby?  What a punt.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm assuming this is a football "dropkick" and not the wrestling maneuver.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 603x644]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking "blame her kid for the theft", but she sure topped that.

/ assuming "kicked the baby" is really what happened
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ghettodwarf: Sounds like she hit rock bottom. If our justice system was truly based on justice, she would get the help she needs, so that one day she could become a productive version of herself and eventually, maybe, be reunited with her child.

But we don't, so she will go spend an arbitrary amount of time at violent sleep-away camp, then be shiat out on the street with no guidance or assistance to be prematurely reunited with the child she is ill equipped to raise for another chance at breaking it physically and/or mentally.


Yeah, pretty much. Kid's farked, but this was probably gonna happen anyhow. Hopefully the kid learns to beat the crap out of the mom, and will then have their own Lil' Punching Bag of Joy, and the cycle begins anew.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ghettodwarf: If our justice system was truly based on justice


Justice doesn't care about mental health or the welfare of the citizens. It there to ensure we all follow the laws and behave and stay in line.
 
Kryllith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Mindlock: Look, this is just some bullshiat cop-sucking propaganda. The woman didn't drop kick her baby. It just the cops making shiat up as usual to paint a person in the worst possible light.

A drop kick involves a person performing a leaping kick with both feet. All she did was perform a regular kick.

It would be a punt.

Which I think is called a 'drop kick' in rugby.

But this happened in the US, I assume, and most people don't follow rugby here.  More Americans watch wrestling or have played video games like Double Dragon where dropkick is what you describe


Played soccer for 6 years and we called a punt a drop kick as well. Granted, only goalies were allowed to do them.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Mindlock: Look, this is just some bullshiat cop-sucking propaganda. The woman didn't drop kick her baby. It just the cops making shiat up as usual to paint a person in the worst possible light.

A drop kick involves a person performing a leaping kick with both feet. All she did was perform a regular kick.

It would be a punt.

Which I think is called a 'drop kick' in rugby.

But this happened in the US, I assume, and most people don't follow rugby here.  More Americans watch wrestling or have played video games like Double Dragon where dropkick is what you describe


Ah, but that involves holding the baby, dropping it, and kicking said baby during the fall. So you're still just shilling for the po-po.

I've got to say, this blatant acceptance of copaganda here on Fark is reaching unacceptable levels.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 603x644]


"it helps build their immunity up"
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow! Strong contender for mom of the year this late in the game. Will it be enough to clinch victory or will an even stronger contender emerge?
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mindlock: I've got to say, this blatant acceptance of copaganda here on Fark is reaching unacceptable levels.


But what about the poor police officers' feelings?
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doug Flutie approves.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, a lot of horrible things crossed my mind, a human shield, shaking the baby, throwing baby at police, etc.  Never in my imagination did drop-kicking the child come to mind.
There's still hope for me in this world, I guess.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

>
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disgusting.  Iam so happy that my mother raised me right.

- She taught me to shoplift with my legs, not my back.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: Disgusting.  Iam so happy that my mother raised me right.

- She taught me to shoplift with my legs, not my back.


I nearly snorted coffee, LOL
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must have felt like fourth down, but she was more like second and three.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She was shoplifting the baby!  Saw security coming and did what she could to get rid of the 'evidence'.

/Duh
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Paterson had been escorted to the Walmart Asset Protection Office, where she "placed the child down in front of her and kicked the baby in the back"

As Jamie Gillan could tell her, it's not a legal drop-kick.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Drop Kick Babies is the name of my Baby metal/Drop Kick Murphy cover band
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Strip off all clothes, splay on the ground and showing everyone exactly where the baby emerged from?

/with bonus sharting?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 425x415]


We would also have accepted:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
