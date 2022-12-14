 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Politico)   Good news Covid-19 home test collectors, The White House is restarting the Covid-19 mail-order program   (politico.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Influenza, White House, President of the United States, Vaccination, Human respiratory syncytial virus, Virus, free at-home Covid-19 tests, Government  
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're worth collecting - when the family got covid we went through so many checking and re-checking...
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks subby! We're almost out, so glad to see this start back up again.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Collect them!  Trade 'em with your friends!
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to see the venn diagram of people who actually use these, let alone use them appropriately and right, and people whose insurance covers them for it already.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes, order them because typically when you need them, they are unavailable.
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Collect them!  Trade 'em with your friends!


Wonder what the exchange rate is for Trump Cards?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the old COVID test kits have fast approaching expiration dates, I fully support this move.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have 6 tests (3 kits) so I don't need them now, but if we catch something, even the flu, we'll be using them and want more.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Christ. I'm running low
 
catmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Wack: They're worth collecting - when the family got covid we went through so many checking and re-checking...


I went through my collection testing myself a couple of times and requiring visitors to test before coming over. Had a knee replaced at the end of October and didn't want anything to either delay the surgery or make me sick while recovering. One test left so I will be ordering more.

/ Six weeks post surgery
// All went well, need a cane when walking distances but that is it
/// Wish I did this a few years ago
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but they're NFT tests. What good are those?
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 for the big guy
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: As the old COVID test kits have fast approaching expiration dates, I fully support this move.


they have extended the expiration dates of some test kits.
so, don't throw them away until you have checked.

COVID Home Tests | USPS

there's a link at the bottom of the above page.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Wack: They're worth collecting - when the family got covid we went through so many checking and re-checking...


Yeah, I order them whenever they're available.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: they have extended the expiration dates of some test kits


I wondered about that. Article says they cut the program off to retain some in the stockpile, and I was thinking: "Aren't those expired or expiring soon?"
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Covid infected the house I tested negative six times even though I had a "cold". Thought I was super immune until the pharmacist said 'Honey, you have it. The test sometimes doesn't work on some weird folks.'
Got five test kits on standby - and I have another "cold" - damn germy grandkids!
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna read the instructions this time, my arse was sore for a week last round.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They pretty much have to, really; otherwise, folks get tested at facilities, the numbers get reported, and the spike everyone's observing becomes official.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Awesome, I always order these. Whenever a kiddo comes home with a fever or sniffles they get a test.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: When Covid infected the house I tested negative six times even though I had a "cold". Thought I was super immune until the pharmacist said 'Honey, you have it. The test sometimes doesn't work on some weird folks.'
Got five test kits on standby - and I have another "cold" - damn germy grandkids!


The instructions are subpar for collecting a sample.

They don't have you swab long enough.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I already bought more after we had our one household COVID case that used up our free test kits that were about to expire. Given that no one seems to give a shiat about COVID any more I am tempted to claim some of these free kits since this seems to be the last gasp of government support to prevent the spread, and it's "Son, you're on your own" from here on out.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have some from last round. I'm gonna get more this round

I'll take all the free government stuff I can
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: As the old COVID test kits have fast approaching expiration dates, I fully support this move.


Thank you, that's something important to consider that I hadn't even thought about.

I wasn't going to order any new ones, but I will now that you mentioned that. We've gotten all the free ones we could previously, but haven't used any yet at all, so I wasn't going to. We just haven't needed to... We do curbside pickup, both my wife and I work from home, and if we spend any time indoors with people from more than 2 households we stay masked and limit ourselves to about 15 minutes before we scoot. And there's no chance in hell I'm sitting in an airport and getting on a plane (until something material changes in the math).

Haven't caught the flu since late 2019, haven't gotten COVID yet either.
 
