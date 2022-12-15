 Skip to content
Frustrated stand-up comic moonlights as billboard designer, fails to read the room
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, now, if he wanted that billboard to work, he should have taken a picture of himself in a before/after setting, photoshopping himself fat as necessary.  Jokes like that always go down better when they're aimed at oneself, and the UK is nothing if not known for its self-deprecating humour.

Putting that gag with an image of a woman who is neither fat nor ugly, however ... yeah.  Bad juju.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"someone even decided to chuck yellow paint across it on Monday."

Someone horribly out of shape, judging from the pattern

/ judging, yes.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police would be on the lookout for fat and ugly people, but this is Manchester.  The Philadelphia of England.

/go iggles
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought it was funny.

/i may be drunk, but you're ugly...
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"'I'm a happy-go-lucky kind of guy."

I was in the bag for this guy until he said those words.
I recognize that.
It's the mating call of Schrodinger's asshole.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If your advertising message doesn't elicit a response, you're doing it wrong.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would use that business if I exercised. That shiat is funny. Lighten up.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Straight out of the Gospel of White Goodman.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The vandalism was accompanied by a message which reads 'this is bad mental,' which Ollie says is 'a step too far'.

Tired of being fat, ugly, and illiterate?  Now just be ugly and illiterate!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He's trying to help.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I speak with some authority as I'm both fat and ugly--I think it's funny. It's a solid joke. It's obviously tongue-in-cheek. If he had said "Tired of being fat? Join our gym." it would have just been cruel and unnecessary, but I think it works as-is.
 
discoballer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

InfoFreako: The vandalism was accompanied by a message which reads 'this is bad mental,' which Ollie says is 'a step too far'.

Tired of being fat, ugly, and illiterate?  Now just be ugly and illiterate!


Somebody big mad
 
