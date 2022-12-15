 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   *Pew Pew Pew* "Puff Puff Puff"   (fox13news.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Sarasota County, Florida, Manatee County, Surveillance video, Police, Longboat Key, Florida, similar crimes, Criminal law, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You think someone would notice with the gunshot sound and all.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: You think someone would notice with the gunshot sound and all.


Well, Puff The Magic Dragon is hard to not notice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: You think someone would notice with the gunshot sound and all.


From the looks of things they're doing it in a part of town that's pretty much dead late at night, probably aren't a lot of people around to hear barring those who are out for less than legit purposes themselves, and maybe some homeless people - who are even more unlikely to investigate that sort of thing or call the cops.  Fast smash and grab and out and gone before the alarm gets the cops there, it's not unfeasible in the right kind of neighborhood.  For a while anyway - you're relying on there not being a cop that happened to be two blocks away or an owner that fell asleep doing the books or something.  Eventually something like that will happen
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"He seems pretty agile because he's jumped over counters in some of the videos, he jumped over a concrete wall to escape over the back of one of the stores."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The fark is valuable enough in a vape shop that you'd shoot your way in?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Are the hookahs ok?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The fark is valuable enough in a vape shop that you'd shoot your way in?


Fake weed

fcep.orgView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Teddy Brosevelt: The fark is valuable enough in a vape shop that you'd shoot your way in?

Fake weed

[fcep.org image 850x503]


Do that even get them high?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MBooda: Are the hookahs ok?


Lower chamber full of liquid, smoke coming out the opening at the top, just like way I like 'em.

Also, the water-pipes were not damaged.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Amateur, they could have used a vape cloud as cover.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They need them to help them quit smoking.
 
