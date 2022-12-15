 Skip to content
"No way to prevent this," says country that has already banned everything
110
•       •       •

110 Comments
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, there is no way to prevent every tragedy. Preventing 99+% is the best we can do.

Oh well, I guess there's no point in trying, right Subby?
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Putting in restrictions, banning certain types of firearms doesn't eliminate all firearm crime.

However, it does drastically reduce it. Not to mention reducing suicide success rates.

The US calls this type of crime Tuesday. For the rest of the world this is an isolated event.

Schools preparing for shootings, open carry, crazy magazine capacities, armor piercing bullets, body armor, metal detectors in schools, bulletproof backpacks, shooting shows on TV prepping for attacks... there is so much more.

Rates of Firearm Homicide per 100,000:

US - 4.12    Australia - 0.18   Canada - 0.5  https://www.healthdata.org/acting-data/gun-violence-united-states-outlier


I'll take the Australian or Canadian approach every time.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that's the kind of mindset I'd expect from people who think school shootings are worth being able to plink at cans and intimidate people with open carry, subs.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, do ya think every mass shooting in the US makes international headlines, subby? No? Why do you think they don't?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australia introduced some of the world's strictest gun regulations after 35 people were killed in a massacre by a lone gunman at Port Arthur, Tasmania, in 1996.
Since then, there have been only three mass shootings - defined in Australia as those resulting in at least four deaths, excluding perpetrators.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to delve into gun nut talking points, but there are always multiple factors.

In Canada and Australia we've largely tackled the guns issue.

However, the crackpots in rural areas nut is harder to crack as they're the core conservative voter base.

I'll bet you that when more details come out that the community is shocked but everyone has stories of what crazy shiatheads they were.

Still happens in Canada rural areas all the time.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6 people dead in a shooting is Tuesday between 3-3:30pm in the US.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire country has fewer shooting deaths than my city.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Australia introduced some of the world's strictest gun regulations after 35 people were killed in a massacre by a lone gunman at Port Arthur, Tasmania, in 1996.
Since then, there have been only three mass shootings - defined in Australia as those resulting in at least four deaths, excluding perpetrators.


In the warped mind of an ammosexual, this means gun laws don't work.
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why someone in Australia wouldn't just wait for the wildlife to do it.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

But but but what about muh freedum? I'd rather die than lose muh freedum!

/In the US we are more than happy to oblige with death
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: 35 people were killed in a massacre by a lone gunman at Port Arthur, Tasmania, in 1996.


And they already had gun laws in place that would have prevented Port Arthur if they were enforced. Martin Bryant somehow bought two rifles despite not having the certificate required to purchase firearms. Weird how the seller was never punished for that.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure guns are an evil scourge but if you don't fight for your right to own 100,000 round clips the democrats will make you gay marry a turtle and force you to be vegan so oh well children will just have to keep dying.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


American cops carry guns and tactical gear.  Australian cops carry puppies.  Those puppies are probably just another Australian thing that will kill you though.
 
McRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The freedom to put conspiratorial twaddle online continues to turn morons into dangerous morons.  News at 11.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 years after Sandy Hook a micro penised subby thinks we don't need any firearms regulations.

Less than a year after Uvalde and Buffalo
only a few years after Santa Fe and Parkland.
20+ years after Columbine...

Question for Subby: How many children need to be blown apart before you think ripping children to bits is probably .. .. maybe... not a good thing?
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's so unfortunate that you're forced to remain in this country when there are others you would clearly prefer to live in.

What I have yet to see anyone address is: what happens if the USA were to adopt Australian gun-control policies when the next mass-shooting inevitably happens?

Do you think passing a ban (assuming doing such were even possible) would make all existing guns disappear?

The problem isn't guns, it's people. The difference between the USA and Australia is that Australia isn't full of Americans. So unless you're going to try banning Americans, the only way to address the violence problem in America is to fix what's wrong with the people. And there's a lot to fix.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tying an Onion to their belt is not the pawn subby thinks it is.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

An image that depicts the American approach can be found here: https://www.newyorker.com/culture/cover-story/cover-story-2022-10-17

Absolutely farking heartbreaking.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder whether -10 link voting kills threads on the main page like it does in TFD
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: The problem isn't guns, it's people.


And I see you are of the opinion that killing all the people is much more preferable than banning all the guns.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elaw: An image that depicts the American approach can be found here: https://www.newyorker.com/culture/cover-story/cover-story-2022-10-17


That can't be avoided or the bad people will stop us from rolling coal. Oh well.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australia has gunsers as well, pity the gun owning piece of filth had to take some human beings with it.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sensible laws and regulations can help reduce but not eliminate violent crimes.
Just as each incident of violence isn't proof that nothing works and there's no reason to try,
likewise, it's not proof of the failure of previous measures that demands far more stringent measures now.

Both extremes of the argument need to cool their jets.  Give that right brain a rest and exercise the left brain a little bit.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Yes, there is no way to prevent every tragedy. Preventing 99+% is the best we can do.

Oh well, I guess there's no point in trying, right Subby?


If preventing 99% is our goal, then the USA looks pretty good on the school shooting front, since a shooting only has about a 0.0007% chance of happening.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fail tag must be for subby's false equivalence.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

An image that depicts the American approach can be found here: https://www.newyorker.com/culture/cover-story/cover-story-2022-10-17

Absolutely farking heartbreaking.


My oldest daughter teaches little kids, and talks about the absolutely bizarre feelings that coaching them to wave their hands to distract someone trying to murder them engenders in her.   My youngest daughter goes to school in a country with sensible gun laws, and has never even heard of, let alone participated in, an "active shooter" drill.

That engenders bizarre feelings in me.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: [Fark user image 324x366]

American cops carry guns and tactical gear.  Australian cops carry puppies.  Those puppies are probably just another Australian thing that will kill you though.


Constable Handsome is also slaying it.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddogdelta: g.fro: The problem isn't guns, it's people.

And I see you are of the opinion that killing all the people is much more preferable than banning all the guns.


It would be interesting if a survey of republicans was done, asking whether all Democrats should be killed, to see what percentage would respond "yes".  And the opposite?  Sure, do that too... then compare the numbers.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Australia introduced some of the world's strictest gun regulations after 35 people were killed in a massacre by a lone gunman at Port Arthur, Tasmania, in 1996.
Since then, there have been only three mass shootings - defined in Australia as those resulting in at least four deaths, excluding perpetrators.


Three in 26 years.  Sh*t.  We have three a day.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three mass shootings in Australia since Port Arthur in 1996. Even going with the Australian definition of four or more deaths not including the perpetrator being a mass shooting, the U.S. beats that number just in the past year.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you cannot eliminate the crime then stop it as best you can and by the looks of it Australia has done a fine job of it but conservatives like to play the "If you cannot stop 100% of it than it is a failure" game when it suits them. I wish we had gun problems like Australia. I just sit here and wait for the next Las Vegas nut job to start shooting up an event at this point and know no matter how bad it is and how much people will talk that nothing will be done.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Hey, Flash player!
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddogdelta: g.fro: The problem isn't guns, it's people.

And I see you are of the opinion that killing all the people is much more preferable than banning all the guns.


I don't know about preferable, but unlike banning inanimate objects, it would actually work.

But I believe I suggested fixing what is wrong with people. You know, the actual cause of the problem people pretend to care so deeply about.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
g.fro:The problem isn't guns, it's people. The difference between the USA and Australia is that Australia isn't full of Americans.

...So you're saying Australia has just as many guns as the US?   fark off.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kukukupo: nmrsnr: Yes, there is no way to prevent every tragedy. Preventing 99+% is the best we can do.

Oh well, I guess there's no point in trying, right Subby?

If preventing 99% is our goal, then the USA looks pretty good on the school shooting front, since a shooting only has about a 0.0007% chance of happening.


Since they have already happened a bunch of times, I'd argue they have a 100% chance of happening.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby I guess you didn't get this far in the article

Australia introduced some of the world's strictest gun regulations after 35 people were killed in a massacre by a lone gunman at Port Arthur, Tasmania, in 1996.
Since then, there have been only three mass shootings - defined in Australia as those resulting in at least four deaths, excluding perpetrators.


Do you know what they call 3 mass shootings in the US? "Since Sunday"
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Australia introduced some of the world's strictest gun regulations after 35 people were killed in a massacre by a lone gunman at Port Arthur, Tasmania, in 1996.
Since then, there have been only three mass shootings - defined in Australia as those resulting in at least four deaths, excluding perpetrators.


It's almost like restrictions work.  We have more mass shootings in a week compared to what they have had in 26 years.   Granted we have 12x the population but they live in a place where everything is trying to kill you, if anyone needs guns it's them.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: maddogdelta: g.fro: The problem isn't guns, it's people.

And I see you are of the opinion that killing all the people is much more preferable than banning all the guns.

I don't know about preferable, but unlike banning inanimate objects, it would actually work.

But I believe I suggested fixing what is wrong with people. You know, the actual cause of the problem people pretend to care so deeply about.


The problem is that people can't be fixed, we're farking idiots. Proof of this is everywhere. Therefore responsible people have to step in and take away the implements of actualized idiocy.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: 6 people dead in a shooting is Tuesday between 3-3:30pm in the US.


For the rest of the world, this is breaking news.  For the USA, this is, "So what's for dinner?"
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddogdelta: g.fro: The problem isn't guns, it's people.

And I see you are of the opinion that killing all the people is much more preferable than banning all the guns.


Or, you know, fixing all the humans. But mental health care is expensive.

Guns have always been around, the availability has not changed; but now we have mass shootings, might want to look into changing whatever caused that. Seemed to start after Columbine, with all the media attention that got.

The media normally does not report suicides to prevent copycats.

Sensationalizing mass shootings causes them more than gun availability does, change my mind.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valacirca: g.fro:The problem isn't guns, it's people. The difference between the USA and Australia is that Australia isn't full of Americans.

...So you're saying Australia has just as many guns as the US?   fark off.


That's not what I said and I have no idea how you came to conclusion that I did.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They didn't ban much, I don't think, they just have a bunch of rules.  Those rules seem to mostly be working.
 
cabbyman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why don't they just outlaw murder already?

For God's sake let's solve this once and for all!
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

g.fro: maddogdelta: g.fro: The problem isn't guns, it's people.

And I see you are of the opinion that killing all the people is much more preferable than banning all the guns.

I don't know about preferable, but unlike banning inanimate objects, it would actually work.

But I believe I suggested fixing what is wrong with people. You know, the actual cause of the problem people pretend to care so deeply about.


So these people are an example of your idea "working"?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

It's so unfortunate that you're forced to remain in this country when there are others you would clearly prefer to live in.

What I have yet to see anyone address is: what happens if the USA were to adopt Australian gun-control policies when the next mass-shooting inevitably happens?

Do you think passing a ban (assuming doing such were even possible) would make all existing guns disappear?

The problem isn't guns, it's people. The difference between the USA and Australia is that Australia isn't full of Americans. So unless you're going to try banning Americans, the only way to address the violence problem in America is to fix what's wrong with the people. And there's a lot to fix.


While your fixing them take away the guns.
Nobody thinks the guns will magically disappear over night but stopping sales will over time reduce the number of guns on the streets.  There have also been sevel people killed in the last year where the gun was purchased just a few days prior.
And what happens when the next mass shooting happens?  Same thing that always happens but with less guns come less shootings.
Make the penalty for carrying an illegal gun so bad that nobody would every carry one.  10 years mandatory jail.
 
g.fro
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
flucto: ...

The problem is that people can't be fixed, we're farking idiots. Proof of this is everywhere. Therefore responsible people have to step in and take away the implements of actualized idiocy.

If people can't be fixed, if it's pointless to expect better from people, then we better get rid of this whole democracy thing.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Not to delve into gun nut talking points, but there are always multiple factors.

In Canada and Australia we've largely tackled the guns issue.

However, the crackpots in rural areas nut is harder to crack as they're the core conservative voter base.

I'll bet you that when more details come out that the community is shocked but everyone has stories of what crazy shiatheads they were.

Still happens in Canada rural areas all the time.


See, due to American policy where empty land votes, those rural crackpots have an oversized amount of power here.  If our Democracy was based on equal sized districts (and not "States" of random sizes, both in terms of population and physical size), our policies on guns and a lot of other issues would be very similar to, say, Great Britain.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

g.fro: maddogdelta: g.fro: The problem isn't guns, it's people.

And I see you are of the opinion that killing all the people is much more preferable than banning all the guns.

I don't know about preferable, but unlike banning inanimate objects, it would actually work.


You said this without a hint of self-awareness - literally in a thread about a country which definitively illustrates how wrong you are. They heavily restricted firearms ownership, and have had fewer mass shootings in DECADES than we have in a given month.

I don't think you care about the truth, facts, logic, or what's right. I think you just want to think of any excuses you can to be a contrarian, and protect a long-time harm which is killing our people in droves - because you don't think it's ever going to affect you personally.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lars The Canadian Viking:
Sensationalizing mass shootings causes them more than gun availability does, change my mind.

How about this: when US mass shootings are reported in places where guns are banned, mass shootings do not occur in those places.

Of course "copycat" shootings could take place much more easily in the USA... care to guess why that is?
 
