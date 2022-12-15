 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Record (UK))   Mysterious 'baby Loch Ness Monster' found washed up on beach in Dorset, England, miles away from Scotland. Expert says it could be related to baby sharks that go doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Weird, Loch Ness Monster, Rob Deaville, Lindsay Freeman, UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme, project manager, long neck, Daily Star, type of elasmobranch  
•       •       •

716 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2022 at 11:20 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a Skate
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a Streetlight
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pour tree-fiddy on it, see if it comes back to life.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a Sex toy
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: It's a Sex toy


It's a floor wax!
 
ryant123
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

baka-san: It's a Skate


where are the wheels tho?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Many miles away, something washes up to the surface...Of a dark... Scottish loch...
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baka-san: It's a Skate


 I also vote for ate up skate.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Baby Shark Violin Version by Kezia Amelia
Youtube DXdwlQkkfDg
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's good eatin'. Fire up the grill!
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: It's a Sex toy


Anything is a sex toy, if you're brave enough
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LordOfThePings: It's a Sex toy


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.