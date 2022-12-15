 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Blimey: in a historic first, no one from either England or Wales was arrested at the FIFA World Cup   (usatoday.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine they were too busy waging war battling the hallucinated armies of Delirium Tremens demons summoned by not being able to find a pint anywhere to get in any real trouble.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No booze flowing there.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: I imagine they were too busy waging war battling the hallucinated armies of Delirium Tremens demons summoned by not being able to find a pint anywhere to get in any real trouble.


I came here to make a similar joke, but yours is better.
 
1000Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Qatar's ban on alcohol had anything to do with this.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody wants to be arrested in Qatar.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes. That's as many as an average workday building the world cup stadiums in qatar
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the problem with kids today, no gumption.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if travel insurance would cover Qatar doing a *yoink* on serving alcohol.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: Nobody wants to be arrested in Qatar.


Really. Unless you are a native Qatari, you get the full weight of tribal retribution for any infraction. Ask any imported worker. In Qatar, you're just a slave who gets paid.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the threat of being tossed into a Qatar prison even overnight helped behavior.
 
oryx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No beer!
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone post:
"pffft, amateurs" or "soniamdissapoint.jpg" yet?
 
mrwknd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Hooligan beers.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
First World Cup without any Brits being arrested.

First World Cup with no alcohol.

Sometimes correlation and causation are the same.

Now wait until 4 years from now, the first World Cup with legal weed and see how the Brits do.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thanks a lot British and Welsh fans.  Now they'll want a permanent ban on beer and alcohol.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No hetero fans from England and Wales, subs. That caveat is sadly important.
 
Ostman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I wonder if the threat of being tossed into a Qatar prison even overnight helped behavior.


Subby's mom keeps volunteering for some reason.
 
Stantz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Qatar: £25/pint
UK: £3/pint when matches are on, £2/pint if England are playing, £1/pint if they're leading

Plus the Ultras never went. No organised hooliganism. The threat of actual hard jail time if you try to lamp a passing Frenchie after getting knocked out.

Qatar has its many issues, but it's their absolute disregard for human rights that had even the most hardened of supporters sitting on their hands and behaving.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: brap: I imagine they were too busy waging war battling the hallucinated armies of Delirium Tremens demons summoned by not being able to find a pint anywhere to get in any real trouble.

I came here to make a similar joke, but yours is better.


In retrospect, I think it was clunky.

If I was in an efficient and terser state, I'd probably cut it down to "They were too busy battling Delirium Tremens." But as it is I am busy battling a case of explosive logorrhea.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Stantz: Qatar: £25/pint
UK: £3/pint when matches are on, £2/pint if England are playing, £1/pint if they're leading

Plus the Ultras never went. No organised hooliganism. The threat of actual hard jail time if you try to lamp a passing Frenchie after getting knocked out.

Qatar has its many issues, but it's their absolute disregard for human rights that had even the most hardened of supporters sitting on their hands and behaving.


In the US, the ultras will show up in force, provided England qualifies this time. (They didn't in 1994)
 
