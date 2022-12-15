 Skip to content
Billboard in Utah invites you to enjoy Five Wives
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What I imagine polygamist husbands to be like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That is knowing how to advertise.

Golf clap.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Respect
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'm pretty certain I remember reading about a billboard for this that said "Bring some home for the wives," but farked if I can find it.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Utah does great with self deprecating jokes.  I see people with decals that say SL,UT.  Or the slogan from Beaver, Utah:  I <3 Beaver.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is a blatant case of religious discrimination and a blatant disregard for sincerely held beliefs. The only rational response is to burn those responsible and their families at the stake.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's been done already.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I enjoyed 6 or 7 moms in that town, but only 4 of them were wives.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image image 425x432]

/I'm pretty certain I remember reading about a billboard for this that said "Bring some home for the wives," but farked if I can find it.


Found it!
 
