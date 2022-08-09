 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 295 of WW3: UNICEF says Russian strikes have put the physical and mental health of "almost every child" in the country "at desperate risk." Children raised on a battlefield. What's the legacy of this? It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, Russian Embassy, Missile defense, MIM-104 Patriot, Anti-ballistic missile, shipment of US Patriot missiles  
145 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Dec 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sorry, indy_kid. I will shortly follow you in losing.
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
                   
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions:

, Dnipropetrovsk region
At night and in the morning, the Russians hiat the Nikopol region with Grads and heavy artillery. Previously, people were not injured.

Kommersant -Donetsk region
For December 14, it became known about 2 civilians of the Donetsk region killed by Russians: in Bakhmut and Razdolovka.

, Mykolaiv region
The enemy carried out massive artillery strikes on the Ochakov community. Infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged. There were no preliminary injuries.
In the morning, the Black Sea community was under enemy fire. An infrastructure item has been damaged. There were no injuries.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polish Sejm recognizes Russia as a sponsor of terrorism

The document adopted by the Seimas yesterday at a meeting notes that Russia " systematically violates human rights, international law and the Charter of the United Nations, as well as a number of other obligations, attacks on the territories of other countries, commits armed attacks, commits war crimes and genocide."
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians are trying to connect ZAES to the Russian energy system

According to the General Staff, the occupation authorities are working to switch the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant to the energy system of the Russian Federation.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The war takes away the best Ukrainians who defended our independence every day!

On December 9, during a military clash in the Donetsk region, a brave defender, Senior sergeant Maxim Rimsky, was killed. He was 28 years old. Incredibly happy plans for an independent Ukraine lay ahead.

"Thank you, my happiness, for the best 16 months and 16 days in my life. Thank you for being the happiest wife in the world for almost 10 months. Thank you for being my everything. Forever My Universe. I love you forever. Forever in the heart, " - these words recalled the hero's wife.

Professional, sincere, fearless, smiling, brave. This is how we will remember him, and we will not forgive the enemy for his loss.

I bow low to all soldiers-defenders of our Ukraine and voters of a happy future!
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin canceled his annual address to the Federal Assembly to avoid admitting defeat in Ukraine-ISW

Putin may not be confident in his ability to justify the cost of war to Russia's domestic and global affairs by speaking to the Russian public and elites. A victory in Ukraine would allow Putin to gloss over Russian human and financial losses, as he did in 2014, but Russia has not had any significant victories since its occupation of Lysychansk in early July. Earlier, Putin tried to sell the annexation of the partially occupied Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a major victory, which only caused further discontent among Russian elites and undermined the narratives of state propaganda, " the Institute for the Study of War analysts said in a report.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
russians killed 4 Ukrainian children in 24 hours :

More than 1,303 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation: 447 children were killed and more than 856 were injured in various degrees of severity.

On December 14, an 8-year-old boy was killed as a result of enemy shelling in the city of Kherson.  

During the recording of war crimes committed on the territory of the Mykolaiv region, in the village of Novopetrovka of the Bashtansky district, the fact of the death of three sisters due to the shelling of the invaders was established: two older ones are 16, and the youngest is 14 years old.

It became known that on November 24, as a result of shelling in Kherson, a 17-year-old teenager was wounded.

" Children of War " - a platform where you can report and find all the information about children affected by the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian occupiers continue moving weapons and military equipment to Belarus

This week, the enemy deployed Mig-31K fighters that can carry Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, as well as an A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft, to the airfield in Machulishchi, said Alexey Gromov, Deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff.

He noted that this indicates an increase in the aggressor's ability to launch air strikes on the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, Gromov stressed that there is no sufficient number of Russian aircraft on the territory of Belarus to conduct ground offensive operations .
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainians believe in repelling the invaders ' offensive-poll

97% of Ukrainians are confident that Ukraine will be able to repel the invaders ' attack. This is evidenced by the results of a sociological survey of the Rating group.

75% are absolutely sure of this, and 21% are rather sure. In the western regions, 80% of respondents are confident in the country's ability to repel an attack, in the center - 75%, in the east-74%, in the south-71%.

Compared to January last year, the number of people who believe in Ukraine's ability to repel the Ork offensive has increased from 56% to 97%.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kherson is completely de-energized due to Russian shelling

This was announced by the chairman of the OVA Yaroslav Yanushevich. He also noted that an object of critical infrastructure in the Korabelny district of the city is currently being shelled.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anatoly joined the National Guard of Ukraine in 2013. Then he decided to combine his life with military affairs. And then the enemy invaded our land.

"We have joined the struggle for the territorial integrity of our state. In August 2014, together with our twin cities, we held the borders of the Luhansk region. Then the enemy used tactics of shelling our positions with small arms, mortar and barrel artillery, and did not observe the agreed silence regime. Even then, the treachery of the invaders was evident."

In the battles for the integrity of our territories, Andrey received a serious shrapnel wound. But they can't beat us. The defender underwent treatment, rehabilitation and is back in the ranks of the National Guard. Teaches newcomers to the military profession and becomes an example for fellow soldiers.

"Today, the future victory depends on the steadfastness of each of us, both at the front and in the rear. I want our unity to be preserved, so that society will always remember the high price we get for freedom."

fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian propagandists laugh at Trump's "Superman" clip
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians Avoiding War Have Flooded Into Uzbekistan
Youtube q-rqzvp-wdU
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dig trenches and set up barriers: invaders in Crimea are preparing to repel attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces

Rashisti in the occupied Crimea are trying to further strengthen the coastline, fearing the landing of Ukrainian troops, reports GUR MOU.

In particular, a network of minefields, trenches and trenches has recently been constructed along the coast near the village of Molochnoye (Saki district). Additionally, the so - called "dragon's teeth" are installed-rows of concrete pyramids that should stop the advance of heavy equipment.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The European Parliament has recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of Ukrainians .

507 deputies voted in favor of the resolution, while 12 voted against it.

"The European Parliament recognizes the Holodomor, the artificial famine of 1932-1933 in Ukraine, which was caused by deliberate actions of the Soviet regime, genocide against the people of Ukraine; strongly condemns such actions of the totalitarian Soviet regime, which led to the death of millions of Ukrainians, and significantly undermined the foundations of Ukrainian society ," the document says.

The European Parliament also called on all countries, especially the Russian Federation, as well as other countries that emerged after the collapse of the Soviet Union, to open their archives on the 1932-1933 famine in Ukraine.

In addition, the resolution calls on EU member States and third countries to promote awareness of these events, as well as other crimes committed by the Soviet regime, by introducing historical knowledge about them into educational and research programs in order to prevent the recurrence of similar tragedies in the future.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
German government to allocate new military aid package to Ukraine

According to the website of the German government, the new package will include::
Rockets for IRIS-T;
2 units BRAM Bergepanzer 2;
30,000 rounds for 40 mm grenade launchers;
5,000 155mm artillery rounds;
4 ambulances;
18 8X8 trucks with a special loading system (Wechselladesystem).
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
russiaп Invaders shell Kharkiv

Explosions occurred in Kharkiv. An air alert has been issued in the city and region. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the enemy is shelling infrastructure facilities.
Local authorities urge all residents of Kharkiv and the region to stay in shelters.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hasn't there also been some evidence that Russians tortured kids as well?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/maria_drutska/status/1603282543062798336
 
danzak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If my grandmothers (and parents') experience in Ukraine before/during WW2 is any guide - a lifetime of complete and total hatred towards Muscovites.  My grandfather was executed in Lviv by the Soviets in '41 (my dad later researched this) and when my grandmother died at 95 here in Toronto, she left instructions to also leave an inscription on the tombstone to recognize my grandfather.  It reads (in Ukrainian): "Murdered by the Muscovites, 1941".  Ukrainians don't forget and don't forgive.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Oneiros
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fasahd: Russian occupiers continue moving weapons and military equipment to Belarus

...


There's another thread that just went green on Belarus entering the war:

https://m.fark.com/comments/12680469?from_page=main
 
Muta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I stared into the kiddie pool and the kiddie pool stared back.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 305x387]
https://twitter.com/maria_drutska/status/1603282543062798336


Polish Hussar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gen. Mick Ryan with an insightful new article about likely next steps for Ukraine and Russia's Gen. Surovikin:

Shock434
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There needs to be some accountability, when Ukraine has finally won and Russia isn't the regional threat it currently is, for Hungary and Turkey. These are not the stalwart NATO allies that we need.
Hungary's risky bet on Russia's nuclear power - BBC News
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Muta: I stared into the kiddie pool and the kiddie pool stared back.


OK, forget the spear gun, grab the flamethrower.  Coffee's gonna taste a little napalmy this morning.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Despite some claims by Western propaganda, President Putin did not cancel his annual address to the Federal Assembly out of any fears of admitting defeat in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine. The military operation is going completely according to plan, and Vladimir Putin instead was forced to cancel all public appearances due to his decision to personally take on the scourge of team-based Santa violence which is taking place daily on the streets of Moscow. While team Blue Santa may attack team Red Santa at any moment, traumatizing passerby, Putin will defiantly step in between the attackers and defeat both sides with his Elf Karate learned on the Island of Misfit Toys. It is hoped that once he brings order to our streets again, Putin will be able to address our grateful nation.

* Defensive operations in Crimea are ongoing, as our brave soldiers prepare fortifications to repel any invaders, using lessons learned from the 2014 invasion, the Soviet offensive of 1944, General von Manstein's 1941 Siege of Sevastopol and Operation Bustard Hunt, the previous Siege of Sevastopol and Battle of Balaclava in the 1855 Crimean war, and basically every other time in history where defensive fortifications in Crimea were proven to be ineffectual against enemy attacks. Military High Command is determined to not repeat the mistakes of history.

* Any reports that the Angarsk Petrochemical Company's refinery in Irkutsk has suffered a massive explosion and outbreak of Fire Artist Ivan Ivanovitch's lastest work are unfounded and incorrect. A minor safety violation on the part of a junior staffer resulted in a small amount of not-at-all flammable substances coming into contact with a slightly warm object, resulting in a tiny part of the refinery achieving a very, very low earth orbit. The Space Agency Roscosmos has christened this new artificial satellite 'Mir 2' and plans to launch a Soyuz supply mission to it as soon as radiation levels fall to an acceptable level.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One single bullet ends this nightmare.....
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Muta: I stared into the kiddie pool and the kiddie pool stared back.

OK, forget the spear gun, grab the flamethrower.  Coffee's gonna taste a little napalmy this morning.


Look I've been assured by the coffee pool that it isn't dangerous.

qorkfiend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Shock434: There needs to be some accountability, when Ukraine has finally won and Russia isn't the regional threat it currently is, for Hungary and Turkey. These are not the stalwart NATO allies that we need.
Hungary's risky bet on Russia's nuclear power - BBC News


"Accountability" like what?
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
doctorguilty
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good morning, everyone.
The coffee kiddie pool has been cleaned, the CaffeSaline iV bags have been replenished and the owner of the Monster of the Id from yesterday has found a kennel so we don't have another incident. (Speaking of which, I've also placed an order for several more batteries for the AED.)
I'll be back later after my meeting with the property manager.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DREAMS DO COME TRUE!
 
danceswithcrows [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Muta: I stared into the kiddie pool and the kiddie pool stared back.


As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  Drones vs. airdefense, what it's like being a prisoner of Ukraine, new manufacturing opportunities, you put a missile launcher where?, and coloring book pages about gloves and men are all in there.
 
loki021376
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What the Everloving Fark Happened in Here?
I leave for one night to bang a Thai hooker (don't make that mistake fellas) and I come back to the clubhouse absolutely wrecked by a shiat-flinging shill from last night.
Might be time to bulldoze the hideout and build new to alleviate the stench!

media1.giphy.com
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Walker: [Fark user image image 305x387]
https://twitter.com/maria_drutska/status/1603282543062798336

[Fark user image 350x366]


Another Fire of Unknown Origin teal farkie.
 
houginator
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In some good news, looks like the US is about to step up the offensive weaponry we are providing:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2022/12/14/ukraine-smart-bomb-jdams/

Between this and the Patriots, its a solid signal that we are finally ready to commit to give Ukraine the tools they need to win.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks like the US is finally gonna give Patriot to Ukraine. I guess the fact that it is too complicated or has sensitive tech is trumped by the US/EU wanting Ukraine to stop blowing up air bases in Russia due to their fear of escalation.

If Ukraine has no air defense capable of shooting down missiles, they have no choice than to commit to destroying the source of the missiles at all cost.

Idk if events just lined up this way or if Kyiv was cognizant that attacking those air bases was gonna light a fire under the people considering their requests for better air defense.  Either way... well played.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: TommyDeuce: Muta: I stared into the kiddie pool and the kiddie pool stared back.

OK, forget the spear gun, grab the flamethrower.  Coffee's gonna taste a little napalmy this morning.

Look I've been assured by the coffee pool that it isn't dangerous.

[Fark user image 259x194]


Am I the only one who shugged when he killed Tasha Yar?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
shrugged
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Where was all this concern during the Iraq war?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Shock434: There needs to be some accountability, when Ukraine has finally won and Russia isn't the regional threat it currently is, for Hungary and Turkey. These are not the stalwart NATO allies that we need.
Hungary's risky bet on Russia's nuclear power - BBC News


After the three main members formed the axis, Hungary was first in line to join the pact. Hitler even named them honorary Aryans. A few generations later, Hungarians are still happy to go along with whatever fascists flirt with them.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Am I the only one who shugged when he killed Tasha Yar?


Opinion: Tasha actually became a better character after her death.  In season 1, she was just criminally underused.  She was basically reduced to "Channel open, sir!" all the time.  When she came back in "Yesterday's Enterprise", she was just a much better character.  And, it then led to her coming back as Sela in future Romulan episodes.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fasahd: The European Parliament has recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of Ukrainians .

507 deputies voted in favor of the resolution, while 12 voted against it.

"The European Parliament recognizes the Holodomor, the artificial famine of 1932-1933 in Ukraine, which was caused by deliberate actions of the Soviet regime, genocide against the people of Ukraine; strongly condemns such actions of the totalitarian Soviet regime, which led to the death of millions of Ukrainians, and significantly undermined the foundations of Ukrainian society ," the document says.

The European Parliament also called on all countries, especially the Russian Federation, as well as other countries that emerged after the collapse of the Soviet Union, to open their archives on the 1932-1933 famine in Ukraine.

In addition, the resolution calls on EU member States and third countries to promote awareness of these events, as well as other crimes committed by the Soviet regime, by introducing historical knowledge about them into educational and research programs in order to prevent the recurrence of similar tragedies in the future.


Who voted against?
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Home-grown supply operation outfits Ukraine's women soldiers

Info and donations:

https://stavnitser.com/en
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: TommyDeuce: Muta: I stared into the kiddie pool and the kiddie pool stared back.

OK, forget the spear gun, grab the flamethrower.  Coffee's gonna taste a little napalmy this morning.

Look I've been assured by the coffee pool that it isn't dangerous.

[Fark user image image 259x194]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Public Call Box: TommyDeuce: Muta: I stared into the kiddie pool and the kiddie pool stared back.

OK, forget the spear gun, grab the flamethrower.  Coffee's gonna taste a little napalmy this morning.

Look I've been assured by the coffee pool that it isn't dangerous.

[Fark user image 259x194]

Am I the only one who shugged when he killed Tasha Yar?


Worf was a better Chief of Security.
 
