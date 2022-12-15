 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Worldcrunch)   Backed in a corner by Putin, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has the choice between either a clean, painless suicide or invading Ukraine to help Russia...and it looks like he is about to choose poorly   (worldcrunch.com) divider line
67
    More: Scary, Belarus, Russia, Ukrainian border, Ukraine, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, founder of BYPOL, Oleksandr Azarov, Ukrainian troops  
•       •       •

1594 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Lukashenko really doesn't need to start a two-front war against Ukraine and his own people. He's no Putin.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Lukashenko really doesn't need to start a two-front war against Ukraine and his own people. He's no Putin.


Yeah, I don't see Belarus being more than a minor inconvenience to Ukraine.  The Belarussian soldiers don't have the will to fight.  Once the body bags start returning to Minsk, the people will revolt.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
All the rockets will be duds spray painted with the words "oh god get up here and save me"
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

LordBeavis: AirForceVet: Lukashenko really doesn't need to start a two-front war against Ukraine and his own people. He's no Putin.

Yeah, I don't see Belarus being more than a minor inconvenience to Ukraine.  The Belarussian soldiers don't have the will to fight.  Once the body bags start returning to Minsk, the people will revolt.


Aren't they already at the edge of revolution, mostly held back by the presence of the military?
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bootleg: LordBeavis: AirForceVet: Lukashenko really doesn't need to start a two-front war against Ukraine and his own people. He's no Putin.

Yeah, I don't see Belarus being more than a minor inconvenience to Ukraine.  The Belarussian soldiers don't have the will to fight.  Once the body bags start returning to Minsk, the people will revolt.

Aren't they already at the edge of revolution, mostly held back by the presence of the military?


The Russian military
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Belarus has been providing everything but boots on the ground to support Putin's Folly thus far, why would they balk at offering uninformed jail inmates the choice to go and fight instead of being locked up? They get to thin the herd and please mother Russia as well.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: LordBeavis: AirForceVet: Lukashenko really doesn't need to start a two-front war against Ukraine and his own people. He's no Putin.

Yeah, I don't see Belarus being more than a minor inconvenience to Ukraine.  The Belarussian soldiers don't have the will to fight.  Once the body bags start returning to Minsk, the people will revolt.

Aren't they already at the edge of revolution, mostly held back by the presence of the military?


Wait until they start getting sanctions that match mother Russia's.  That should totes mollify the proletariat there.  <furiously checking the Deadpool board>
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Lukashenko really doesn't need to start a two-front war


"Only an idiot fights a war on two fronts. Only the heir to the throne of the kingdom of idiots would fight a war on twelve fronts."
 
WegianWarrior
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess they need to get rid of some tanks...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My dude, you have no nukes.  What makes you think you're NATO proof?
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe.  I think it depends on how bad this winter goes for the Russians.   But straight away, it means Ukraine needs to pull resources away from more active fronts to watch Belarus.  And that may be all Lukashenko can reasonably promise his master.

Because I don't think Belarussians are gonna put up with an actual invasion.  It would be a serious escalation to add another country to the conflict, and it will make them a legitimate target.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, so this is the part where it tilts into a World War proper, huh?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: Ahh, so this is the part where it tilts into a World War proper, huh?


Not yet. I believe the actual definition is that there must be fighting on every continent (except Antarctica).
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch the internet dehumanize Belarus people starting now.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: incendi: Ahh, so this is the part where it tilts into a World War proper, huh?

Not yet. I believe the actual definition is that there must be fighting on every continent (except Antarctica).


Where was all the fighting in either of the Americas in WWI?

/You said "on," not "from."
//And if we went with "from," then you might have to include vigilantes.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: incendi: Ahh, so this is the part where it tilts into a World War proper, huh?

Not yet. I believe the actual definition is that there must be fighting on every continent (except Antarctica).


Right, it's scheduled to officially start when China invades Taiwan.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: bostonguy: incendi: Ahh, so this is the part where it tilts into a World War proper, huh?

Not yet. I believe the actual definition is that there must be fighting on every continent (except Antarctica).

Where was all the fighting in either of the Americas in WWI?

/You said "on," not "from."
//And if we went with "from," then you might have to include vigilantes.


Attu and Kiska ring a bell? There was also significant Nazi submarine activity off the Eastern Seaboard and one of the German pocket battleships was destroyed after a battle near the Falklands.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: Ahh, so this is the part where it tilts into a World War proper, huh?


Nobody's shot a rich white dude with an archaic title or invaded Polantime. but give it time.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: LordBeavis: AirForceVet: Lukashenko really doesn't need to start a two-front war against Ukraine and his own people. He's no Putin.

Yeah, I don't see Belarus being more than a minor inconvenience to Ukraine.  The Belarussian soldiers don't have the will to fight.  Once the body bags start returning to Minsk, the people will revolt.

Aren't they already at the edge of revolution, mostly held back by the presence of the military?


They already attempted on a few years ago, that only got put down b/c Russia sent military aid, if I remember right.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheatCommando: Fireproof: bostonguy: incendi: Ahh, so this is the part where it tilts into a World War proper, huh?

Not yet. I believe the actual definition is that there must be fighting on every continent (except Antarctica).

Where was all the fighting in either of the Americas in WWI?

/You said "on," not "from."
//And if we went with "from," then you might have to include vigilantes.

Attu and Kiska ring a bell? There was also significant Nazi submarine activity off the Eastern Seaboard and one of the German pocket battleships was destroyed after a battle near the Falklands.


Read my post again, carefully this time.

/Hint WWI is not WWII.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bgr.comView Full Size
 
themunsterfullback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Least he has the element of surprise working in his favor.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Belarus has been providing everything but boots on the ground to support Putin's Folly thus far, why would they balk at offering uninformed jail inmates the choice to go and fight instead of being locked up? They get to thin the herd and please mother Russia as well.


Because the Belarus military is pretty much the ONLY thing keeping Lukashenko in power to begin with. If they get stretched thin enough---

GreenSun: Watch the internet dehumanize Belarus people starting now.


The Belarusan people already tried to overthrow their dictator once, like. A year or two ago. It was violently put down with *help* from the Russian military, and might well have succeeded without that.

While I don't agree with the dehumanization of all russians, these are also completely different circumstances, so, well. Let me know once Russia tries something comparable in relation to their current ruler, K?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Lukashenko really doesn't need to start a two-front war against Ukraine and his own people. He's no Putin.


Well, if he doesn't, Putin is going to kill him, so there's that
 
neofonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: bostonguy: incendi: Ahh, so this is the part where it tilts into a World War proper, huh?

Not yet. I believe the actual definition is that there must be fighting on every continent (except Antarctica).

Right, it's scheduled to officially start when China invades Taiwan.


Seriously though, remember that WW2 started in phases.

There was a fascist, expansionist power in Europe, and an imperial, expansionist power in Asia.  They were loosely aligned.  Modern equivalent is Russia and China.

Germany began rearming, and annexed Austria... nobody did anything.  Russia's annexation of Crimea is the modern equiv.

Germany - still with a weak military, but a growing & modernizing one - annexed "German speaking" regions of Czechoslovakia to protect "ethnic Germans".  Nobody did anything.  This is where we are now.

Germany than rested, rebuilt, and then used the population and industrial bases they seized to kick off a war against all of Europe.  This is what will happen if Russia wins in Ukraine.

America was still on the sidelines when all this was going on because we didn't want "boots on the ground".  But when Japan attacked, the President used that as an excuse to also declare war on Germany.

So WW3... Russia wins in Ukraine, then invades Europe with several million combat trained men.  China invades Taiwan, America declares war on China and Russia, and it's on.

The way to stop that is to stop Russia in Ukraine, at all costs.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it might be time to deploy the assassins that we don't have and would never use if we did have.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: CheatCommando: Fireproof: bostonguy: incendi: Ahh, so this is the part where it tilts into a World War proper, huh?

Not yet. I believe the actual definition is that there must be fighting on every continent (except Antarctica).

Where was all the fighting in either of the Americas in WWI?

/You said "on," not "from."
//And if we went with "from," then you might have to include vigilantes.

Attu and Kiska ring a bell? There was also significant Nazi submarine activity off the Eastern Seaboard and one of the German pocket battleships was destroyed after a battle near the Falklands.

Read my post again, carefully this time.

/Hint WWI is not WWII.


Read his post again, carefully this time.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: CheatCommando: Fireproof: bostonguy: incendi: Ahh, so this is the part where it tilts into a World War proper, huh?

Not yet. I believe the actual definition is that there must be fighting on every continent (except Antarctica).

Where was all the fighting in either of the Americas in WWI?

/You said "on," not "from."
//And if we went with "from," then you might have to include vigilantes.

Attu and Kiska ring a bell? There was also significant Nazi submarine activity off the Eastern Seaboard and one of the German pocket battleships was destroyed after a battle near the Falklands.

Read my post again, carefully this time.

/Hint WWI is not WWII.


https://omniatlas.com/maps/south-america/19180719/

Mostly naval combat around South America.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Watch the internet dehumanize Belarus people starting now.


Oh no, the poor Russians. Boo hoo hoo.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Putin really want to involve a third party in his "special operation" that totally isn't a war?

Seems like an easy way to spiral this thing to see Ukraine get MOAR allies.

I mean, I get it. He wants to get the band back together, and Belarus would make for a fine nose for Putin's "New Russia" but it seems a little obvious that Belarus will become a Russian colony even quicker than anyone else. And without nukes...well, they are a bit more open to counterattack.
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bull farking shiat they are.This has been a periodic fnord since the beginning of the war.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: Bootleg: LordBeavis: AirForceVet: Lukashenko really doesn't need to start a two-front war against Ukraine and his own people. He's no Putin.

Yeah, I don't see Belarus being more than a minor inconvenience to Ukraine.  The Belarussian soldiers don't have the will to fight.  Once the body bags start returning to Minsk, the people will revolt.

Aren't they already at the edge of revolution, mostly held back by the presence of the military?

Wait until they start getting sanctions that match mother Russia's.  That should totes mollify the proletariat there.  <furiously checking the Deadpool board>



If Belarus sends even ONE soldier they should immediately suffer ALL the sanction already placed on Russia.

I'd imagine we have already informed them through back channels that there will be consequences.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: AirForceVet: Lukashenko really doesn't need to start a two-front war against Ukraine and his own people. He's no Putin.

Well, if he doesn't, Putin is going to kill him, so there's that


I would think Lukashenko should be able to read the room well enough to realize that, with or without his help, by this time next year Putin will be rotting in the ground. Not a great time to further hitch your wagon to HIS star.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: CheatCommando: Fireproof: bostonguy: incendi: Ahh, so this is the part where it tilts into a World War proper, huh?

Not yet. I believe the actual definition is that there must be fighting on every continent (except Antarctica).

Where was all the fighting in either of the Americas in WWI?

/You said "on," not "from."
//And if we went with "from," then you might have to include vigilantes.

Attu and Kiska ring a bell? There was also significant Nazi submarine activity off the Eastern Seaboard and one of the German pocket battleships was destroyed after a battle near the Falklands.

Read my post again, carefully this time.

/Hint WWI is not WWII.


Brazil engaged in antisubmarine and anti surface raider patrols in the Atlantic in WW1. And the United States was a direct participant. Germany also attempted (ineptly) diplomatic war in North America and its failure helped lead to the United States entering the war. Also, do you count attacks on production?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: bostonguy: incendi: Ahh, so this is the part where it tilts into a World War proper, huh?

Not yet. I believe the actual definition is that there must be fighting on every continent (except Antarctica).

Where was all the fighting in either of the Americas in WWI?

/You said "on," not "from."
//And if we went with "from," then you might have to include vigilantes.


German u-boats operating off of most North and South American harbors, heavy naval fighting at the Falklands, German and Allied ships playing neutrality games in allegedly neutral ports in South America (that were full of spies working against each other)...
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: incendi: Ahh, so this is the part where it tilts into a World War proper, huh?

Not yet. I believe the actual definition is that there must be fighting on every continent (except Antarctica).


If Antarctica isn't involved, it's just a sparkling police action..
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Does Putin really want to involve a third party in his "special operation" that totally isn't a war?

Seems like an easy way to spiral this thing to see Ukraine get MOAR allies.


I'd imagine Estonia and Latvia will feel more motivated to aide Ukraine if Belarus gets shooty.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin needs Ukraine distracted, otherwise they'll roll right through Crimea.  I expect the Belarus front will display fleeting enthusiasm and zero initiative.  They'll shoot lots of missiles off.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Watch the internet dehumanize Belarus people starting now.


If they join Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine they are no better than the Russians.

They will have dehumanized themselves.


/Won't somebody think of the poor Nazis!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Watch the internet dehumanize Belarus people starting now.


Those poor bastards are thinking they should have joined the EU right about now.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: hubiestubert: Does Putin really want to involve a third party in his "special operation" that totally isn't a war?

Seems like an easy way to spiral this thing to see Ukraine get MOAR allies.

I'd imagine Estonia and Latvia will feel more motivated to aide Ukraine if Belarus gets shooty.


It's practically an engraved invitation.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: IndyJohn: AirForceVet: Lukashenko really doesn't need to start a two-front war against Ukraine and his own people. He's no Putin.

Well, if he doesn't, Putin is going to kill him, so there's that

I would think Lukashenko should be able to read the room well enough to realize that, with or without his help, by this time next year Putin will be rotting in the ground. Not a great time to further hitch your wagon to HIS star.


You have to stay alive that long to reap the benefits of Putins death.  I don't think Luka has that long.  His two choices are officially joining the war, leading to bloody revolt and his death, or refusing Putin, and his sudden painful and mysterious death.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Maybe.  I think it depends on how bad this winter goes for the Russians.   But straight away, it means Ukraine needs to pull resources away from more active fronts to watch Belarus.  And that may be all Lukashenko can reasonably promise his master.

Because I don't think Belarussians are gonna put up with an actual invasion.  It would be a serious escalation to add another country to the conflict, and it will make them a legitimate target.


Ukraine has been watching the border for months, fully expected this, and has plenty of resources up north awaiting thier new visitors. The Bellorussians are going to walk into a meat grinder....a meat grinder directed by intel from NATO that can tell them where every enemy is right down to neighbor Vadim's UAZ.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bostonguy: AirForceVet: Lukashenko really doesn't need to start a two-front war

"Only an idiot fights a war on two fronts. Only the heir to the throne of the kingdom of idiots would fight a war on twelve fronts."


Well, Julius Caesar pulled it off.

But then, not everyone is Caesar. Especially not Lukashenko.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
From what I've read it appears that most Belarussians don't want to go to war against Ukraine. They may support Putin but they don't want to die for Putin. If Lukashenko commits Belarus to the war I don't think he will be around for long. If Putin can replace Lukashenko with someone more pliable it won't change the fact that the people don't support fighting Ukraine. There has been talk of Russia creating a false flag incident to get Belarussian support but I don't think they will fall for that.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: SpectroBoy: hubiestubert: Does Putin really want to involve a third party in his "special operation" that totally isn't a war?

Seems like an easy way to spiral this thing to see Ukraine get MOAR allies.

I'd imagine Estonia and Latvia will feel more motivated to aide Ukraine if Belarus gets shooty.

It's practically an engraved invitation.


Mad Vlad has openly stated his intention to reclaim countries once under Soviet control. If Belarus decides to join the international pariah in his mad plans I can only imagine how the baltic states will react.

My grandparents came through from Lithuania via Elis Island leaving everything behind except what they could carry. They never forgot and never got fully over it. I imagine Lithuanians in general are still pretty salty about the occupation and plundering by the soviets.

Russia has always been a shiatty and dangerous country. The world would be better off if we simply destroyed it and divided it up in to a few smaller countries that could learn how to behave in a global society.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: SomeAmerican: bostonguy: incendi: Ahh, so this is the part where it tilts into a World War proper, huh?

Not yet. I believe the actual definition is that there must be fighting on every continent (except Antarctica).

Right, it's scheduled to officially start when China invades Taiwan.

Seriously though, remember that WW2 started in phases.

There was a fascist, expansionist power in Europe, and an imperial, expansionist power in Asia.  They were loosely aligned.  Modern equivalent is Russia and China.

Germany began rearming, and annexed Austria... nobody did anything.  Russia's annexation of Crimea is the modern equiv.

Germany - still with a weak military, but a growing & modernizing one - annexed "German speaking" regions of Czechoslovakia to protect "ethnic Germans".  Nobody did anything.  This is where we are now.

Germany than rested, rebuilt, and then used the population and industrial bases they seized to kick off a war against all of Europe.  This is what will happen if Russia wins in Ukraine.

America was still on the sidelines when all this was going on because we didn't want "boots on the ground".  But when Japan attacked, the President used that as an excuse to also declare war on Germany.

So WW3... Russia wins in Ukraine, then invades Europe with several million combat trained men.  China invades Taiwan, America declares war on China and Russia, and it's on.

The way to stop that is to stop Russia in Ukraine, at all costs.


Minor revision to a very good historical summary- Hitler got dumb after Pearl Harbor and delcared war on the US before FDR declared war on Germany.

Biggest WTF of the war if you ask some historians

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/German_declaration_of_war_against_the_United_States
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Marcus Aurelius: SpectroBoy: hubiestubert: Does Putin really want to involve a third party in his "special operation" that totally isn't a war?

Seems like an easy way to spiral this thing to see Ukraine get MOAR allies.

I'd imagine Estonia and Latvia will feel more motivated to aide Ukraine if Belarus gets shooty.

It's practically an engraved invitation.

Mad Vlad has openly stated his intention to reclaim countries once under Soviet control. If Belarus decides to join the international pariah in his mad plans I can only imagine how the baltic states will react.

My grandparents came through from Lithuania via Elis Island leaving everything behind except what they could carry. They never forgot and never got fully over it. I imagine Lithuanians in general are still pretty salty about the occupation and plundering by the soviets.

Russia has always been a shiatty and dangerous country. The world would be better off if we simply destroyed it and divided it up in to a few smaller countries that could learn how to behave in a global society.


My grandparents came from Lithuania as well, but we ended up in the shiatty and dangerous place known as Philadelphia.... :) ... but I share the sentiments about Russia.  They need to be put down and their nuclear toys taken away.
 
HereNorThere
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: SomeAmerican: bostonguy: incendi: Ahh, so this is the part where it tilts into a World War proper, huh?

Not yet. I believe the actual definition is that there must be fighting on every continent (except Antarctica).

Right, it's scheduled to officially start when China invades Taiwan.

Seriously though, remember that WW2 started in phases.

There was a fascist, expansionist power in Europe, and an imperial, expansionist power in Asia.  They were loosely aligned.  Modern equivalent is Russia and China.

Germany began rearming, and annexed Austria... nobody did anything.  Russia's annexation of Crimea is the modern equiv.

Germany - still with a weak military, but a growing & modernizing one - annexed "German speaking" regions of Czechoslovakia to protect "ethnic Germans".  Nobody did anything.  This is where we are now.

Germany than rested, rebuilt, and then used the population and industrial bases they seized to kick off a war against all of Europe.  This is what will happen if Russia wins in Ukraine.

America was still on the sidelines when all this was going on because we didn't want "boots on the ground".  But when Japan attacked, the President used that as an excuse to also declare war on Germany.

So WW3... Russia wins in Ukraine, then invades Europe with several million combat trained men.  China invades Taiwan, America declares war on China and Russia, and it's on.

The way to stop that is to stop Russia in Ukraine, at all costs.


We declared war on Japan after Pearl Harbor.  Germany declared war on us before we did on them.  No "excuse" was needed.
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.