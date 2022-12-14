 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

Headline of the Year Voting 2022! Links to the voting threads for all ten tabs. Everyone can vote! Enjoy the best Farking headlines!
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Welcome to Fark's Headlines of the Year 2022!

We started with:
64,204 greenlit

We narrowed it down to:
2363 Headline of the Month candidates

And now we have a final:
317 Headline of the Year candidates

Thank you to all our Fark voters!
Thank you for voting on a daily basis to help us find the Headlines of the Month,
Thank you for voting for your favorites in the monthly Headlines of the Month contests,
and

Thank you for voting in this final voting round to determine our Headlines of the Year!

And a

HUGE THANK YOU 
to all our amazing SUBMITTERS!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Some notes on voting:

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Vote for any or all!

We know there's a lot. 
Pace yourself.
Get a drink. 
Have someone rub your shoulders. 
Stretch.

Read them in order one day.  Then read them in reverse order the next.  Start somewhere in the middle over the weekend.  Click through and read the stories, see how they add to the headlines.  Give each headline your consideration.  Then just skim them. See which ones jump out at you and make you laugh, which ones make you think, and which headlines you just want to vote for dammit.

Focus on the tabs you usually read, then check out the tabs you've been meaning to get to.

Take the time to read and laugh.

Or just read and vote for them however you want!

Then vote!

We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Thursday, December 15 and ends Tuesday, December 20, 4pm Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for the 2022 Headlines of the Year!
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

Main
Discussion
Sports
Business
STEM
Entertainment
Fandom
D'awww
Food
Politics
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's an honor just to be nominated.

Nah, screw that.  Vote for me!  I need the validation!
 
