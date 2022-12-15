 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Voice)   ...and not 1 cop needed Narcan   (dailyvoice.com) divider line
6
    More: Amusing, Police, Illegal drug trade, Heroin, The Postal Service, joint statement, Smuggling, joint investigation, Drug  
•       •       •

749 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2022 at 6:30 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
after authorities dismantled a "large-scale" operation

the detectives managed to infiltrate the drug ring and purchase "bulk quantities of cocaine and fentanyl," prosecutors say.

"Someone" at the the Daily Voice is being very "sarcastic" or just "can't" write copy.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nice previous day reference Subby.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like a Norristown dealer has a bright future ahead of him. Bright, as in a muzzle flash.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's become pretty clear nowadays that fentanyl is the new conservative boogeyman.  As soon as I see stories about some big bust, I just roll my eyes.
 
acouvis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The joint investigation, dubbed "Operation: Caribbean Snowfall," was launched by Berks and Montgomery detectives in July, after a Norristown drug dealer was found to have ties to a Reading-based supplier, the DAs wrote.

The 2022 remake of "Reading Rainbow" really sucks.
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
bOr in non cop-math, about $2000, maybe.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.