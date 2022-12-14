 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Rolling Stone)   Texas AG Paxton (cRiminal) is tabulating a list of all the trans people in the state. Just because   (rollingstone.com) divider line
60
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

702 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Dec 2022 at 8:30 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I believe we need to track all the Texas Republicans myself. Republicans have proven themselves as dangerous to American democracy, have incited violence against innocent people, have denied human rights to everyone who isn't Republican.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Aw, he's making a list, he's checking it twice,
Gonna find out whose sugar and spice,
Insanta-claws is coming to town.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Defund the schools to invest in reeducation camps.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He just wants to send them special pajamas with a big scarlet "T" for, um, Texas! Yeah, that's it!
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It seems the obsession Republicans have with the Trans community tells me they are likely jealous and curious.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gentle reminder that Paxton is under indictment but for some reason isn't being arrested or prosecuted, it's like the DOJ is encouraging him to keep doing shiat like this.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...remind me again, why it's bad to call these authoritarian asshats with big dreams of a New 'Murica fascists, because I'm seeing a lot of lessons from the American Bund.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: It seems the obsession Republicans have with the Trans community tells me they are likely jealous and curious.


Well, he was born human but identifies as monster, and no medical assistance is currently available to help him fully transition.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This all seems very familiar, and not in a good way.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And you think this is the only list he has?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Remember, it's not fair to call them fascists until you're looking a mass grave saying "yep, the fascists made these."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: ...remind me again, why it's bad to call these authoritarian asshats with big dreams of a New 'Murica fascists, because I'm seeing a lot of lessons from the American Bund.


It would hurt the fascists' fee fees!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I believe we need to track all the Texas Republicans myself. Republicans have proven themselves as dangerous to American democracy, have incited violence against innocent people, have denied human rights to everyone who isn't Republican.


They're a cult of thieves, liars, traitors, terrorists and pedophiles but are allowed to be a political party because reasons.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm sure the reason why he wants to ID them is very innocent

legacyprojectchicago.orgView Full Size
 
Alebak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Either going to do something deadly with that information or just collecting it to scare people, either way it's unacceptable.

We as little people, of course, have no real recourse to deal with it, which is another example of how farked the system is.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Gentle reminder that Paxton is under indictment but for some reason isn't being arrested or prosecuted, it's like the DOJ is encouraging him to keep doing shiat like this.


He's been under indictment for one crime or another since Obama was in office, hasn't he?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I believe we need to track all the Texas Republicans myself. Republicans have proven themselves as dangerous to American democracy, have incited violence against innocent people, have denied human rights to everyone who isn't Republican.


Definitely a better case than he has against trans people.
 
dracos31
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One of these days some transgender person is going to "stand their ground" against these assholes, and I relish the day when they get hoisted by their own gun law petards.
 
Seussie [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that go against HIPAA???  Can't that be prosecuted??
 
keldaria
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why are farkers always so suspicious? He was clearly looking for a way to go door to door and apologize for being a giant asshole and treating them as subhuman.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size


I'm told that these people have abilities beyond the norm. A man who can move metal. A little girl who can walk through walls. What's to stop her walking into a bank vault? The Mutant Registration Act will simply allow us to know who these people are and what they can do.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
With so many politicians determined to build their own Sentinel program, how long before the full metaphor becomes a reality and members of the LGBTQ+ community start developing mutant super powers?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Murkanen: AdmirableSnackbar: Gentle reminder that Paxton is under indictment but for some reason isn't being arrested or prosecuted, it's like the DOJ is encouraging him to keep doing shiat like this.

He's been under indictment for one crime or another since Obama was in office, hasn't he?


Yep, and just another old rich Republican white criminal abusing his authority and power that NO ONE will do a farking thing about.

The DoJ is a farking joke.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Remember, it's not fair to call them fascists until you're looking a mass grave saying "yep, the fascists made these."


And just what sort of concrete proof do you have to show that it was the fascists who made them? I think you just want to make fascists look bad. Do you supports groomers? Are you a groomer yourself?

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Seussie: Wouldn't that go against HIPAA???  Can't that be prosecuted??


By who?

He is the Texas top cop and the DoJ is bootlicking it's way into the history books.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The next time they talk about secession, it's time to open talks with Mexico about a sale.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you're part of a persecuted, scape-goated, vilified community and a fascist starts making lists, make sure you have a plan to take some jack-boots with you when they try to haul you off to a 're-education' center.

And if you're not a member of such a community but like to think you're a decent person, be ready to obstruct 'justice'.  Protective human chains, right up to assaulting cops trying to enforce evil laws.  You cannot look the other way.
 
jayphat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is quite literally a page out of the Facist playbook. It serves zero purpose other than to be used to marginalize and discriminate against a demographic.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I believe we need to track all the Texas Republicans myself. Republicans have proven themselves as dangerous to American democracy, have incited violence against innocent people, have denied human rights to everyone who isn't Republican.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's just needs this information to better assist them. Right now they're all spread out. If you could just concentrate them into a single place, resources could be more efficiently directed towards them, finally providing a solution to their problems.

/Honestly I think a good portion of GOP voters would go along with a "final solution" to their problems with all the different groups they hate and fear
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: it's like the DOJ is encouraging him


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When it comes to this I should prefer emigrating to some country where they make no pretense of loving liberty -- to Russia, for instance, where despotism can be taken pure, and without the base alloy of hypocrisy.

-A. Lincoln

Russia would take these garbage humans with open arms and they would get the added bonus of immediately getting to use their boom sticks against people they don't like.  The State Department and whatever passes for a Russian State Department should get together on this for a rare instance of Russo/American diplomacy.  Everyone wins.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dracos31: One of these days some transgender person is going to "stand their ground" against these assholes, and I relish the day when they get hoisted by their own gun law petards.


That person/s will be hunted down like a dog by every law enforcement agency on in the country. They will put thousands of FBI, State and Local investigators on the case, charges and warrants for arrest will be issued by a judge within an hour of the event, they will be hunted until they are found and arrest and held without bail until trial which will happen with in 90 days.

And a great victory against the terrorist trans community by the Republicans.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Remember, it's not fair to call them fascists until you're looking a mass grave saying "yep, the fascists made these."


They're Not Nazis If They're Not Wearing JackbootsTM
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Straight up nazi shiat.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least he didn't get it.

FTFA:  The department ultimately concluded that the data could not be "accurately produced" and did not provide any materials to the attorney general.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: dracos31: One of these days some transgender person is going to "stand their ground" against these assholes, and I relish the day when they get hoisted by their own gun law petards.

That person/s will be hunted down like a dog by every law enforcement agency on in the country. They will put thousands of FBI, State and Local investigators on the case, charges and warrants for arrest will be issued by a judge within an hour of the event, they will be hunted until they are found and arrest and held without bail until trial which will happen with in 90 days.

And a great victory against the terrorist trans community by the Republicans.


Thinking they'll live long enough to be arrested is rather optimistic of you.
 
Liese
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't have to pay for this one: Texas Tribune
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Weaver95: This all seems very familiar, and not in a good way.


When they came for the Trans people, I said nothing (except "Phrasing!"), because I was not a Trans person...
 
Weaver95
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: Straight up nazi shiat.


Yup.
And yet there are STILL people who think this stuff is a joke.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Seussie: Wouldn't that go against HIPAA???  Can't that be prosecuted??


That's not how HIPAA works.  He asked the DMV for driver registration data -- all the files where a driver's gender was changed.  He didn't obtain the information from healthcare providers, who do have HIPAA obligations not to share private patient data.
 
acouvis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Even Godwin himself has stated that sometimes the Nazi comparisons are appropriate with the GOP...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Godwin%27s_law
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They realized it's not effective to demonize the LGBT community as a whole anymore because now there's too much national support for gay and bisexual cisgender men and women but there's still a fair amount of hostility towards transgender individuals even within the queer community so, bam, new scapegoat.

/Why isn't Paxton in jail?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Texas is open carry.  Arm yourselves, get some training and watch your backs.
 
3rd world republipuke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe Pax can repurpose Douchebag Ducey's shipping containers into ovens...save a little cash.
 
Koodz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 358x429]


Wait a minute, I can get my kid introduced to grooming habits? Like he'll start combing the peanut butter out of his own hair after lunch? Sign me up.
 
Realms of the Colon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gotta figure out if he can get a bulk rate in all those patches.
 
firesign [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 358x429]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The faster the state of Texas can identify them, the faster they can begin the persecution of them, because God told them to do it to protect the safety and morality of the citizens. Everyone who is LGBTQ or who doesn't fit their idea of who is a "good" Texan isn't human and deserves no basic human rights. Just like how the Nazis did it back in the 1930s.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.