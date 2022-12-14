 Skip to content
(Heavy)   Woman shoots, kills two police officers; receives glowing personal, professional profile from Heavy. Sounds about white   (heavy.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If she hadn't died after killing the young policemen, she could have used that as a resume, after her short stay in prison.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two cops murdered by white woman with gun. My heart is greatly saddened by their senseless deaths. Glad the child survived but what an absolutely horrible thing yo live through.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Women show compassion more than males. "

I'll take bullshiat things we tell ourselves for $200 Alex.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: "Women show compassion more than males. "

I'll take bullshiat things we tell ourselves for $200 Alex.


This statement prompted me to google search this premise.

Here's what I found.

It's actually supports what you're saying here.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seems to me the cops had no idea how to de-escalate the situation. I mean, where was this woman going? She's in a car. Going nowhere. Could the situation be any more contained? JFC! Stupid cops.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Floki: Seems to me the cops had no idea how to de-escalate the situation. I mean, where was this woman going? She's in a car. Going nowhere. Could the situation be any more contained? JFC! Stupid cops.


How contained is a machine designed to move from one place to another with a person capable of operating it present inside of it?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How many shots fired? With what?  According to the article 1 of the officers According to the article 1 of the officers was shot in the chest and died nearly instantly.   What kind of defective vest was he wearing that  that is even possible?
 
