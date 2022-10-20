 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WECT Wilmington)   NC Sheriff who lost his job because of racism only to get it right back because of racism is now under federal investigation, likely because of racism   (wect.com) divider line
7
    More: News, Police, pages of the 14-page warrant, United States, search warrant, Federal Bureau of Investigation, District Attorney Jon David, court documents, cell phones  
•       •       •

295 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2022 at 3:30 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
... The A-race-tocrats!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's one of the least informative stories ever.  Unless I've overlooked it, there's no indication of either what the racist remarks were *or* what the further charges entail.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Racism does not exist in this country.  Just ask Vogue.

sm-img.instaimgs.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Show the investigators that shirt and tie combination.

If they don't prosecute him for racism, they can get him for crimes against fashion.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Here they come!
 
Valacirca
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Naido: That's one of the least informative stories ever.  Unless I've overlooked it, there's no indication of either what the racist remarks were *or* what the further charges entail.


Its a local news station, were you expecting actual journalism in a story about cops?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Racism does not exist in this country.  Just ask Vogue.

[sm-img.instaimgs.com image 850x622]


So the Hun are... King Kong?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.