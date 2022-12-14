 Skip to content
(Some Mixologist)   Montana weed sales are sky-high, while beer goes flat and wine remains amusing with a hint of jammy presumption   (dailymontanan.com) divider line
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reckon some good corn whiskey wouldn't be too hard to sell...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like people don't miss hangovers - weird
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for the coffers; last month, our county voted in a local tax on both recreational and medicinal weed.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there anything else to do in Montana? Doesn't Ted Turner own like 70% of the state or something?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about milk? Shaky?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm pretty sure they tax weed more.  I mean how much tax do you pay to catch a buzz whether it's cannabis or alcohol?   I don't care to calculate it.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Montana was shilling for Guinness.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
csb: I was in Gardiner, Montana this past summer.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth is still two lengths ahead, Pale Ale is coming up fast, Scotch and Soda are neck and neck, and at the back is
......Beetlebaum.......
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH HELL YES UNCLE CARL

Dude legally makes booze in a little two room building in his yard. Swears like hell. Outgoing, loves to chat, used to run a wolf rescue. The whiskey in the photo is 120 proof.

I should call him or stop in. Get myself a Christmas gift.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: OH HELL YES UNCLE CARL

Dude legally makes booze in a little two room building in his yard. Swears like hell. Outgoing, loves to chat, used to run a wolf rescue. The whiskey in the photo is 120 proof.

I should call him or stop in. Get myself a Christmas gift.


I'd be pretty suspicious of lower proof being any sort of prohibition style - high alcohol content by volume is a plus when you have to illegally transport and store shiat on a regular basis
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can we blame the Cali transplants?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Can we blame the Cali transplants?


For having not having more drunks around?  I mean it seems like this once they're doing you a favor
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is great. Montana will turn 'blue' in 8 years.

Perfect.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fat_free: csb: I was in Gardiner, Montana this past summer.


Bad year to be there, if you wanted to see the park.
 
