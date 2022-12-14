 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   An Apple a day keeps you from starving to death after your car crashed in a remote canyon without cellular service   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Los Angeles County, California, Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino County, California, victims' vehicle, San Gabriel Mountains, Los Angeles County, Apple emergency services of a crash, rescue team  
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it wrong for me to point out that today is not only NATIONAL MONKEY DAY but also(!) NATIONAL ALABAMA DAY?

Or just being a MASSHOLE?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I could afford an iPhone 14, I'd get one. Good for these people.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a nifty feature. Hopefully most won't have to ever use it. Good job Apple.
 
Alaskan Yoda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. This is going to make the Apple fanboys even more insufferable. 😝
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Siskabush: It's a nifty feature. Hopefully most won't have to ever use it. Good job Apple.


Yep.  Not a big Apple fan but that's an effective emergency feature that did the job - well done
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apple has become Life Alert

Life Alert: Drunk Edition
Youtube Y_7WR7u3N2o
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad it helped them in the end, but it wouldn't have happened if they hadn't been using Apple Maps.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Apple has become Life Alert

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y_7WR7u3N2o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


The chairman and CEO OF Life Alert: Drunk Edition Inc.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tim Cook personally vut their brakes to create this commercial
 
moike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "The victims, described as a man and woman in their 20s"

Knowing the area and knowing the road my first instinct is that someone let their ego write a check their skillset couldn't cash.

But, it was also near freezing Monday night, and that section of roadway has deep canyon on either side that can cause the roadway to ice up like a bridge.  They might have been caught completely off guard by a slick road surface.

It's the reason I carry a Spot emergency transponder with me on the bike / in the fun car. Never know when you may unexpectedly end up in the bottom of a ravine with a broken leg due to circumstances beyond your control.
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had 3 false alarms and one "car crash" that turned out to be a ski accident.  I'm still not sure the technology is ready for printer time.

/ If I'm being honest, I would take a hundred false alarms if it saved one life for reals.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: Great. This is going to make the Apple fanboys even more insufferable. 😝


Joke's on both of you. I don't even own a car!
 
T Baggins
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JamesSirBensonMum: We've had 3 false alarms and one "car crash" that turned out to be a ski accident.  I'm still not sure the technology is ready for printer time.

/ If I'm being honest, I would take a hundred false alarms if it saved one life for reals.


I've read that 30% of 911 calls are butt dials, on top of the calls about the McDonalds on Stadium being out of honey mustard, and GODDAMMIT HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO EAT MCNUGGETS WITHOUT HONEY MUSTARD?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just got the iPhone 14 after being a die hard Android user. The system integration is excellent and puts Android to shame. My only gripe is that the predictive text Swype style keyboard needs some work.

Other than that I should have switched years ago instead of holding out.
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On a side note, an apple a day does keep the doctor away, but only if you throw it hard enough and hit him (or her) with it. Otherwise it may take multiple apples a day.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JamesSirBensonMum: We've had 3 false alarms and one "car crash" that turned out to be a ski accident.  I'm still not sure the technology is ready for printer time.

/ If I'm being honest, I would take a hundred false alarms if it saved one life for reals.


The accelerometer-based automatic crash detection is actually a different technology from the literal addition of satellite communications hardware for emergency texts. The users have to intentionally run an app that seeks satellites to communicate with before requesting emergency assistance.

The "not ready for printer [sic] time" part would be prank texts (e.g., TikTok influencers) and Karens, as opposed to false alarms, and they're addressing those by having operators vet the emergency texts before forwarding them to actual emergency personnel. Thus the challenges are social & cultural, not technical.
 
