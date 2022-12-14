 Skip to content
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
17 years old in China? What is the retirement plan at Amazon like?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
$150 for that?  Seems overpriced
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I really hope this tattoo is going to be the premise for a Chinese sitcom where a kid gets tattoos that he tells his buddies are "American for 'Strength' and 'Family' or whatever" but it was big block latin characters saying "PIZZA" "FRIES" with "STEAK BOMB" running the full length or something kinda like MR COOL ICE.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TATTOO U.
 
Iczer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Notice the fact he's Chinese, mentally question how he didn't know that character combo really translated to "fluffy dumdum" instead of "Big Magnum".
 
Toxophil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I once came home to about seven trashed teenagers trying to give eachother stick-n-poke tattoos with safety pins and india ink. I gave them iodine and a wetstone.

/co-op life be like that sometimes.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
HENNA. Henna tattoo at all.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is there data on how many people have gotten a tattoo they regretted?

Which category do you fall in?

* People with no tattoos who don't regret never getting one
* People with no tattoos who wish they had at least one
* People with tattoos who don't regret any of them
* People with tattoos who regret some of them
* People with tattoos who wish they had gone to a better tattoo artist
* People with tattoos who regret all of them

If I had gotten a tattoo  when I was younger it probably would have been Steal Your Face but that's so generic.  I still like the Dead but I think I'd get something more like this these days:

Fark user imageView Full Size

or this.

Fark user imageView Full Size

That is a really cool Bone Shaker. It's my personal favorite HW car although Twin Mill is a close 2nd. That's the blue one below.

Fark user imageView Full Size


and then there's this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Mattel will even sell you tattoo bandages:

Fark user imageView Full Size


All I have to do is think of how many actual Hot Wheels I could buy for the price of one small tattoo to put me off the idea.
 
