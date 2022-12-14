 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Heroic police break into building to save woman from modern art   (bbc.com) divider line
11
    More: Fail, people's attention, people, reaction, piece, shop  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2022 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And that's how you get free publicity. Highly likely that he was one who called police
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know they're all probably white, shoot them all anyway.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: And that's how you get free publicity. Highly likely that he was one who called police


Unwise if so - the Met can be cranky with people farking about.  Even the perfectly legal bureaucratic edition of cranky that would be likely to be deployed is not to be courted.  A lot like U.S. feds deciding to send inspectors to make sure you're in compliance with every possible regulation

/spoilers: you're not
//no one is
///or even can be on an ongoing basis
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mjjt: And that's how you get free publicity. Highly likely that he was one who called police


That's where the artist really shines through.   You can't make an artistic statement if nobody sees your work.  We never would have heard of this is it weren't for the Old Bill.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did they get to pour soup on it?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Those cops have probably never worked hard enough to need a desk nap, but have almost certainly taken a few. Hipocrites.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Laz Emporium sculpture was commissioned to adorn or give an "art sprinkle" to a table in the gallery.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I know of an artist that needed police protection from his artwork. The guy who made this:
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What, in that, would make someone smile?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.