(The Sun (Ireland))   Police officers in London reported to bosses for gross dereliction of duty ...for having a snowball fight   (thesun.ie) divider line
    Facepalm  
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
someone needs an ass-stick-ectomy
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Much better than the NYPD's way to blow off steam, beating up Black guys they'd like to frisk (BLILFs), and posing for pics grinning with bloody knuckles.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They could pull a muscle, tear a tendon, or otherwise damage their bodies 'on the job,' and not be able to shoot at people.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sno man: someone needs an ass-stick-ectomy


Considering the Met makes the NYPD look like choir boys, they would never have fit into the organizational culture anyway
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
British assholes gonna asshole
 
morg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They need to release the bodycam footage. The public has a right to know.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well hopefully in this instance they will take the American approach and give the officers some paid administrative leave while they investigate the allegation and then promptly take no action regardless of the finding of said investigation.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
#3
Ten Illegal Things To Do In London
Youtube rJGifTou5FE
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wots all this then???
 
Bread314
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My favorite part of the article - ""You'd be surprised but the police have these wearable communication devices called 'radios' so they can be contacted immediately if needed."
 
