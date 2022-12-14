 Skip to content
(Daily Voice)   Turns out it wasn't the goose
12
    More: Strange, Domestic violence, Caliber, Carl Jarvis, wife Judith Ann Jarvis, Pennsylvania, Assault, blood alcohol content, Alcohol  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If someone actually believed it was a goose bite back in the day, they oughta be charged with gross incompetence retroactively, or if you want to be more realistic - taking bribes to throw out a case
 
morg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This only works in murder cases. When I got my DUI cops did not believe me that a goose had been driving.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Somebody thought this case was worth another gander.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Perry County?  Oh my.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maverick still a person of interest
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living: [Fark user image image 495x249]


You mess with the honk,
You get the bonk.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I still think the goose was in on it
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Double tap to the back of the head? Did they rule out suicide?
 
schrepjm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living: [Fark user image image 495x249]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
tough life...this is 76 ?

am23.mediaite.comView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mind yu, gøøse bites kan be preety nasti.
 
