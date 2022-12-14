 Skip to content
(WDSU New Orleans)   Oh, nothing. Just part of a multi-day tornado outbreak in December as a "large" tornado hits New Orleans   (wdsu.com) divider line
    WDSU's chief meteorologist Margaret Orr, Robert Rich, St. Louis County, Minnesota, John Ford, WDSU's Tower Camera, WWL-TV, live coverage, EF-3 tornado  
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yikes. What a mess. I hope all our fellow New Orleans Farkers are OK and accounted for.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good story. Lots of twists and turns.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a repeat of March either.

https://www.fox8live.com/2022/03/24/arabi-tornado-was-strongest-new-orleans-history-nws-confirms/
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My flight from SLC to Miami was routed way the fark around that mess. Straight line to Knoxville them hung a right.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ol 'Jeehoba got a hard-on for the Lower Ninth, apparently.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Same storm has left about 3 feet of snow for us

/and counting
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We had ours yesterday morning. Just got off a 12 hour night shift, and didn't even get out of my car good when the sirens started blaring
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A livestream I was watching mentioned a tornado-warned storm headed for Panama City FL. Looks like it didn't hit, but the whole area's under a tornado watch until 2am.

There must be a lot of energy in the air for a watch to be lasting that long into the night.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Its never "energy in the air", its tropical air meets arctic air. And its going to happen more and more often in fall and winter as time goes on. Welcome to your new reality, where we get to find out what is the physical maximum possible for storms on the planet
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This page would make me anxious.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thank you for using your new reality not the new normal.
I hate that term but new reality has a nice ring to it.
 
Jeff Van Fooks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

It's not new....billions and billions of years
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I was referring to the fact that most tornadic storms still rely on heating from the sun to really pop off, and CAPE in the air. That's a measure of potential energy in the air, and a good indicator of storm intensity, right? I wasn't commenting on the source of the energy, just that there must be a lot of it for tornado watches to last into the early morning hours.
 
