 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Musk's explanation for why he banned the Twitter account that actively tracked his private jet: doxing people is ok, so long as you don't it in real time   (axios.com) divider line
77
    More: Followup, Twitter, Elon Musk's private jet, Florida college student Jack Sweeney, Later Wednesday, wings of the account, free speech, personal account, Musk's commitment  
•       •       •

639 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2022 at 9:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



77 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as you don't do it to his fragile ego yer good.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk explained the suspension Wednesday evening, saying that "real-time posting of someone else's location violates doxxing policy, but delayed posting of locations are OK."

Someone set up an account that does it on delay and see how long it lasts.
 
wetrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't tell Elon about this:
https://www.norad.mil/About-NORAD/NORAD-Tracks-Santa/
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk never heard of FlightRadar24 ?

Seems like Musk is a bit of a snowflake.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Musk explained the suspension Wednesday evening, saying that "real-time posting of someone else's location violates doxxing policy, but delayed posting of locations are OK."

Someone set up an account that does it on delay and see how long it lasts.


Also, what's the definition of "delay"? One minute? 30 minutes? 6 months?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Manbaby Edgelord got his fees hurt.

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
wetrat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wetrat: Don't tell Elon about this:
https://www.norad.mil/About-NORAD/NORAD-Tracks-Santa/


Ok Farkers, smash that "report" button:
https://mobile.twitter.com/NoradSanta
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Here's the location of the jet right now.

It's a jet Elmo...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Okay, put it back up but have it bake a 10 second delay into the posting of its location. If he still biatches, tell him to put up an actual "delay time" requirement or shut his pie hole.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hereinNC: Musk never heard of FlightRadar24 ?

Seems like Musk is a bit of a snowflake.


FlightRadar can be "bought" so your plane's registration number is hidden.

Good luck shutting this down, bruh.
 
wetrat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wetrat: wetrat: Don't tell Elon about this:
https://www.norad.mil/About-NORAD/NORAD-Tracks-Santa/

Ok Farkers, smash that "report" button:
https://mobile.twitter.com/NoradSanta


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The written policy is so absurd.

Basically, if you report in real time where a politician is speaking, that violates the policy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe getting booed offstage at that Chapelle show made him realize the peasants don't like him outside his bubble, even peasants who would still pay cash to see Dave Chapelle
 
El Borscht
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, that's it then, isn't it? All but invisible now he is.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: hereinNC: Musk never heard of FlightRadar24 ?

Seems like Musk is a bit of a snowflake.

FlightRadar can be "bought" so your plane's registration number is hidden.

Good luck shutting this down, bruh.


Asked in a previous thread, but can't find it. How to you get Elon's plane registration nUmber tho??
 
Azz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark if there's anyone who deserves to be publicly castrated it's this farking loser
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Iczer: Okay, put it back up but have it bake a 10 second delay into the posting of its location. If he still biatches, tell him to put up an actual "delay time" requirement or shut his pie hole.


And he'll say, "No."  I mean, he can, has, and will do that.  It's not like he can somehow be shamed into sensible behavior - he owns the damn thing and he'll do what he wants.  Why waste time engaging obvious idiots on their own home ground where they can play all the Calvinball they like?  It's on the same list as arguing with drunks
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The new rule is so colossally stupid and clearly reverse engineered to accommodate Elon's whims that you could arguably be banned for posting a real time selfie of you and your SO at a concert.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What is he cosplaying in that photo?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A part of me is genuinely hoping that his plane gets a one on one date with a Strela missile soon. The irony of being blown out of the sky right after he bans this dude for "safety reasons" will be absolutely incredible, especially since anybody with flightradar24 can track a G650ER with the registration number N628TS anywhere you can get an internet connection.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: What is he cosplaying in that photo?


A human.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: SplittingAces: hereinNC: Musk never heard of FlightRadar24 ?

Seems like Musk is a bit of a snowflake.

FlightRadar can be "bought" so your plane's registration number is hidden.

Good luck shutting this down, bruh.

Asked in a previous thread, but can't find it. How to you get Elon's plane registration nUmber tho??


I've never looked, but I'm sure there's a forum for that site or a Reddit sub.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Same guy is tracking bezo's plane..did musk ban that account too?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think that there Elon fella's a complete blithering moron
 
knbwhite
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bookmark
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So he banned all the other accounts that automatically post updates on private plane flights?

He didn't?

Get farked you thin-skinned man-child
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So he is now banning stuff that no one considered grounds for banning when he took over. He is not a free speech absolutist.

And just how is his safety threatened by that guy?  Assuming he never lends his jet (and he's been known to do so) the most it says is what part of the country he is at which is not specific enough for an assassination attempt. And besides, the assassin can just check with the government for the info anyways as it is public info.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is delayed by about 2 years:
Elon Musk's Gulfstream G650ER [N628TS] landing at Van Nuys Airport (VNY)
Youtube 87sWQFQDawM
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Toxophil: drjekel_mrhyde: What is he cosplaying in that photo?

A human.


The white Kanye without a mask?
/Maybe it's his LARP outfit.
 
Snort
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Phew, I almost thought there wasn't going to be a Musk thread today.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thornhill: The written policy is so absurd.

Basically, if you report in real time where a politician is speaking, that violates the policy

[Fark user image image 346x750]


Or announcing where a food truck is.

/worked in a field where we called a constant stream of delayed data 'near real time'
//our goal was within 15 minutes
///or 23 minutes, if you consider the time for the light to get to the cameras
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: hereinNC: Musk never heard of FlightRadar24 ?

Seems like Musk is a bit of a snowflake.

FlightRadar can be "bought" so your plane's registration number is hidden.

Good luck shutting this down, bruh.


Hey, what's this guy up to in the middle of the Pacific Ocean?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just set up a website that actively tracks exclusively Elon's plane.  Pipe the data thru FlightRadar.  Let him try and sue.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Being on Twitter right now is like being in a high school drama classroom where the substitute teacher has lost control but hasn't realized it yet.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: hereinNC: Musk never heard of FlightRadar24 ?

Seems like Musk is a bit of a snowflake.

FlightRadar can be "bought" so your plane's registration number is hidden.

Good luck shutting this down, bruh.


nice..
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wetrat: wetrat: Don't tell Elon about this:
https://www.norad.mil/About-NORAD/NORAD-Tracks-Santa/

Ok Farkers, smash that "report" button:
https://mobile.twitter.com/NoradSanta


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Notifying people that particular nazis are at your protest isn't doxxing
 
Wessoman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Being on Twitter right now is like being in a high school drama classroom where the substitute teacher has lost control but hasn't realized it yet.


Yep, being on Twitter right now is a lot like going to your local bar that you have gone to for years and suddenly the bar is under new management and the place is absolutely filled with proud boys and old racist bikers.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thornhill: The written policy is so absurd.

Basically, if you report in real time where a politician is speaking, that violates the policy

[Fark user image 346x750]


Posting news crews' live helicopter footage of police chases, selfies in public places, and Big Brother (tv show) live feed updates may now be a bannable offense. lol

So far they're saying this rule won't apply to political events, but I suspect that will be decided on a case by case basis so as not to offend the delicate sensibilities of white supremacists and violence-committing cops.

The REALLY stupid thing is that Emo is trying to claim that one of his offspring was stalked/attacked in LA because his family was 'doxxed' by a flight-tracker post that said his plane had flown from LA to Austin.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
it doesn't matter.. Twitter won't survive the year.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Being on Twitter right now is like being in a high school drama classroom where the substitute teacher has lost control but hasn't realized it yet.


Being on FARK right now ...
 
Wessoman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Being on Twitter right now is like being in a high school drama classroom where the substitute teacher has lost control but hasn't realized it yet.

Being on FARK right now ...


Being on Fark feels the same as it always has: A bunch of old nerds getting progressively drunker, with half of them getting progressively angrier, and the other half getting progressively more nostalgic and/or horny.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Being on Twitter right now is like being in a high school drama classroom where the substitute teacher has lost control but hasn't realized it yet.

Being on FARK right now ...


Then I suggest sneaking out back to try to get drunk on cough syrup, just like you did in high school.
 
Azz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Being on Twitter right now is like being in a high school drama classroom where the substitute teacher has lost control but hasn't realized it yet.

Being on FARK right now ...


Uh, you watch Tucker Carlson, like everyone else who peaked in high school and thinks it's cool to not care. Sit the fuxk down
 
thornhill
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

apoptotic: thornhill: The written policy is so absurd.

Basically, if you report in real time where a politician is speaking, that violates the policy

[Fark user image 346x750]

Posting news crews' live helicopter footage of police chases, selfies in public places, and Big Brother (tv show) live feed updates may now be a bannable offense. lol

So far they're saying this rule won't apply to political events, but I suspect that will be decided on a case by case basis so as not to offend the delicate sensibilities of white supremacists and violence-committing cops.

The REALLY stupid thing is that Emo is trying to claim that one of his offspring was stalked/attacked in LA because his family was 'doxxed' by a flight-tracker post that said his plane had flown from LA to Austin.


Enforcement will just be arbitrarily decided by Elon based on how he feels about the person being reported. He's really going to micromanage a platform with several hundred million users...
 
Karne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: The new rule is so colossally stupid and clearly reverse engineered to accommodate Elon's whims that you could arguably be banned for posting a real time selfie of you and your SO at a concert.


Stressing out about the rules of a website that you do not go to cannot be good for your heart. I know it feels like this is all about you, but I would focus on things in your life that you can control.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Oneiros: /worked in a field where we called a constant stream of delayed data 'near real time'
//our goal was within 15 minutes
///or 23 minutes, if you consider the time for the light to get to the cameras


So, a solar observer? I have '8 minutes = 1 AU' in my head
 
thornhill
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The most pathetic part is that he doesn't have the balls to just admit that as the owner of Twitter, there will be rules that only apply to him.
 
Displayed 50 of 77 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.