"If you can quit, then quit. If you can't quit, you're a writer." ― R.A. Salvatore. Winners never quit, quitters never win, and those of us who can't quit and can't win submit headlines. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Drizzt Edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robert Anthony Salvatore is an American author with more than fifteen million copies sold and twenty-two titles making it to the New York Times best-seller list. Primarily known for high fantasy, he is the creator of a famous character named Drizzt Do'Urden who's probably known to practically every reader of the genre. He also worked as a bouncer, which he's claimed helped inspire his fight scenes.  As my total experience at fighting was watching a kid get punched in grade school, I'm gonna say he's probably got a leg and two fists up on me there.

He has stated that some of his initial works were based on racist tropes, and has grown by understanding them:

"This is something I hope more younger people can understand," Salvatore, who is 62 years old and white, continued. "You're seeing all this stuff and it's obvious to you. If you grew up in the '60s and '70s, it wouldn't have been obvious. Some things are obvious, but it's the subtle things that you learn about as you continue to grow and learn. And now, finally, we're seeing it being played out there in the correct way with people saying, 'This is bullshiat.' And I love it, and I feel like I'm growing."

This article has an interview with the author on world building. It's not broken down into a helpful list I can cut and paste in lieu of actual content here, so I'll just end with one telling quote:

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Always. I'm a "pantser," not a plotter. I think of my outlines as telephone poles, with a straight-line beginning, middle, and end. But when I write, that pole becomes a tree, with weird, winding branches going every which way. Maybe it will grow straight, maybe not. That's the fun of the journey for me-I write books with the same anticipation and page-turning nervousness as other people feel when they read the books.

As always, the battle between the pantsers and plotters continues, although we don't really have fight scenes worth nothing I think.

Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

How do you show action in a way that's believable and yet visceral? What experiences have you drawn on to make your action scenes compelling?

Writer's Thread Writing Prompt of the Week!

A long-time listener, first time caller (actually he's a huge part of the anthology team every year, but I wanted to use line) has taken some evocative pictures for us to use a prompt, and we'll try running these each week to see what we come up with. Here's the first one!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So my copy of the anthology came in, and this time the dogs didn't eat it.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Everybody's a writer.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It was a dark and stormy night...

...


...


...


fark it - I quit
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: It was a dark and stormy night...

...


...


...


fark it - I quit


There was a man from Nantucket with a gun.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you worked for twitter and quit a few months ago then I'd say you won.
 
