 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   We still have cops pretending to nearly die from touching fentanyl   (twitter.com) divider line
72
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

1150 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2022 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can tell this is totally legit because there's zero information beyond what the police specifically provided.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Narcan was in an auto-injector, not a vial you used like smelling salts. Or is that picture of someone shoving a vial up her nose unrelated?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and the Twitter Thread has this wonderful image:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crime Reporting: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube kCOnGjvYKI0
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [Fark user image 425x314]


3 GOD DAMN SECONDS.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Oh, and the Twitter Thread has this wonderful image:
[pbs.twimg.com image 622x464]


Ha!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She had enough in her system from self medicating where the minimal contact pushed her into a state of OD'ing.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I saw one of the fentanyls and the fentanyl looked at me
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: I thought Narcan was in an auto-injector, not a vial you used like smelling salts. Or is that picture of someone shoving a vial up her nose unrelated?


Nah, there are Narcan nasal sprays out there now.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We still have Farkers who are weirdly pro-fentanyl, too.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also they keep pronouncing it fentanol
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not doing it for us.  They're doing it for the olds who vote in droves and believe anything they see on Faux News.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Bootleg: I thought Narcan was in an auto-injector, not a vial you used like smelling salts. Or is that picture of someone shoving a vial up her nose unrelated?

Nah, there are Narcan nasal sprays out there now.


Yup. That's what they have available for anyone who wants one at local pharmacies. Harder to mess up for the untrained
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GUYS SOME OF YOU NEED TO TOUCH GRASS 

GUYS THAT'S A CRACK ABOUT GOING OUTSIDE OR SOMETHING
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
People love fentanyl for some reason, so the media has to pump out the scare stories that will never, ever scare junkies.

Cops and junkies are the worst.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sky blue, water wet, cops lie...
 
AeAe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

El_Dan: We still have Farkers who are weirdly pro-fentanyl, too.


I support fentanyl if cops are OD'ing on it.
Go fentanyl!
 
submarinepatents
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I thought Narcan was in an auto-injector, not a vial you used like smelling salts. Or is that picture of someone shoving a vial up her nose unrelated?


New aerosol cocaine distributor.

/when are the narco traffickers going to give us aerosol cocaine?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

neongoats: Also they keep pronouncing it fentanol


Ask your doctor if Fentanol is right for you. Side effects may include drowsiness, lethargy, death, constipation, erectile dysfunction, and spaghetti toes.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I pay all my bills with pennies covered in fentanyl.
It's LEGAL TENDER so they HAVE to accept it.
They HAVE TO.
 
whimofsteel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 720x944]


Pregnant women (maternal mortality) would be about 3 above cops

/*for the US
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Exile On Beale Street: [Fark user image 425x314]

3 GOD DAMN SECONDS.


minds are synced
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Exile On Beale Street: [Fark user image 425x314]

3 GOD DAMN SECONDS.


It was the Fentynal!
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe one of the local cops can explain this...

Like, what do cops get out of this exactly anyway?
I understand faking something to get out of work, or covering up a bad drug test. That's fine.
Cop wants some days off or needs to cover up their habit, fake a fent pass out. Ok.

But like... why then broadcast that to the media? It's like staying home from school and then inviting everyone in your family to come interview you.

If you reverse it, and say the goal is some kind of vague "we need to reinforce how dangerous our job is by faking this" ... ok fine. But how to you recruit the officer for that? Does the chief pull you aside and tell you that it's your turn, you're up? Isn't that awkward as hell? Do they select officers they think will be the best actors? Does the low person on seniority have to do it?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have a real problem with fetanyl. Fetanyl all this dick up in there.
 
muphasta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I got some fentanyl the week before Thanksgiving and I'm just fine.
Of course I was in the hospital, recovering after an extremely mild sinus surgery. They gave me Oxy too!!!
But I was still so doped up on the anesthesia that I didn't get to enjoy either!!
My wife "enjoyed" me telling the nurse how "smoking hot my wife is" while groping her (my wife's) chest and booty.
I then did a Bill Cosby impression saying he was a racist and was the reason we no longer can have Jell-O Pudding Pops. 
I then went on lyrical tangents any time I heard words that may have been in songs I like.
I quoted:
Lords of Acid
My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult
Talking Heads
Twisted Sister

It was a good time!!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Maybe one of the local cops can explain this...

Like, what do cops get out of this exactly anyway?
I understand faking something to get out of work, or covering up a bad drug test. That's fine.
Cop wants some days off or needs to cover up their habit, fake a fent pass out. Ok.

But like... why then broadcast that to the media? It's like staying home from school and then inviting everyone in your family to come interview you.

If you reverse it, and say the goal is some kind of vague "we need to reinforce how dangerous our job is by faking this" ... ok fine. But how to you recruit the officer for that? Does the chief pull you aside and tell you that it's your turn, you're up? Isn't that awkward as hell? Do they select officers they think will be the best actors? Does the low person on seniority have to do it?


"We need more money to combat this threat which is scary to you!!"
Also if you could look the other way while we abuse people, that would be helpful as well.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Shocking! Cops make shiat up!
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

neongoats: Also they keep pronouncing it fentanol


I've taken to yelling 'FENTANYL YOU STUPID COONT' at the TV every time I hear "fentanawl".

/old man yells at cloud
 
johnphantom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why are so many humans shiatting in their pants in fear?? I worry about dying, but I am not going to freak out like that even if you shoot someone and then point the gun at me.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Maybe one of the local cops can explain this...

Like, what do cops get out of this exactly anyway?
I understand faking something to get out of work, or covering up a bad drug test. That's fine.
Cop wants some days off or needs to cover up their habit, fake a fent pass out. Ok.

But like... why then broadcast that to the media? It's like staying home from school and then inviting everyone in your family to come interview you.

If you reverse it, and say the goal is some kind of vague "we need to reinforce how dangerous our job is by faking this" ... ok fine. But how to you recruit the officer for that? Does the chief pull you aside and tell you that it's your turn, you're up? Isn't that awkward as hell? Do they select officers they think will be the best actors? Does the low person on seniority have to do it?


I don't think you can logically explain mass hysteria
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I got suspended from school as a 13 year old and they made me do a weird home school thing with some wannabe teacher chick and her correctional officer boyfriend, at the end he made me listen to a spiel about how much he was harmed by smelling smoke in his block
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

muphasta: I got some fentanyl the week before Thanksgiving and I'm just fine.
Of course I was in the hospital, recovering after an extremely mild sinus surgery. They gave me Oxy too!!!
But I was still so doped up on the anesthesia that I didn't get to enjoy either!!
My wife "enjoyed" me telling the nurse how "smoking hot my wife is" while groping her (my wife's) chest and booty.
I then did a Bill Cosby impression saying he was a racist and was the reason we no longer can have Jell-O Pudding Pops. 
I then went on lyrical tangents any time I heard words that may have been in songs I like.
I quoted:
Lords of Acid
My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult
Talking Heads
Twisted Sister

It was a good time!!


Yeah, but what happened after the drugs kicked in?
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Begoggle: "We need more money to combat this threat which is scary to you!!"
Also if you could look the other way while we abuse people, that would be helpful as well.


Ok, but then wouldn't you want this in your local or at least state paper?
How does this showing up the Daily Mail help the Florida department squeeze more money out of their local area or indoctrinate the people around you more?
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Why are so many humans shiatting in their pants in fear?? I worry about dying, but I am not going to freak out like that even if you shoot someone and then point the gun at me.


I love ur words
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

muphasta: I got some fentanyl the week before Thanksgiving and I'm just fine.
Of course I was in the hospital, recovering after an extremely mild sinus surgery. They gave me Oxy too!!!
But I was still so doped up on the anesthesia that I didn't get to enjoy either!!
My wife "enjoyed" me telling the nurse how "smoking hot my wife is" while groping her (my wife's) chest and booty.
I then did a Bill Cosby impression saying he was a racist and was the reason we no longer can have Jell-O Pudding Pops. 
I then went on lyrical tangents any time I heard words that may have been in songs I like.
I quoted:
Lords of Acid
My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult
Talking Heads
Twisted Sister

It was a good time!!


So, "Tuesday" then?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This baby sure was not faking it.

https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/baby-playing-in-san-francisco-park-suffers-fentanyl-overdose/

Don't eat random drugs. Don't touch random drugs.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

snowblur: [Fark user image image 540x304]


Daily Fail is local to the US?
 
muphasta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SBinRR: muphasta: I got some fentanyl the week before Thanksgiving and I'm just fine.
Of course I was in the hospital, recovering after an extremely mild sinus surgery. They gave me Oxy too!!!
But I was still so doped up on the anesthesia that I didn't get to enjoy either!!
My wife "enjoyed" me telling the nurse how "smoking hot my wife is" while groping her (my wife's) chest and booty.
I then did a Bill Cosby impression saying he was a racist and was the reason we no longer can have Jell-O Pudding Pops. 
I then went on lyrical tangents any time I heard words that may have been in songs I like.
I quoted:
Lords of Acid
My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult
Talking Heads
Twisted Sister

It was a good time!!

Yeah, but what happened after the drugs kicked in?

I got a popsicle. Continued groping my wife, and then went home. 
I really don't recall feeling any of the euphoria associated w/the opiates. I've had Vicodin (love that stuff) but only in prescription doses and used as directed so I'm familiar at least a little, and I've heard that Oxy is really good w/the euphoria. 
I was in a lot of pain from the breathing tube, but I feel I got robbed in that good old euphoria column.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Exile On Beale Street: [Fark user image 425x314]

3 GOD DAMN SECONDS.


But you get to live with it all night.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Maybe one of the local cops can explain this...

Like, what do cops get out of this exactly anyway?
I understand faking something to get out of work, or covering up a bad drug test. That's fine.
Cop wants some days off or needs to cover up their habit, fake a fent pass out. Ok.

But like... why then broadcast that to the media? It's like staying home from school and then inviting everyone in your family to come interview you.

If you reverse it, and say the goal is some kind of vague "we need to reinforce how dangerous our job is by faking this" ... ok fine. But how to you recruit the officer for that? Does the chief pull you aside and tell you that it's your turn, you're up? Isn't that awkward as hell? Do they select officers they think will be the best actors? Does the low person on seniority have to do it?


One theory is its a new tactic to help with funding. All that narcan and hazmat suits and whatever else they bill the city for is gonna add to their already absurd budgets
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Abox: neongoats: Also they keep pronouncing it fentanol

I've taken to yelling 'FENTANYL YOU STUPID COONT' at the TV every time I hear "fentanawl".

/old man yells at cloud


Reminds me of years of listening to Bob Griese say WES-con-sin.  Goddamned average QB who rode a great team into Canton. BAH.

Also I hate his kid. Ann Arbor is a hoor.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

muphasta: I really don't recall feeling any of the euphoria associated w/the opiates.


Got some shots of morphine earlier this fall.  About 30 seconds of joy-joy. Then my feet stopped hurting.

/almost lost feet
//almost lost me
 
houstondragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

RyanMarino: I'm sorry this person experienced distressing symptoms, however, it's irresponsible to say she overdosed on fentanyl by touching a dollar bill, especially since that is scientifically impossible. Pleading for help & gasping for air are the opposite of what is seen in fentanyl OD. https://t.co/RVj9h06iT6


Further reminder ACAB and liars.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She obviously died from smoking too much weed.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I briefly touched the word fentanyl on the screen and my arm almost went into a coma. Dangerous stuff.
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.