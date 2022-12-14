 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Man caught after shooting at and burning several "Kingdom Halls" in Washington State. Apparently there were Witnesses   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Grand jury, Jury, Thurston County, Washington, Prosecution, Mikey Diamond Starrett, Olympia, Washington, The McClatchy Company, federal grand jury  
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice headline subs
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good one.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Was the perp's name Jehovah?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So person upset at them not being 'true' Christians or someone abused by them?
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
memesfeel.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What is his Fark handle?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hate organized religions but this is some seriously bullshiat cowardice.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Starett could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison on each charge of damage to religious property and up to 10 years in prison on the unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm charge."

I guess you could say that that would be a...

(*puts on sunglasses*)

"...hard knock life".

YYYYEEEEAAAHHHH!!11!!!1!
 
Daer21
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: So person upset at them not being 'true' Christians or someone abused by them?


Occams razor says plain old nutty
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd make some snarky remark about the faith, but I have always had a thing for women with really log hair, so i'm shutting up.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Christmas Wars: The Christmas Strikes Back
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: I'd make some snarky remark about the faith, but I have always had a thing for women with really log hair, so i'm shutting up.


They're better than bad, they're good.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I get it, they're annoying, but if you don't want them at your door you have to set fire to them directly.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Disfellowshipped JW?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Witness, y'say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sno man: Was the perp's name Jehovah?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I grew up with JVs. I'm glad I got out. Even if I was a kid, I had concerns and plenty of stuff I heard did not make any sense but I can say that about other religions. Some of my relatives were nuts but I don't blame it entirely on the religion. Some people were cool. Others judged members negatively while yelling out " God is going to destroy you!!1" I just watched a documentary on the religion. I was like, yup, that's true while other stuff was eye opening for me.
But shooting up any house of worship is messed up. Yes, even the Church of Satan.
I also have a thing for JV women with long dark hair and long dresses. It's okay to say this because I'll never be one the 144,000.
Peace.
 
