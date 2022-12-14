 Skip to content
(MPR News)   Rural Minnesota town in deep red county that went 72% for TFG decides to try socialism for a change. Ssshhh. Don't tell them   (mprnews.org) divider line
62
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes a village rural town.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a rural town so only mainly white folks are benefitting. It's not socialism when it's just mostly white people benefitting.
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you pass a small tax to fund a public service and fill a need that otherwise will not be filled by private business... it's weird how well this works.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
gottagopee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x1118]


Every. Damn. Time. *sigh*
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't control me Subby!  I'm going to tell them and then I'm going to point and laugh.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if 72% are Trumpers then the rest are tainted as well. Shun 100% of them and let them suffer on their own raping what they have sowed
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I'll buy you a pizza
Of course I'll introduce you to Warren
The boys in the crew
Are only waiting for you
 
wyldkard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: if 72% are Trumpers then the rest are tainted as well. Shun 100% of them and let them suffer on their own raping what they have sowed


Stay the fark away from my herb garden
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Business leaders pushed hard for the tax. They understood how a shortage of child care was limiting economic growth.
"It's the number one factor," said Phil Thompson who chairs the Warren Economic Development Authority and owns an accounting and crop insurance firm that employs about 30 people."

Who knew that social services make employees more productive and keep people in the labour force?

It's almost as though labour is an important part of businesses that needs to be developed and maintained as carefully as other inputs.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old rich CEO points to where the evil socialisms will be.
img.apmcdn.orgView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wyldkard: mikaloyd: if 72% are Trumpers then the rest are tainted as well. Shun 100% of them and let them suffer on their own raping what they have sowed

Stay the fark away from my herb garden

Stay the fark away from my herb garden


You're not your herb garden supervi.... Oh wait. Never mind
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: if 72% are Trumpers then the rest are tainted as well. Shun 100% of them and let them suffer on their own raping what they have sowed


Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'd like to buy a vowel
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, you subsidize a day care center now, but before you know it you've just resurrected Chairman Mao and are hauling granny away to the gulags.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wyldkard: mikaloyd: if 72% are Trumpers then the rest are tainted as well. Shun 100% of them and let them suffer on their own raping what they have sowed

Stay the fark away from my herb garden

Stay the fark away from my herb garden


It's not gonna fertilize itself
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe the children are the future. Teach them well and let them lead the way.

Your words still sing, Ms Houston. You shouldn't have married Bobby Brown or taken that hit of crack.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gottagopee: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x1118]

Every. Damn. Time. *sigh*

Every. Damn. Time. *sigh*


It isn't "red states vs. blue states", it's progress vs. capitalism.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Sure, you subsidize a day care center now, but before you know it you've just resurrected Chairman Mao and are hauling granny away to the gulags.


Hey, Mao didn't build gulags, he got the local mobs of angry youth to beat granny on their own time.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Old rich CEO points to where the evil socialisms will be.[img.apmcdn.org image 850x639]


He's wearing a mask. A suspiciously anti-TFG activity right there.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She knew there was opposition from people who questioned why they should pay a tax for a service they don't use.

This is why I don't understand these people. I'm fine with paying a little extra for services I'll never use. There are services I fully support that I hope and pray to never benefit from.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once interviewed for a job at a community college in very rural western Minnesota. This town had like one bar and three churches, and the one coffee shop had Bible quotes on the wall. By the grace of God I did not get the job. The guy who did quit a year later.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: mikaloyd: if 72% are Trumpers then the rest are tainted as well. Shun 100% of them and let them suffer on their own raping what they have sowed

Fark user image image 680x450

/I'd like to buy a vowel


Or you could trade a spare n to sowed for it.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So as community leaders we said, 'OK, we need to sit down and we need to dig into this problem. What is the solution?'"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GQP is fine with socialism as long as nobody who isn't white, christian and straight gets any help
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Reject society. Return to monkey.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wyldkard: mikaloyd: if 72% are Trumpers then the rest are tainted as well. Shun 100% of them and let them suffer on their own raping what they have sowed

Stay the fark away from my herb garden

Stay the fark away from my herb garden


It's unconventional, but a pollinator is a pollinator. Also, may I add those tomatoes look absolutely delicious.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
True socialism would take parents not participating and bury them in a shallow grave
 
ISO15693
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I believe the children are the future. Teach them well and let them lead the way.

Your words still sing, Ms Houston. You shouldn't have married Bobby Brown or taken that hit of crack.


"We are the world, We are the children, We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let's start imposing a community tax to fund a critical community service" still rings true as well.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: [Fark user image 215x234]

Reject society. Return to monkey.


Chimps kill each other all the time over the "rights" to non-consensual sex w/ the females.
 
gbv23
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We're all gonna take care of each other!

i.imgur.comView Full Size

/ Wavy Gravy
// Still the best Romney
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: True socialism would take parents not participating and bury them in a shallow grave


Fark user imageView Full Size


Goddamn right!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Since they came up with this unique idea to take a small amount of money from every person in town to pay for a service available to residents all on their own, it's not socialism.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Wine Sipping Elitist: [Fark user image 215x234]

Reject society. Return to monkey.

Chimps kill each other all the time over the "rights" to non-consensual sex w/ the females.


And we worship the man with the shiniest objects
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They hired a drag queen?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Farking Maoism!
 
BusinessPenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x319]


Well, I am from MN. They may be on to something here.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x1118]


Americans farking love Democratic priorities and farking HATE Democrats.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The MAGAt crowd was never against socialism. Passing a socialist program in rural Montana isn't surprising at all. They can control it, and they know the money is benefiting them.

What they don't want is socialism for those people. They'd rather vote against their own best interests than see someone they don't deem worthy to receive a benefit.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: True socialism would take parents not participating and bury them in a shallow grave


I see that you don't understand the difference between socialism and Big-C Communism. May I suggest you take a high school freshman civics class?
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x1118]

Americans farking love Democratic priorities and farking HATE Democrats.


Obama explained why this was happening back in 2008. Instead of listening to what he said, the party establishment acted like he attacked Uncle Sam himself.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/obama-no-surprise-that-ha_b_96188
 
meanmutton
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Wine Sipping Elitist: [Fark user image 215x234]

Reject society. Return to monkey.

Chimps kill each other all the time over the "rights" to non-consensual sex w/ the females.


Orangutans aren't chimps.
 
Barbeaubot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x319]


I read that as "freeze your nuts off in a Minnesotan"...granted, I'm a lesbian, but my understanding is that nuts stay outside. Also vaginas tend to be quite warm.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Since they came up with this unique idea to take a small amount of money from every person in town to pay for a service available to residents all on their own, it's not socialism.


I thought this was called Obamacare? But, it's not a tax!
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Subtonic: wyldkard: mikaloyd: if 72% are Trumpers then the rest are tainted as well. Shun 100% of them and let them suffer on their own raping what they have sowed

Stay the fark away from my herb garden

It's unconventional, but a pollinator is a pollinator. Also, may I add those tomatoes look absolutely delicious.


And dare I say, thicc..
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Barbeaubot: MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x319]

I read that as "freeze your nuts off in a Minnesotan"...granted, I'm a lesbian, but my understanding is that nuts stay outside. Also vaginas tend to be quite warm.


If you're brave enough, deez nuts can go anywhere.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You force women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term, then you better help deal with the consequences of more kids to take care of. FAFO (quite literally, I suppose)
 
