(KING 5 News)   WA state officials laying down an early marker for 'worst proposal for a vehicle use tax in place of gas tax' award   (king5.com) divider line
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lemme see:
* free license plates for EVs only (easily a $300+ savings per year)
*save a few bits on your rate by slapping a gov sourced gps bug on your car

Yeah, that's not gonna fly at all.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How about cost per mile but weight adjusted? The lighter your vehicle the less per mile. So pickups and SUVs pay the most. As long as annual registration also discourages heavies that helps cover the low miles folks, too
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: How about cost per mile but weight adjusted? The lighter your vehicle the less per mile. So pickups and SUVs pay the most. As long as annual registration also discourages heavies that helps cover the low miles folks, too


Ironically, that'd hit some EV people more than ICE drivers. (example: a Lucid weighs more than my v8 Charger. A Hummer EV is over 9k pounds, which is more than a HD truck)
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: weddingsinger: How about cost per mile but weight adjusted? The lighter your vehicle the less per mile. So pickups and SUVs pay the most. As long as annual registration also discourages heavies that helps cover the low miles folks, too

Ironically, that'd hit some EV people more than ICE drivers. (example: a Lucid weighs more than my v8 Charger. A Hummer EV is over 9k pounds, which is more than a HD truck)


Oversized EVs are a plague and shouldn't exist either because there are limited resources to make batteries and something like the Hummer uses up more than a sedan or coupe.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"They could either make payments by having their odometers checked annually, or have their mileage tracked by a GPS device. "

Yeah, no.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: How about cost per mile but weight adjusted? The lighter your vehicle the less per mile. So pickups and SUVs pay the most. As long as annual registration also discourages heavies that helps cover the low miles folks, too


So , basically a gas tax.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds confusing.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God forbid drivers pay the full cost of operating a vehicle
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add a small tax increase on vehicle registrations. And use it for highway maintenance, and not a slush fund for pet projects.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: How about cost per mile but weight adjusted? The lighter your vehicle the less per mile. So pickups and SUVs pay the most. As long as annual registration also discourages heavies that helps cover the low miles folks, too


Electric vehicles aren't light; the 2022 F250 weighs between 2,000 and 4,000 pounds LESS than the new electric Hummer 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: God forbid drivers pay the full cost of operating a vehicle


God forbid the government does what it's supposed to do with the money they have.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: weddingsinger: How about cost per mile but weight adjusted? The lighter your vehicle the less per mile. So pickups and SUVs pay the most. As long as annual registration also discourages heavies that helps cover the low miles folks, too

Ironically, that'd hit some EV people more than ICE drivers. (example: a Lucid weighs more than my v8 Charger. A Hummer EV is over 9k pounds, which is more than a HD truck)


Well - it is the weight that does the damage, so fair's fair.  If the point is to pay for the creation and upkeep of the roads. Give me mileage times a weight multiplier.  Include semis with the same multiplier.
 
Lexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah tax per mile with a weight multiplier.  Maybe also factor in # of passenger seats.  Prorate the fee over the year of driving.  Mileage check yearly.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
heres a crazy idea.  hear me out here...

the top beneficiary of roads is corporations.
the #1 user of roads of moving goods for corporations.
the #2 user of roads of employees getting to/from work.

how about we do away entirely with gas taxes and just raise corporate taxes until roads are paid for?
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecondaryControl: Grand_Moff_Joseph: weddingsinger: How about cost per mile but weight adjusted? The lighter your vehicle the less per mile. So pickups and SUVs pay the most. As long as annual registration also discourages heavies that helps cover the low miles folks, too

Ironically, that'd hit some EV people more than ICE drivers. (example: a Lucid weighs more than my v8 Charger. A Hummer EV is over 9k pounds, which is more than a HD truck)

Well - it is the weight that does the damage, so fair's fair.  If the point is to pay for the creation and upkeep of the roads. Give me mileage times a weight multiplier.  Include semis with the same multiplier.


Sounds good until cost of trucked goods goes up by 20-30% and/or most owner-operators go under. Semis are gonna need a prorated calc or a subsidy, bc we don't have the rail capacity to replace them.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the upside could be disgruntled drivers moving to Idaho.  Lose the Red State portion of the population.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long any such a scheme farks everyone but me in my particular situation, I fully support the action.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they switch to the mileage based tax, odometer fraud will be the next big thing.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can say this as a tax professional: this looks like it was thought up by a group of eggheads who gave little consideration to how it would work in practice.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: heres a crazy idea.  hear me out here...

the top beneficiary of roads is corporations.
the #1 user of roads of moving goods for corporations.
the #2 user of roads of employees getting to/from work.

how about we do away entirely with gas taxes and just raise corporate taxes until roads are paid for?


Huh. They speak English in your country too?
 
Brainsick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a WA taxpayer, we pay enough into RTA already, thanks. Quit privatizing management of utilities/infrastructure while socializing costs. I don't mind paying taxes, but we need more ROI.
*sets mic down gently
persephonemagazine.comView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Lemme see:
* free license plates for EVs only (easily a $300+ savings per year)
*save a few bits on your rate by slapping a gov sourced gps bug on your car

Yeah, that's not gonna fly at all.


Why would this be necessary? Do some cars not have odometers?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Add a small tax increase on vehicle registrations. And use it for highway maintenance, and not a slush fund for pet projects.


I'd be willing to add"or mass transit".
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShowStop: If they switch to the mileage based tax, odometer fraud will be the next big thing.


But just think of all the money the state will make on suspended plates because people don't have the money for a big tax bill.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I can say this as a tax professional: this looks like it was thought up by a group of eggheads who gave little consideration to how it would work in practice.


Enforcing it would be lulzy.  You can't get your registration until you pay your taaaaxes...
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: oopsboom: heres a crazy idea.  hear me out here...

the top beneficiary of roads is corporations.
the #1 user of roads of moving goods for corporations.
the #2 user of roads of employees getting to/from work.

how about we do away entirely with gas taxes and just raise corporate taxes until roads are paid for?

Huh. They speak English in your country too?


about half the people.  the ones wearing red hats speak gibberish.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I can say this as a tax professional: this looks like it was thought up by a group of eggheads who gave little consideration to how it would work in practice.


I can't even imagine how they would check everyone's mileage every single year. If its self-reported, then nobody is going to tell the truth. I sure as hell will not put a tracker in my car from the government either. Maybe it would work in states where vehicle inspections are required.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheRedMonkey: Super Chronic: I can say this as a tax professional: this looks like it was thought up by a group of eggheads who gave little consideration to how it would work in practice.

I can't even imagine how they would check everyone's mileage every single year. If its self-reported, then nobody is going to tell the truth. I sure as hell will not put a tracker in my car from the government either. Maybe it would work in states where vehicle inspections are required.


Yeah, the tracker has to be considered a nonstarter. Nothing good can come of that. Odometer check? Too much effort for too little net revenue.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the average driver that would be $337.50 per year vs $202.50 per year in taxes under the current scheme.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Grand_Moff_Joseph: Lemme see:
* free license plates for EVs only (easily a $300+ savings per year)
*save a few bits on your rate by slapping a gov sourced gps bug on your car

Yeah, that's not gonna fly at all.

Why would this be necessary? Do some cars not have odometers?


Some cars get driven out of state or on private roads.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about just allocating the necessary funding for roads and calling it good?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I guess the upside could be disgruntled drivers moving to Idaho.  Lose the Red State portion of the population.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: TheRedMonkey: Super Chronic: I can say this as a tax professional: this looks like it was thought up by a group of eggheads who gave little consideration to how it would work in practice.

I can't even imagine how they would check everyone's mileage every single year. If its self-reported, then nobody is going to tell the truth. I sure as hell will not put a tracker in my car from the government either. Maybe it would work in states where vehicle inspections are required.

Yeah, the tracker has to be considered a nonstarter. Nothing good can come of that. Odometer check? Too much effort for too little net revenue.


... And on that point, speaking not as a tax guy or even as a lawyer but as a somewhat informed citizen -- remember, kids, if the officer's question is "do I have your permission to search your vehicle/home," the answer is no. That's whether or not you have anything to hide. Same with "do I have permission to track your vehicle." Hard no.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apart from a batshiat crazy intrusion into privacy, government tracking units sound a little spendy.  Design, manufacture, installation, monitoring, security...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, an F350 pays the say per mile as a Honda Civic? The fark?
 
ShowStop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: ShowStop: If they switch to the mileage based tax, odometer fraud will be the next big thing.

But just think of all the money the state will make on suspended plates because people don't have the money for a big tax bill.


Yup. Here in CA the state tax on gas is about $0.50/gal. I fill up about once at week, so $5.00/wk for my car or roughly $250 annual tax for that vehicle. I can see where some would have an issue with paying that lump sum annually. Out here, our registration is already at least $100 or so minimum for each vehicle and lots of expensive newer cars can eclipse $1000 annually. But hey, CA had a $97 billion dollar budget surplus last year. So at least they are doing well. *smdh*
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Serious Black: Grand_Moff_Joseph: Lemme see:
* free license plates for EVs only (easily a $300+ savings per year)
*save a few bits on your rate by slapping a gov sourced gps bug on your car

Yeah, that's not gonna fly at all.

Why would this be necessary? Do some cars not have odometers?

Some cars get driven out of state or on private roads.


that would be my first question on a law like that.  i live right on a state line and frequently get gas in the other state where i work.  if the state i live in suddenly starts trying to assess a mileage tax on my car then im effectively being double-taxed.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Serious Black: Grand_Moff_Joseph: Lemme see:
* free license plates for EVs only (easily a $300+ savings per year)
*save a few bits on your rate by slapping a gov sourced gps bug on your car

Yeah, that's not gonna fly at all.

Why would this be necessary? Do some cars not have odometers?

Some cars get driven out of state or on private roads.


Ah ha. That seems fair. If you're that much of a penny-pincher that you have to save an infinitesimal amount of money on gas taxes based on private road or out-of-state driving, then you should have to prove it. Seems more fair than levying huge registration fees on electric vehicles that are the equivalent of them driving many tens of thousands more miles than anybody drives their gas cars.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"early"?

Taking notes from Virginia and the Highway Use Fee

Anything elec or hybrid, or anything that gets over 25mpg average.
My Mini Cooper costs more to register than my F-150.
www.dmv.virginia.gov/vehicles/#highwayuse_fee.asp
www.dmv.virginia.gov/general/#va_mileage_choice.asphttps://www.dmv.virginia.gov/vehicles/alternative_vehicles.html
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Grand_Moff_Joseph: Lemme see:
* free license plates for EVs only (easily a $300+ savings per year)
*save a few bits on your rate by slapping a gov sourced gps bug on your car

Yeah, that's not gonna fly at all.

Why would this be necessary? Do some cars not have odometers?


Slap one of those onto your car and you'll be finding tickets for speeding and other governmental tracking of your car for reasons outside of road usage.

/Could just imagine the inquiry with a government GPS device on my vehicle
//"Records show motorist parked at a Mosque approximately 17 times this month and vehicle remained parked  at those mosques from 15 to an hour and a half, yet records also show the motorist is caucasian. Check motorist's social media and interrogate family members of motorist to ascertain any terrorist sympathies and/or connections."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: from 15 minutesto an hour and a half


Fixed.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TheRedMonkey: Super Chronic: I can say this as a tax professional: this looks like it was thought up by a group of eggheads who gave little consideration to how it would work in practice.

I can't even imagine how they would check everyone's mileage every single year. If its self-reported, then nobody is going to tell the truth. I sure as hell will not put a tracker in my car from the government either. Maybe it would work in states where vehicle inspections are required.


In Virginia, you get a OBDII module that reports to the mothership.
And also, you have to anually catch up manually, via the actual odometer reading. This is to prevent the problems with self reporting.


Or, you can just blow that whole thing off and pay the regular reg fee that existed before this dumbass thing was put into play in 2020.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For folks curious about the details, here's the slide deck for the upcoming meeting (PDF) to discuss this with the public: https://wstc.wa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/2022-1213-BP4-RoadUsageCharge-Update.pdf

This isn't a "we've got a plan and you're already screwed" kind of thing. This is a "we need to eventually replace our fuel tax with something that covers PHEV & ZEV vehicles - what do you think" kind of thing. And, they're asking for folks to help them see how such proposals would work, by asking for folks willing to participate in the pilot simulation.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "They could either make payments by having their odometers checked annually, or have their mileage tracked by a GPS device. "

Yeah, no.


You mean like my insurance company, and others, already do? Yep. Total non starter.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: weddingsinger: How about cost per mile but weight adjusted? The lighter your vehicle the less per mile. So pickups and SUVs pay the most. As long as annual registration also discourages heavies that helps cover the low miles folks, too

Electric vehicles aren't light; the 2022 F250 weighs between 2,000 and 4,000 pounds LESS than the new electric Hummer 

[Fark user image image 425x593]


That varies by car, car type and brand. A Prius is similar in weight to a Chevrolet Malibu. A Tesla 3 is about 500-600lbs heavier and a Tesla Model S is an additional 500lbs. The Model X, with AWD and more mileage, is the largest and heaviest of both, is comparable in weight to a F-150.

None are doing as much damage to a road as a semi, a fully loaded F-150, a dump truck, a garbage truck, or any of the other freight options.

We help pay for it because it helps defray costs otherwise, but that cost differential has been decreasing since the 1980s.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Washington just keeps coming up with the dumbest most regressive taxes in the nation so they can justify not having an income tax, don't they?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Petey4335: RolandTGunner: "They could either make payments by having their odometers checked annually, or have their mileage tracked by a GPS device. "

Yeah, no.

You mean like my insurance company, and others, already do? Yep. Total non starter.


It's one thing to consent to your insurance company having some of your data to help you save on premiums (though I haven't done that). The government is another thing. I don't feel like becoming the test case when SCOTUS has to figure out if someone has waived their reasonable expectation of privacy by sharing GPS data with the state. Especially the current SCOTUS.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

oopsboom: heres a crazy idea.  hear me out here...

the top beneficiary of roads is corporations.
the #1 user of roads of moving goods for corporations.
the #2 user of roads of employees getting to/from work.

how about we do away entirely with gas taxes and just raise corporate taxes until roads are paid for?


The corporations own all the politicians. The people just elect them.
 
whidbey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Washington just keeps coming up with the dumbest most regressive taxes in the nation so they can justify not having an income tax, don't they?


I'm sure this will still inconvenience enough rich people that they put the kibosh on it.
 
Ninja Otter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whidbey: I guess the upside could be disgruntled drivers moving to Idaho.  Lose the Red State portion of the population.


There's that whole Greater Idaho proposal, maybe you could throw in a county or two.
 
