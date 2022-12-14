 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Ketamine for Alcoholics program to begin trials. How much ketamine participants will get for each alcoholic they turn in still unclear   (bbc.com)
    Interesting, Reduction of Alcohol Relapse, Addiction, next step of drug development, Ketamine, KARE, trial, aim, NHS  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Three out of four people who quit alcohol will be back drinking heavily after a year."

Only a year? That's optimistic.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of studying a potentially harmful and potentially addictive synthetic drug, why not study cannabis? It's natural. I've known at least two alcoholics that used cannabis to quit drinking. Basically, substituted one substance for another, but one is toxic, and one is medicinal. Cannabis has long-term, physiological benefits. Ketamine does not.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dystopia is so much lamer than I thought would be
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to hear what the AA regurgibots think of this. Actually, I can.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: "Three out of four people who quit alcohol will be back drinking heavily after a year."

Only a year? That's optimistic.


Alcohol dependence has between a 2-3% cure rate/year.  People just decide that they've drank enough, for whatever reason.

One of the most damning things, is that the best thing you can say about it is that it doesn't interfere with the natural cure rate.  There is no benefit to AA, and all the other stat, such as, binge drinking, relapsing, length of relapse are all worse than doing nothing.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. I never considered horse tranquilizer instead of craft beer.
 
TX_Sarcassim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The in-laws are coming for x-mas, they should be easy to wrangle by dessert; Where do I take them for the exchange?
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good were moving in this direction, so many years attacking grateful dead shows and for what, accepted medicine in 2022
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they considered rooting for a better team?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants to drink kerosine?
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: Who wants to drink kerosine?


You
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having an edible at night has greatly reduced my level of drinking.

Now about those munchies...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were it weed for alcoholics I'd turn you all in.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: Hmm. I never considered horse tranquilizer instead of craft beer.


Craft beer and horses both come in pints.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Instead of studying a potentially harmful and potentially addictive synthetic drug, why not study cannabis? It's natural. I've known at least two alcoholics that used cannabis to quit drinking. Basically, substituted one substance for another, but one is toxic, and one is medicinal. Cannabis has long-term, physiological benefits. Ketamine does not.


Cannabis works as a substitute if you don't consume processed foods and added sugar.

Otherwise, you're continuing to destroy the liver.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: baorao: Hmm. I never considered horse tranquilizer instead of craft beer.

Craft beer and horses both come in pints.


Yeah, but the glass will be almost full after one horse.  Best to use a larger container.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ben Enya: Having an edible at night has greatly reduced my level of drinking.

Now about those munchies...


Same here. I still drink but not nearly as much as otherwise.
Also, haven't had a hangover in decades so that's nice.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Dystopia is so much lamer than I thought would be


Inconceivable
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about American who enjoy a beer or two a week? Can we partake participate in this trial?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: baorao: Hmm. I never considered horse tranquilizer instead of craft beer.

Craft beer and horses both come in pints.

Yeah, but the glass will be almost full after one horse.  Best to use a larger container.


Ket is For Horses
Youtube l75NcBXz0fw


/I actually think some of the research into dissociatives and psychedelics has merit, but I'm farked if I can guess how you could do a double-blinded clinical study of the effects, because, like, how the fark could the patient (and the clinician supervising the patient in order to control set and setting) not know they'd had a clinically-effective dose of something like that?
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Instead of studying a potentially harmful and potentially addictive synthetic drug, why not study cannabis? It's natural. I've known at least two alcoholics that used cannabis to quit drinking. Basically, substituted one substance for another, but one is toxic, and one is medicinal. Cannabis has long-term, physiological benefits. Ketamine does not.


Well that's an incredibly short-sighted perspective. You do realize both can be studied in parallel, right?

Ketamine is already proven to have a wide range of medicinal benefits and I'm really glad that further potential is being researched.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: I can't wait to hear what the AA regurgibots think of this. Actually, I can.


That bunch of chainsmoking caffeine junkies don't like it when anyone uses anything but God and spite to quit drinking.
 
melfunction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: I can't wait to hear what the AA regurgibots think of this. Actually, I can.


They would say find a meeting you like and take your medication. If the people your meeting with didn't support you you find another meeting.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: Hmm. I never considered horse tranquilizer instead of craft beer.


It tastes better and you don't have to deal with all the smug
 
melfunction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Sexy Jesus: I can't wait to hear what the AA regurgibots think of this. Actually, I can.

That bunch of chainsmoking caffeine junkies don't like it when anyone uses anything but God and spite to quit drinking.


Nonsense, most meetings these days are free of tobacco and God. But you have to drink something. Maybe decaf.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Instead of studying a potentially harmful and potentially addictive synthetic drug, why not study cannabis? It's natural. I've known at least two alcoholics that used cannabis to quit drinking. Basically, substituted one substance for another, but one is toxic, and one is medicinal. Cannabis has long-term, physiological benefits. Ketamine does not.


Eh.

I've been smoking for 30 years. I've seen the weed fanbois come and go. I've seen the health nuts come and go. I've heard how it cures cancer.

Bob Marley died of cancer.

Marijuana/hemp has legit uses, and I agree with you in general that ketamine might not be the solution we are looking for to break drug dependency. Generally, substituting one drug for another doesn't work, citation Suboxone.

I say if you want to quit alcohol, simply quit alcohol. Substitute it with a positive physical activity to replace that dopamine. We have to start moving around again. A sedentary lifestyle is more dangerous than any drug.

Of course, my advice is all rainbows and kittens for someone with a real dependency issue, and coming from a guy who said he would not drink this week, but I just took a shot because I'm going roller skating.

/"The activity will cancel out the booze", he said and lied to himself.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

melfunction: Sexy Jesus: I can't wait to hear what the AA regurgibots think of this. Actually, I can.

They would say find a meeting you like and take your medication. If the people your meeting with didn't support you you find another meeting.


That makes as much sense as telling an atheist to try another church.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drink up.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Oh, and happy birthday Ted Raimi.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

baorao: Hmm. I never considered horse tranquilizer instead of craft beer.


why not both?
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can of coke and a cig, he'll be right as rain
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: Can of coke and a cig, he'll be right as rain[Fark user image image 700x406]


God I love that show.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Instead of studying a potentially harmful and potentially addictive synthetic drug, why not study cannabis? It's natural. I've known at least two alcoholics that used cannabis to quit drinking. Basically, substituted one substance for another, but one is toxic, and one is medicinal. Cannabis has long-term, physiological benefits. Ketamine does not.


Add me, if you want to make it three.  Sober one year on the 20th.  When I decided I wanted to stop edibles, I just stopped.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

apotheosis27: dereksmalls: Can of coke and a cig, he'll be right as rain[Fark user image image 700x406]

God I love that show.


What show
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: apotheosis27: dereksmalls: Can of coke and a cig, he'll be right as rain[Fark user image image 700x406]

God I love that show.

What show


Peep Show
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Add me, if you want to make it three.  Sober one year on the 20th.  When I decided I wanted to stop edibles, I just stopped.


Alright!! You are officially number three :) Congratulations on your upcoming One Year! I bet that feels good.

Any cravings?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: Can of coke and a cig, he'll be right as rain[Fark user image 700x406]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ENS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Instead of studying a potentially harmful and potentially addictive synthetic drug, why not study cannabis? It's natural. I've known at least two alcoholics that used cannabis to quit drinking. Basically, substituted one substance for another, but one is toxic, and one is medicinal. Cannabis has long-term, physiological benefits. Ketamine does not.


16 months totally off the sauce. I tried edibles early in the process to fill the void but both the clinical looking dispensary stuff and the cutesy candy-esque gummy ones all make me feel like I'm on fire, regardless of dosage. It's just an all-around unpleasant experience every time, which is a bummer because it would be nice to have something to take the edge off once in a while.
 
