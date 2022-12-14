 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Onion)   Can't improve on this headline: Nation Forgives Harvey Weinstein After He Gets Really Good At Football   (theonion.com) divider line
7
    More: Satire, American films, New York City, New York Giants, American television actors, LOS ANGELES, 38-year-old homemaker Sara Reese, Los Angeles Dodgers, Harvey Weinstein Wednesday  
•       •       •

351 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 14 Dec 2022 at 8:04 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah. Funny.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rape is bad, but there is always a need for high level QB play.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He can fight Deshaun Watson for the starting spot on the Browns
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All of the nuances considered, in the game of ninth dimensional chess, please motherfarking god let him replace Russel Wilson.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ravens fans to give him standing ovation.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ha ha, gotta love that absurdist parody...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I Like Bread: Ha ha, gotta love that absurdist parody...

[Fark user image 850x567]


That's ridiculous.

Laura Bush was a linebacker, not a quarterback.  Completely different

she totally did kill a guy though
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.