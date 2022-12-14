 Skip to content
(CNN)   Fed: Nobody's gonna mind if we raise interest rates by another half percent, right? Oh, you do mind? You mind a lot? Huh, well, HAHAHAHA WE ALREADY RAISED THEM   (cnn.com) divider line
50
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thanks Biden.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My mortgage is fixed at 2.25, so suck it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You can't have employees benefiting from low unemployment with wage competition by companies to retain employees, so up the interest rates go.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They were worried that the recession party that everyone's been invited to wasn't getting here fast enough.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: My mortgage is fixed at 2.25, so suck it.


Also, your house just gave back its last five years' worth of appreciation, so suck that.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Look for "Fed DESTROYS the economy, market REACTS" in your YouTube feed.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sweet, time to buy a couple more CD's.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
it's bad if people are doing well, it's bad if people are doing poorly. it's almost like it's all made up bullshiat.
 
firefly212
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The fed is trying to stop record corporate profits by absolutely hammering the poor. The idea that the rich will be less greedy if we just beat poor people down some more is farking ridiculous, and I'm tired of this "only tool we have is a hammer, so every problem most be a nail" approach to monetary policy.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: it's bad if people are doing well, it's bad if people are doing poorly. it's almost like it's all made up bullshiat.


It is bad if poors are doing well.  It is bad if rich are not doing gangbusters.

Not saying eat the rich, but you know.  Eat the rich.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good timing, I was just about to make my IRA contributions.

/Hurray for me.
//Maybe no hurray for you.
///Sorry.
 
firefly212
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Tax Boy: My mortgage is fixed at 2.25, so suck it.

Also, your house just gave back its last five years' worth of appreciation, so suck that.


2019 house prices compared to 2022 house prices... my house hasn't even given back 15% of what it gained in value in that pandemic spike.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Let's not tax the shiat out of mass corporate profiteering during this extended period of a global supply chain slowdown."
 
wage0048
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Tax Boy: My mortgage is fixed at 2.25, so suck it.

Also, your house just gave back its last five years' worth of appreciation, so suck that.


My house is where I live.  It's not an ATM.  So no, I'm not going to suck that.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If we never touched rates we would be in the exact position we find ourselves in today, except the NASDAQ would be at 17000. Inflation is a supply and demand issue. Hurting businesses right when they need money to meet demand is ridiculous. But as others have said, we can't have wages moving up even slightly towards where they should be, so the boot had to come down on our necks.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If sure the price gouging will start going the other way if only you whip the working class just a little more.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Tax Boy: My mortgage is fixed at 2.25, so suck it.

Also, your house just gave back its last five years' worth of appreciation, so suck that.


Not even close. Not even one year's worth.
 
trialpha
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pretty much everyone was expecting them to raise rates this meeting, subby.

What they're freaking about now is that the Fed basically said "And we're going to keep raising rates until we're sure". Sure, they've been saying that over and over for months, but the market seems surprised every time.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'M NOT SURE WHO OR WHAT I SHOULD BE SUCKING, SO I'M JUST YELLING BECAUSE FOMO
 
xalres
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh...uh...no?

I guess?

Is this about stonks? I bet this is about stonks.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Tax Boy: My mortgage is fixed at 2.25, so suck it.

Also, your house just gave back its last five years' worth of appreciation, so suck that.


I think having a low interest rate TODAY is more important than any theoretical profit if you sell tomorrow, and it buffers the loss of buying power. Low monthly payments == more money in your pocket even if the more is worth less than before.

/2.5%
 
freidog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Tax Boy: My mortgage is fixed at 2.25, so suck it.

Also, your house just gave back its last five years' worth of appreciation, so suck that.


Tell that to my county appraisal office when sending the property tax bill.  *grumble grumble, writes check*
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: My mortgage is fixed at 2.25, so suck it.


Yeah? Well I just refinanced ours from 2.8% to 6.7%.

#winning
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sweet, more cheap real-esate as banks foreclose.

Better medical debt rates.

better student loan debt rates.

Thanks USA. Please never have a functional social safety net, and continue to get your borrower protections and lending standards.
 
recoil47
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Tax Boy: My mortgage is fixed at 2.25, so suck it.

Also, your house just gave back its last five years' worth of appreciation, so suck that.


I suppose that depends on where you live.  If you trust some of what you see, I can tell you that's not true in our area or many others in our area.

Secondly, that only matters if you are going to be selling soon.  If you are going to be living in your house for another 10+ years, it's a big "Who Cares?"  You keep the 2.25 or whatever and go to sleep at night.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Damb  Dummycrats.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BigBurrito: Good timing, I was just about to make my IRA contributions.

/Hurray for me.
//Maybe no hurray for you.
///Sorry.


And the bulk of my dividends are paying in the next two weeks which I will reinvest - a pile of free money for doing nothing!
 
Xetal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Tax Boy: My mortgage is fixed at 2.25, so suck it.

Also, your house just gave back its last five years' worth of appreciation, so suck that.


My house value would have to drop like 50%+ to give back the 5 years worth of appreciation... Not counting the ~$120,000 that I didn't have to pay in rent over the last 5 years.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Sweet, more cheap real-esate as banks foreclose.

Better medical debt rates.

better student loan debt rates.

Thanks USA. Please never have a functional social safety net, and continue to get your borrower protections and lending standards.


Sheesh, like we would ever throw the mentally ill out of care facilities and onto the streets forty years ago.
 
hammettman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

trialpha: Pretty much everyone was expecting them to raise rates this meeting, subby.

What they're freaking about now is that the Fed basically said "And we're going to keep raising rates until we're sure". Sure, they've been saying that over and over for months, but the market seems surprised every time.


The market is just like a kid, just like Ralphie, always asking asking for that Red Ryder BB Gun.

The usually delivers as promised, then adds: of course, I'm going to have to shoot your eye out.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Tax Boy: My mortgage is fixed at 2.25, so suck it.

Also, your house just gave back its last five years' worth of appreciation, so suck that.


This only matters if I'm planning on borrowing against my house.  It doesn't matter if I'm moving because the house I'd be moving to has fallen too.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Sweet, time to buy a couple more CD's.


Metallica has a new one coming out in April.  The first single is epic
 
shinji3i
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Man On Pink Corner: Tax Boy: My mortgage is fixed at 2.25, so suck it.

Also, your house just gave back its last five years' worth of appreciation, so suck that.

I think having a low interest rate TODAY is more important than any theoretical profit if you sell tomorrow, and it buffers the loss of buying power. Low monthly payments == more money in your pocket even if the more is worth less than before.

/2.5%


Yarp. Quick google says if I left my house right now and moved into an okay 2bed/1bath apartment near where I live I'd be paying a bit over $300 monthly more in rent than on my mortgage.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He looks nice
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

trialpha: Pretty much everyone was expecting them to raise rates this meeting, subby.

What they're freaking about now is that the Fed basically said "And we're going to keep raising rates until we're sure". Sure, they've been saying that over and over for months, but the market seems surprised every time.


The market is down ... *checks* ... all of 0.25%.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: My mortgage is fixed at 2.25, so suck it.


My ex just got financed at -0.01
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Wine Sipping Elitist: Man On Pink Corner: Tax Boy: My mortgage is fixed at 2.25, so suck it.

Also, your house just gave back its last five years' worth of appreciation, so suck that.

I think having a low interest rate TODAY is more important than any theoretical profit if you sell tomorrow, and it buffers the loss of buying power. Low monthly payments == more money in your pocket even if the more is worth less than before.

/2.5%

Yarp. Quick google says if I left my house right now and moved into an okay 2bed/1bath apartment near where I live I'd be paying a bit over $300 monthly more in rent than on my mortgage.


If you've purchased correctly, mortgage payments usually will be less than rent payments.
 
ENS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Powell was pretty transparent today. Inflation is cooling but the labor market is still strong, so until we can destroy that and get people wage and job insecure again the beatings will continue.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

firefly212: The fed is trying to stop record corporate profits by absolutely hammering the poor. The idea that the rich will be less greedy if we just beat poor people down some more is farking ridiculous, and I'm tired of this "only tool we have is a hammer, so every problem most be a nail" approach to monetary policy.


media-exp1.licdn.comView Full Size


It's the tool the Fed has. They're idiots.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

firefly212: 2019 house prices compared to 2022 house prices... my house hasn't even given back 15% of what it gained in value in that pandemic spike.


Admittedly 5 years is an exaggeration... so far.  We'll see.  FYIGM isn't really a great attitude when it comes to interest rates.

Ask your parents what life was like in the late 1970s-early 1980s timeframe.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

trialpha: Pretty much everyone was expecting them to raise rates this meeting, subby.

What they're freaking about now is that the Fed basically said "And we're going to keep raising rates until we're sure". Sure, they've been saying that over and over for months, but the market seems surprised every time.


I've heard it said before that stock traders are optimistic and bond traders and pessimistic.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good. Hoping the interest I receive on my savings account increases to .02% now.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Tax Boy: My mortgage is fixed at 2.25, so suck it.

Also, your house just gave back its last five years' worth of appreciation, so suck that.


This is wishcasting
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Good. Hoping the interest I receive on my savings account increases to .02% now.


That sounds suspiciously like you are not making wealth for the rich.
DENIED.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Inflation is plummeting like a rock. But workers still have leeway to quit their jobs so RECESSION HERE WE COME
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: WayneKerr: Good. Hoping the interest I receive on my savings account increases to .02% now.

That sounds suspiciously like you are not making wealth for the rich.
DENIED.


Denied is a river that died.
The cash no longer flows
Big Bankers are wankers
Says FARK econ bros
Now I'm gonna hide
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tax Boy: My mortgage is fixed at 2.25, so suck it.


Mine's 2%, so YOU can suck it.
 
shinji3i
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: shinji3i: Wine Sipping Elitist: Man On Pink Corner: Tax Boy: My mortgage is fixed at 2.25, so suck it.

Also, your house just gave back its last five years' worth of appreciation, so suck that.

I think having a low interest rate TODAY is more important than any theoretical profit if you sell tomorrow, and it buffers the loss of buying power. Low monthly payments == more money in your pocket even if the more is worth less than before.

/2.5%

Yarp. Quick google says if I left my house right now and moved into an okay 2bed/1bath apartment near where I live I'd be paying a bit over $300 monthly more in rent than on my mortgage.

If you've purchased correctly, mortgage payments usually will be less than rent payments.


So you're saying I actually made a good major financial investment for once in my life? I gotta call my mom.

/I can't take credit for it, my wife did all the refinance paperwork
//But I did recommend we do it in passing while talking about what pizza place to order from so that's like half the work when you think about it
///Back to investing in Pokemon cards now that I've been justified
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WayneKerr: Denied is a river that died.
The cash no longer flows
Big Bankers are wankers
Says FARK econ bros
Now I'm gonna hide


*applauds*
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Tax Boy: My mortgage is fixed at 2.25, so suck it.

Yeah? Well I just refinanced ours from 2.8% to 6.7%.

#winning


Still less than 1/2 the rate of my first mortgage, you'll survive.
 
