(Audacy)   Detroit TV reporter Jason Carr reveals unfamiliarity with Mark Mester by attacking colleagues during "Jason Carr Live" segment until station cuts away, then returning from break to rip station management. Now he has time to read up on Mark Mester   (audacy.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, WDIV-TV, WJBK, WWJ-TV, WDIV-TV host Jason Carr, WXYZ-TV, The Detroit News, Detroit, Michigan State University  
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. He was always mean to Suzie.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is this a case of:

assets1.cbsnewsstatic.comView Full Size


or is it more:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


?
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Heard about this the other day and wondered what he was yelling at his co-workers and/or station management about. And after RTFA, I'm still wondering.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Carr - who hosted of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D"

I umm - yeah ok interesting program name choice there
 
wireguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Irony: Mester got turfed from KTLA for expressing unwanted opinions.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wireguy: Irony: Mester got turfed from KTLA for expressing unwanted opinions.


I've always wondered when those go down.  I mean sure it's tempting to just lecture the assholes sometimes but has that ever, Ever, EVER had a positive result outside of Hollywood dramas?  You instantly fark yourself the minute you take shiat public out of nowhere unless what you've got to say is about actually criminal or insanely despicable shiat.  And it never is with newscasters, it's always drama llama interpersonal crap
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: "Carr - who hosted of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D"

I umm - yeah ok interesting program name choice there


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Also, does anyone have a link to the meltdown? I heard about it on Reddit but no one has video of it.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
