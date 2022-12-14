 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Metaphor   (abc7.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, Zuckerberg, did you fail so hard that you just skipped on past Metas two and three?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another American dead from bad healthcare.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always mix my metaphors, I can't take them straight.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody seen Kyle? He's a Nazi about 5' 5" who likes shooting Americans in Wisconsin.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Another American dead from bad healthcare.


Or as a GQP would put it: "Heroic American dies defending against socialism!"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kyle was defending himself!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hammer & Sickle
Shamrock & Leprechaun
Eagle & Gun
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Sexy Jesus: Another American dead from bad healthcare.

Or as a GQP would put it: "Heroic American dies defending against socialism!"


In WI? You're funny
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The butler did it. In the library. While reading about ornithology.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bald eagle found shot in Wisconsin dies during surgery; suspect sought

How can they not know who the surgeon is? Have they looked in the operating theater?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 360x270]


Mitchell and Webb - Pet Hospital
Youtube 4qP8LHurwHw
 
Begoggle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I guess a followup of yesterday isn't a repeat since he died this time.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chitownmike: DarkSoulNoHope: Sexy Jesus: Another American dead from bad healthcare.

Or as a GQP would put it: "Heroic American dies defending against socialism!"

In WI? You're funny


The state that had Scott Walker for 8 years?
What's funny about it?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chitownmike: DarkSoulNoHope: Sexy Jesus: Another American dead from bad healthcare.

Or as a GQP would put it: "Heroic American dies defending against socialism!"

In WI? You're funny


Well, the bald eagle wasn't getting an invoice for the cost of his care nor had to make sure he had insurance before getting treated.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The sad thing is a Bald Eagle might actually get a larger reaction than thoughts and prayers™.
 
kindms
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
bald eagles are only a step above seagull barely
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Someone in Wisconsin clearly hates America.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
