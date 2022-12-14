 Skip to content
(YouTube)   ZeFrank1 provides a brief message of how to handle when the world becomes small   (youtube.com) divider line
ShutterGirl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When Ze is serious...WOW that was quite touching
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Everything on the table, I absolutely love this human, the experiences he's had, even the bad ones, and how he translates them into meaningful snippets of realization for others who haven't had those exact experiences but who have had ones close enough to relate and learn from.

Huge fan. Since the last century.
Fun to be able to say that.
Really fun.
Warts and all. Let's start this sh*t up.
Let me become fascinated with the shape of the stone.

F*ck yes.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
An invocation for beginnings
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ze Frank is a genius. When comedians play on your heart stings they are the best. Conversely, serious actors and tragadians do comedy and farce they can make you laugh harder than you thought possible.

It's like artesian well: where there is pressure the talent jumps up to genius level.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That hit hard.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I too, was a Speed Racer and Duckie. Has it only been a century?

Everybody feels it has been much longer. Dog years long, virtual years longer.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey, you're ok. You'll be fine. Just breathe.
 
