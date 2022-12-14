 Skip to content
(MSN)   Man arrested in murder of California cop's spouse in Kentucky, which gives him an alibi in the cop's killing in Kentucky, which also clears up the cop's stalking and burglary charges. Cue Bill Kurtiss voiceover   (msn.com) divider line
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is bizarre and convoluted enough that if you condensed it into a three day period it could be a chapter in an Ace Attorney game
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tennessee != Kentucky, subby.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klippoklondike: This is bizarre and convoluted enough that if you condensed it into a three day period it could be a chapter in an Ace Attorney game


I can't even decipher the farking headline...
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EasilyDistracted: Tennessee != Kentucky, subby.


Fark Geography Nazis, Alert!

/it's all flyover
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EasilyDistracted: Tennessee != Kentucky, subby.


Technically that's true, but really...
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh sure all the divorce and cheating and murder and stalking and dog stealing is pretty bad... but I wonder what the penalty is for changing someone's avatar on the netflix screen?
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Klippoklondike: This is bizarre and convoluted enough that if you condensed it into a three day period it could be a chapter in an Ace Attorney game

I can't even decipher the farking headline...


Lady cop stalked her cop husband
Cop husband was killed
Lady cop was killed in separate incident in a different state
Lady cop's death not yet confirmed as suicide or homicide
Guy who killed cop husband has been arrested
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf did the dog do?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i think any time someone kills a cop they should be allowed to do an internal investigation of themself to determine if there was any wrongdoing, rather than immediately being arrested or charged.  maybe the cop was acting in a threatening manner, or had his wallet in his hand, or maybe he was carrying a gun.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Wtf did the dog do?


He knows what he did.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
lilfry14
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story needs some dates.

Cop's spouse is killed a few months ago. Person 1 was arrested on Friday, I guess Dec 9 for the murder.

On Dec. 8, after stalking and burglarizing the home of a woman who was dating her husband, the cop was arrested. The cop and husband were getting a divorce prior to his death.

On Saturday morning, Dec 10, the cop was found shot dead (unknown if suicide or homicide).
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll put $5 on this being a case of Cop Swingers Gone Wild. -ly wrong.

/Next season on Fox.
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stephen King would be proud of all the plot twists.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klippoklondike: Mikey1969: Klippoklondike: This is bizarre and convoluted enough that if you condensed it into a three day period it could be a chapter in an Ace Attorney game

I can't even decipher the farking headline...

Lady cop stalked her cop husband
Cop husband was killed
Lady cop was killed in separate incident in a different state
Lady cop's death not yet confirmed as suicide or homicide
Guy who killed cop husband has been arrested


Jesus, that's almost as confusing. Lot of work, killing people and covering it up, that's why I never killed anyone. I'm just too lazy...
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EasilyDistracted: Tennessee != Kentucky, subby.


One time I paid a Chattanooga hooker $5 for a Tennesucky.
 
proteus_b [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think subby complicated things a bit on purpose in that headline. In any event.... the person arrested in Michael's killing was arrested at Sacramento airport. I wonder if Julie had Michael bumped off. In which case, wow, that poor lady who was dating Michael dodged a literal bullet here.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sofa King Smart: oh sure all the divorce and cheating and murder and stalking and dog stealing is pretty bad... but I wonder what the penalty is for changing someone's avatar on the netflix screen?


Hang 'em.

FTA: the woman noticed that her Netflix account was hacked

Hacked is a strong word for "someone else has my password because it's a shared account".
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [preview.redd.it image 640x331]


Well, two out of three ain't bad.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lady cop was in on the murder of her husband. Triggerman gets busted, she sees the end of the road and offs herself.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
ACAB
All Cops Are Buried
 
Spooonster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [preview.redd.it image 640x331]


It kind of sounds like they did. Die, that is.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rehab Is For Quitters: Stephen King would be proud of all the plot twists.


Not in what I've read, he's a lot more straightforward. His publisher would send back this draft, at least cut down the number of locations.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: i think any time someone kills a cop they should be allowed to do an internal investigation of themself to determine if there was any wrongdoing, rather than immediately being arrested or charged.  maybe the cop was acting in a threatening manner, or had his wallet in his hand, or maybe he was carrying a gun.


or 'smelled like pcp'...
 
ifky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
South Park - Bill Kurtis Board Game (Deny It Or Cover It Up)
Youtube eJdGMaKnBaA
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Confused? You won't be after this week's episode of Soap!\
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Rehab Is For Quitters: Stephen King would be proud of all the plot twists.

Not in what I've read, he's a lot more straightforward. His publisher would send back this draft, at least cut down the number of locations.


Well, if Stephen King was involved that would explain the Tennessee/Kentucky discrepancy: it was actually all Maine the whole time.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: wildcardjack: Rehab Is For Quitters: Stephen King would be proud of all the plot twists.

Not in what I've read, he's a lot more straightforward. His publisher would send back this draft, at least cut down the number of locations.

Well, if Stephen King was involved that would explain the Tennessee/Kentucky discrepancy: it was actually all Maine the whole time.


And these days, Alcoholics Anonymous
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: This is bizarre and convoluted enough that if you condensed it into a three day period it could be a chapter in an Ace Attorney game


If someone solves who the good guy with the gun is, let me know.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EasilyDistracted: Tennessee != Kentucky, subby.


Ah it was the hubby that got dropped in Tennessee but really anything below the Manson-Nixon line is the same shiat
 
