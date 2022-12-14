 Skip to content
(The Weather Channel)   If you live within 150 miles of New Orleans, just assume you will be under a tornado warning for the next day or two   (weather.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I live 1266 miles away and am under a winter storm watch

So who wins?
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We know, we know.  Global warming blah, blah, blah.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I live 1266 miles away and am under a winter storm watch

So who wins?


Jim Cantore
 
mrwknd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
spongeboob

I live 1266 miles away and am under a winter storm watch

So who wins?


Clearly we all do. FTFA's info, it sounds like the entire State's economy was wiped out.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
(9:05 a.m. ET) Storm Damages Chicken Farm

MY CHICKEN NUGGIES!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I will learn some stormy morning,
What's a watch and what's a warning.
 
Hantavirus [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Simple mnemonic 
wboy.comView Full Size
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
OK, I'll just go into my base. . . oh, fark.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As someone that lives within 150 miles of New Orleans, I'm really getting a kick out of, wait, no, that was a tree falling on my roof.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's okay though because Texan assholes are still making big bucks just off shore, the trickle down will come just as soon every leftist gives up and moves to France
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

newsvertisement: As someone that lives within 150 miles of New Orleans, I'm really getting a kick out of, wait, no, that was a tree falling on my roof.


stay safe :/
 
