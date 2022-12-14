 Skip to content
(CNN)   Movin' to the country of China, gonna eat a lot of peaches. Millions of peaches, peaches for Covid   (cnn.com) divider line
The Third Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had my little way I'd fight COVID every day
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump sat alone on a bunch in the park.
Horse paste cures Covid, he'd casually remark.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peaches don't come from a can
They come from the land
Zhejiang, China
 
maxandgrinch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canned peaches are cheaper and more available than horse paste?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Canned peaches are cheaper and more available than horse paste?


And FWIW, it probably doesn't make you shiat your pants.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: maxandgrinch: Canned peaches are cheaper and more available than horse paste?

And FWIW, it probably doesn't make you shiat your pants.


I see you never went on the all canned peaches diet before...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have their Dr. Oz types on tv too
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Canned peaches are cheaper and more available than horse paste?


It's traditional Chinese medicine. Horse paste is too modern and full of "science" to be useful even for horses.

Unless it's a paste MADE from horses. Then they'd be all over it and there would be a global glue shortage.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why people in China are panic buying canned yellow peaches..."

The Chinese only want the yellow ones. Alrighty then. Anyhoooo....

So, caned yellow peaches prevent Covid. I did not know that.  Sadly, not the craziest thing I've heard before that prevents Covid.
 
Diabolic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like something an Ex-President of the United States of America would suggest
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Canned yellow peaches ≠ medicines!" the company said in the post published Friday. "There is enough supply, so there is no need to panic. There is no rush to buy."

Given my minimal and biased view of Chinese capitalism, I'm somewhat surprised they'd offer such a clear disclaimer.

I would have expected them to say something plausibly deniable, like "well, we haven't yet proven that canned peaches cure COVID, so please consider that before buying the extremely limited remaining supply."
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Canned peaches are cheaper and more available than horse paste?


There is a shortage. Two shifts at the horse pasting plant are out with COVID.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Trump sat alone on a bunch in the park.
Horse paste cures Covid, he'd casually remark.


Considering I just came from the Jane Goodall thread, I'll allow it...
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: MillionDollarMo: Trump sat alone on a bunch in the park.
Horse paste cures Covid, he'd casually remark.

Considering I just came from the Jane Goodall thread, I'll allow it...


That's a weird fetish.
 
wigginiggins
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Third Man: If I had my little way I'd fight COVID every day


Twice on Sundays!
 
RogermcAllen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Little PCR testkit, with a pink band.
Little white nasal swab, in my hand.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Spartapuss: MillionDollarMo: Trump sat alone on a bunch in the park.
Horse paste cures Covid, he'd casually remark.

Considering I just came from the Jane Goodall thread, I'll allow it...

That's a weird fetish.


Is it, though?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wasilla Hillbilly: MillionDollarMo: Spartapuss: MillionDollarMo: Trump sat alone on a bunch in the park.
Horse paste cures Covid, he'd casually remark.

Considering I just came from the Jane Goodall thread, I'll allow it...

That's a weird fetish.

Is it, though?
[Fark user image image 236x292]


It depends on how many apes join in I suppose.
 
maxandgrinch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Canned yellow peaches ≠ medicines!

Unless you have scurvy, then they could be a medicine.  Government site; prepper site
 
Speaker to Lampposts
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ha, ha, silly Chinese! Everyone knows you hoard toilet paper in emergencies.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Given my minimal and biased view of Chinese capitalism, I'm somewhat surprised they'd offer such a clear disclaimer.

I would have expected them to say something plausibly deniable, like "well, we haven't yet proven that canned peaches cure COVID, so please consider that before buying the extremely limited remaining supply."


We'd also accept a statement by mike lindell, directly implying that although peaches cure covid, he can't legally say it <shhh>
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Eating the pits of a Peach will also have the same medicinal benefits as the syrupy fleshy goodness.
Or it may kill you, but I'm pretty sure the latter not the former.  Is it latter or former, I totally forgot, oh well.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wasilla Hillbilly: MillionDollarMo: Spartapuss: MillionDollarMo: Trump sat alone on a bunch in the park.
Horse paste cures Covid, he'd casually remark.

Considering I just came from the Jane Goodall thread, I'll allow it...

That's a weird fetish.

Is it, though?
[Fark user image 236x292]


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
baron von doodle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: FTFA: "Canned yellow peaches ≠ medicines!" the company said in the post published Friday. "There is enough supply, so there is no need to panic. There is no rush to buy."

Given my minimal and biased view of Chinese capitalism, I'm somewhat surprised they'd offer such a clear disclaimer.

I would have expected them to say something plausibly deniable, like "well, we haven't yet proven that canned peaches cure COVID, so please consider that before buying the extremely limited remaining supply."


They're hoarding peaches and we hoarded toilet paper. Is it a nationality thing? Do Australians hoard Marmite?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, China is just going through what the US did in March 2020? Makes sense.

This was ALWAYS the outcome that was going to happen. Vaccines, stay at home orders, isolation, masks ... the end result was everyone on Earth was going to get it at one point or another eventually.

Everything else was just delays to the inevitable.
 
McGrits
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Note it is not canned pears because canned pears are nasty.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've had a few social media conversations this past week with strangers in China and these people, who have been under restriction of one kind of another for over two years, don't know a damn thing about Covid.  Government never bothered to educate them.  It's crazy.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: So, China is just going through what the US did in March 2020? Makes sense.

This was ALWAYS the outcome that was going to happen. Vaccines, stay at home orders, isolation, masks ... the end result was everyone on Earth was going to get it at one point or another eventually.

Everything else was just delays to the inevitable.


Ironically, China has less herd immunity thanks to the Zero COVID policy. Far fewer of the elderly population are vaccinated, compared to the US and other Western countries. China has refused to accept foreign vaccines which are more effective.

This is going to get ugly shortly, link to The Atlantic (soft paywall)
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How do they expect their people to make Shark Fin Soup or a Pangolin Panini without canned peaches?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've been trying to start the rumor the the gallbladder of CCP officials not only cure and prevent Covid, but also increases libido remarkably.
 
