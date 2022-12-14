 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Oingo Boingo, Bow Wow Wow, and college basketball. Wait, what? Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #415. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
59
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

a chunk of the show well be preempted today for college hoops. for that reason i won't be tweeting the playlist (don't want anyone finding the show through Twitter only to tune in to sportsball).

the day should go something like this:

(best coast times)

10.00 - 10.45 the show
10.45 - 1.00 college basketball
1.00 - 2.00 the show

(game time is approximate)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hali ho :o)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chillin' and standing by, but mostly chillin'. It managed to get all the way up to -7°C (19.4° Freedom Units) here rn.
also...
That hoopsportsball break does line up nicely with that little international footsportsball today...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow.
I just read that Dance Craze is getting a blu ray release next March
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

Will there be a video stream of the game online?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Chillin' and standing by, but mostly chillin'. It managed to get all the way up to -7°C (19.4° Freedom Units) here rn.
also...
That hoopsportsball break does line up nicely with that little international footsportsball today...


which i can't watch, as I'll be engineering the game at the station 😬
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: sno man: Chillin' and standing by, but mostly chillin'. It managed to get all the way up to -7°C (19.4° Freedom Units) here rn.
also...
That hoopsportsball break does line up nicely with that little international footsportsball today...

which i can't watch, as I'll be engineering the game at the station 😬


Live spoilers okay or do you want to watch it after the show without knowing the outcome?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by (yes, I'm early). So I get 45 mins but only miss 1 hour. That's kinda weird.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll listen if you play Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.

I love that song. Best song of the 80s.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing like a solid Church Service before the game.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you anonymous TF Fairy xoxoxo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: Thank you anonymous TF Fairy xoxoxo

[Fark user image 850x623]


That explains the fark servers on Monday.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Chillin' and standing by, but mostly chillin'. It managed to get all the way up to -7°C (19.4° Freedom Units) here rn.
also...
That hoopsportsball break does line up nicely with that little international footsportsball today...


Got all the way down to 27°C (80°F) here in Miami today. Almost sweater weather for us
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Will there be a video stream of the game online?


i have been told that the game may be available on the website for the big west conference, which appears to be bigwest.org
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: I'll listen if you play Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.

I love that song. Best song of the 80s.


Who funnied this?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Thoreny: I'll listen if you play Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.

I love that song. Best song of the 80s.

Who funnied this?


everyone
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Thoreny: Thoreny: I'll listen if you play Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.

I love that song. Best song of the 80s.

Who funnied this?

everyone


You've got to remember that these are just simple Farkers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new West. You know, morans.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Thoreny: I'll listen if you play Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.

I love that song. Best song of the 80s.

Who funnied this?


"Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" isn't exactly  alternative
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Will there be a video stream of the game online?

i have been told that the game may be available on the website for the big west conference, which appears to be bigwest.org


It's there, for a fee (ESPN). I'll trust the radio announcers to be informative.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Thoreny: socalnewwaver: Thoreny: Thoreny: I'll listen if you play Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.

I love that song. Best song of the 80s.

Who funnied this?

everyone

You've got to remember that these are just simple Farkers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new West. You know, morans.


And you also get a "funny" for the Blazing Saddles reference.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pc_gator: sno man: Chillin' and standing by, but mostly chillin'. It managed to get all the way up to -7°C (19.4° Freedom Units) here rn.
also...
That hoopsportsball break does line up nicely with that little international footsportsball today...

Got all the way down to 27°C (80°F) here in Miami today. Almost sweater weather for us


I've been waking up to 17°C here in Tampa the last few days. We're well into sweater weather.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pc_gator: sno man: Chillin' and standing by, but mostly chillin'. It managed to get all the way up to -7°C (19.4° Freedom Units) here rn.
also...
That hoopsportsball break does line up nicely with that little international footsportsball today...

Got all the way down to 27°C (80°F) here in Miami today. Almost sweater weather for us


I'd hate you, but you're still in Floriduh. :p
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Thoreny: Thoreny: I'll listen if you play Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.

I love that song. Best song of the 80s.

Who funnied this?

"Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" isn't exactly  alternative


sure it is, it's an alternative to good music
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Thoreny: Thoreny: I'll listen if you play Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.

I love that song. Best song of the 80s.

Who funnied this?

"Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" isn't exactly  alternative


I'll ignore therules and substitute them for my own
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: Thoreny: Thoreny: I'll listen if you play Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.

I love that song. Best song of the 80s.

Who funnied this?

"Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" isn't exactly  alternative

sure it is, it's an alternative to good music


You take that back or I will Farky you as a fan of Scott Bakula.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Thoreny: socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: Thoreny: Thoreny: I'll listen if you play Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.

I love that song. Best song of the 80s.

Who funnied this?

"Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" isn't exactly  alternative

sure it is, it's an alternative to good music

You take that back or I will Farky you as a fan of Scott Bakula.


you say that like it's a bad thing.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Thoreny: socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: Thoreny: Thoreny: I'll listen if you play Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.

I love that song. Best song of the 80s.

Who funnied this?

"Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" isn't exactly  alternative

sure it is, it's an alternative to good music

You take that back or I will Farky you as a fan of Scott Bakula.

you say that like it's a bad thing.


You say that like you haven't seen Star Trek Enterprise.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey.
What happened to the Iiiiiiiiiiiiirrrrrrrvine ?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Go Ukraine!

No on with the show
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Thoreny: socalnewwaver: Thoreny: socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: Thoreny: Thoreny: I'll listen if you play Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.

I love that song. Best song of the 80s.

Who funnied this?

"Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" isn't exactly  alternative

sure it is, it's an alternative to good music

You take that back or I will Farky you as a fan of Scott Bakula.

you say that like it's a bad thing.

You say that like you haven't seen Star Trek Enterprise.


you say that like you haven't seen quantum leap
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Right into the Killing Joke!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Boom!
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Thoreny: socalnewwaver: Thoreny: socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: Thoreny: Thoreny: I'll listen if you play Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.

I love that song. Best song of the 80s.

Who funnied this?

"Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" isn't exactly  alternative

sure it is, it's an alternative to good music

You take that back or I will Farky you as a fan of Scott Bakula.

you say that like it's a bad thing.

You say that like you haven't seen Star Trek Enterprise.

you say that like you haven't seen quantum leap


Quantum Leap is a fine television show. On this we can agree.

But everything he did in Enterprise pissed away any good feelings that all of us deserved to have of him.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yessss, Danny

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Thoreny: socalnewwaver: Thoreny: socalnewwaver: Thoreny: socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: Thoreny: Thoreny: I'll listen if you play Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.

I love that song. Best song of the 80s.

Who funnied this?

"Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" isn't exactly  alternative

sure it is, it's an alternative to good music

You take that back or I will Farky you as a fan of Scott Bakula.

you say that like it's a bad thing.

You say that like you haven't seen Star Trek Enterprise.

you say that like you haven't seen quantum leap

Quantum Leap is a fine television show. On this we can agree.

But everything he did in Enterprise pissed away any good feelings that all of us deserved to have of him.


the great thing about america is that here you're allowed to be wrong and it's simply a case of no harm no foul
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hello!
I saw this and immediately thought of you all.
I'll be in and out today, so feel free to download and insert at the appropriate moment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Thoreny: socalnewwaver: Thoreny: socalnewwaver: Thoreny: socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: Thoreny: Thoreny: I'll listen if you play Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.

I love that song. Best song of the 80s.

Who funnied this?

"Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" isn't exactly  alternative

sure it is, it's an alternative to good music

You take that back or I will Farky you as a fan of Scott Bakula.

you say that like it's a bad thing.

You say that like you haven't seen Star Trek Enterprise.

you say that like you haven't seen quantum leap

Quantum Leap is a fine television show. On this we can agree.

But everything he did in Enterprise pissed away any good feelings that all of us deserved to have of him.

the great thing about america is that here you're allowed to be wrong and it's simply a case of no harm no foul


You two gonna get a room, or what?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In honor of the big game, I'm wearing my anteater Church shoes today

pixl.varagesale.comView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey, I'm an "Endicott"! I resemble that comment!
You fun friends need someone like me - to bail you out, to crash on my couch, to be the Designated Driver, ....
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media.vaticannews.vaView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Thoreny: socalnewwaver: Thoreny: socalnewwaver: Thoreny: socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: Thoreny: Thoreny: I'll listen if you play Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.

I love that song. Best song of the 80s.

Who funnied this?

"Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" isn't exactly  alternative

sure it is, it's an alternative to good music

You take that back or I will Farky you as a fan of Scott Bakula.

you say that like it's a bad thing.

You say that like you haven't seen Star Trek Enterprise.

you say that like you haven't seen quantum leap

Quantum Leap is a fine television show. On this we can agree.

But everything he did in Enterprise pissed away any good feelings that all of us deserved to have of him.

the great thing about america is that here you're allowed to be wrong and it's simply a case of no harm no foul


You're the one who is wrong. He'll never take that stink off of him. Enterprise is his legacy whether you like it or not.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
australiangothicindustrialmusic.comView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No Church shoes, but here's some smart shoes: (but wait until the game starts)

Red Dwarf 0205 Queeg - Shoes Have Soles
Youtube pSuyS0wLl5s
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
mandatory.comView Full Size
 
