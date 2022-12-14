 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Famous primatologist and expert Jane Goodall confirms that TFG acts just like a male chimpanzee trying to assert dominance, reclassifies him as Hylobatidae excrementum aurantiacus   (huffpost.com) divider line
51
51 Comments     (+0 »)
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, if anyone would know, she would, but this seems like quite the insult to chimpanzes.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Life of Brian - ROMANES EUNT DOMUS
Youtube IIAdHEwiAy8


Please do feel free to correct the Latin name.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All my apes eat paste.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: Well, if anyone would know, she would, but this seems like quite the insult to chimpanzes.


They're not the first primates to be insulted by him.  The gibbons were especially offended and the gorillas immediately demanded extravagant contracts for their videos to be shown on the channel, but it didn't work out for them as Donny either didn't know or couldn't tell everything he was watching on the Gorilla Channel was a rerun.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RISE OF THE PLANET OF THE APES | Viral Video: Ape With AK-47
Youtube QxYmm5yCJBg
TFG and his supporters.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm certain the reactions from the right will be measured and civil.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: Well, if anyone would know, she would, but this seems like quite the insult to chimpanzes.


Yeah.  F*ck you, Jane Goodall.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Chimp?  I thought the accepted primate was shiatgibbon.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: Well, if anyone would know, she would, but this seems like quite the insult to chimpanzes.


Not a primatologist but aren't chimps the assholes and gorillas and orangutans the peaceful primates
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, uh, Goodall totally farked those chimpanzees right?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Donald Trump is not a very complex or difficult to understand person.
The problem is that non sociopath personality types have problems understanding what something without a soul will do to achieve its goals.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: Well, if anyone would know, she would, but this seems like quite the insult to chimpanzes.


Yeah, she should at least narrow it down to which particular delinquent chimp he reminds her of. Like the face-eating problem primate from Nope (if it flung more poo).
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think I want to see some head to head cognitive testing.

My money ain't on the orange one.
 
patrick767
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 200x200]

All my apes eat paste.


Can I please give you $373,000 for an NFT of that?!?

/ or I could right click -> save
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bunch of fancy words for what we already knew.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The orange monkeys are more offended.  I'd say he's more of a Golden Snub-Nosed Monkey.
 
nytmare
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So the Gorilla Channel is real, and Trump's been using it to study?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: So, uh, Goodall totally farked those chimpanzees right?


Farside wouldn't lie to me
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jane Goodall is a tramp.

;-)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But chimps throw shiat everywhere and....oh...
 
nakmuay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Chimps have redeeming qualities, though
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: So, uh, Goodall totally farked those chimpanzees right?


Bonobos are the freaky ones.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: I'm certain the reactions from the right will be measured and civil.


Civil war is civil, right?

/what's so civil about war, anyway
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There Goes The Planet
Youtube Wr0FljlIGhc


Chimps be looking at Trump like
 
RasIanI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Karma Chameleon: So, uh, Goodall totally farked those chimpanzees right?

Bonobos are the freaky ones.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Manicula Maganus
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I now have the urge to see yet another reboot of planet of the apes, where Caesar is a Trump stand in and their revolution fails spectacularly and the rest of the movies are dry dramas about all the lesser monkeys on trial, getting convicted and executed.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
From Spy Magazine:

boweryboyshistory.comView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/QxYmm5yCJBg] TFG and his supporters.


also Jimmy McGill with a law degree
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He may act like king of some subhuman primates species, but his voters accepted that and gave him complete power over them..

And who among us hasn't been calling them subhuman all along anyways?
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: Well, if anyone would know, she would, but this seems like quite the insult to chimpanzes.


Well, the apes already think she is a tramp so she has that going for her.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: I now have the urge to see yet another reboot of planet of the apes, where Caesar is a Trump stand in and their revolution fails spectacularly and the rest of the movies are dry dramas about all the lesser monkeys on trial, getting convicted and executed.


"That monkey can talk!"
*forty minutes later*
"Can it shut up?"
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I think I want to see some head to head cognitive testing.

My money ain't on the orange one.


Fark user imageView Full Size

v.

Fark user imageView Full Size


(does somebody know how to make a side-by-side meme?)
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Trump's mouth does default to that anus shape when he speaks. I've never seen anyone else with a mouth that does that while speaking. I guess it could also be a chimp mouth shape, but anus seems more appropriate considering all of the shiat that spews out of it.
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dr. Bison: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x474]
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x354]


Here is a blank if someone wants to have some fun. You know, sex dungeon, torture chamber, unicorns, whatever.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Here's Jane and her famous sexy legs for no reason.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 200x200]

All my apes eat paste.


Making Apes Great Again?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

saturn badger: Dr. Bison: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x474]
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x354]

Here is a blank if someone wants to have some fun. You know, sex dungeon, torture chamber, unicorns, whatever.

[Fark user image 600x533]


Just an "Uncle Epstein went first" caption?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Most primates have more self-awareness and conscience than Trump. Likewise, "theory of mind," the ability to recognize what others are thinking, which Trump often lacks.

(People interested in primate behavior and minds would do well to read anything by Frans De Waal. I especially liked Mama's Last Hug, a warm book on humanity not being exclusive to humans, and Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are? The book I pulled off the shelf to check the index that I had the term theory of mind right.)
 
anfrind
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She's not wrong.
Violent chimpanzee attack - Planet Earth - BBC wildlife
Youtube a7XuXi3mqYM
 
Sum Guye [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

saturn badger: Dr. Bison: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x474]
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x354]

Here is a blank if someone wants to have some fun. You know, sex dungeon, torture chamber, unicorns, whatever.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [Fark user image 427x543]


I love that she was one of the few people in her circle that found it funny and didn't want to take action against Larson

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Of course  Larson never meant it as a swipe or anything.  I believe she's auctioned at least one of them off for her foundation.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Super Chimp to the rescue!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Republicans are our closest living relatives.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

medius: Republicans are our closest living relatives.


[citation needed]
 
