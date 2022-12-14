 Skip to content
(SFGate)   "How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family pot farm." 3rd generation? When did California legalize weed again?   (sfgate.com) divider line
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's sure working out for me. I got an oz of sour diesel delivered last week for $150. My guy had a strain for $120 too.

I have paid $120 for an oz since the 80s
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
babies having babies. Damn devil's lettuce!
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Farming anything is very challenging and prone to boom or bust cycles.  Now make that "anything" a plant that is illegally (i.e., without a license) grown by tens of thousands of people and yeah, you're gonna get some serious volatility in the market.
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
California's Marijuana Legalization effort has been an unsurpassed case study in how to fark over legit businesses and entrepreneurs while keeping the illegal grows going strong and missing out on the majority of their potential tax revenue

Every State adopting MJ Legalization should study California's example carefully and do the exact opposite
 
Elfich
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just did some math - many years ago I remember an eighth of pot cost 20 bucks or so (in mid to late 90's money), that would mean that pot (at the street or friend-of-a-friend level) was going for >2000 per pound.

I realize that there is mark up, transportation costs, (and of all things) advertising. With the article saying pot at the farm level is 100/pound that is a steep price crash.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Damn, if you consider a generation is 50 years these dudes been grown sticky-icky since the 1870's!  Back then you couldn't even call your dealer on the phone because it hadn't been invented yet!
/Keaunu WOAH
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Elfich: I just did some math - many years ago I remember an eighth of pot cost 20 bucks or so (in mid to late 90's money), that would mean that pot (at the street or friend-of-a-friend level) was going for >2000 per pound.

I realize that there is mark up, transportation costs, (and of all things) advertising. With the article saying pot at the farm level is 100/pound that is a steep price crash.


I've heard between 1500 to 2000 for a pound in the 90s. That's about 125/oz for the latter which sounds about right. You buy an oz for 150, bag it up, sell it and make 300, reinvest 150 and keep 150 profit. You should double your money was the thinking at the time.
 
LikeALeafOnTheWind
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm a weed proponent. it never should have been illegal. that said.. i have hard time feeling sympathy for a family that ran a criminal enterprise for 3 generations. they knew it was illegal, and thats why they got 2k a pound.
 
scanman61
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Damn, if you consider a generation is 50 years


It isn't.  More like 25
 
docsigma
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why don't they have little organic roadside stand, with a cash box, rather than shutting down and whining the press?

Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"It was sad and depressing, but it was also a relief because [running a pot farm] just had taken a serious toll on my mental and physical health, and the same with my family," Wheeler recently told SFGATE.

If only there was something available to help ease someone's mental health...
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Farming anything is very challenging and prone to boom or bust cycles.  Now make that "anything" a plant that is illegally (i.e., without a license) grown by tens of thousands of people and yeah, you're gonna get some serious volatility in the market.


The cannabis market was subject to nothing more than random supply vs. demand issues until the lobbyists could rig the system in favor of factory farms and middlemen.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My pops grew for my granddad when he had cancer. Just because it wasn't legal doesn't mean I'm not a second generation grower.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
100/pound sounds like a supply problem. It's not scarce anymore. This is good for the consumer, not the producer.

The authors argued that legalization would allow pot to be grown more efficiently and at a much larger scale, making it cheaper to grow and sell.

Yup, a supply problem. It was inevitable when everyone and their pot smoking mom wanted to be a pot farmer. Instead, drive to Cali and pick up some cheap weed for $100/pound bring it to a place that doesn't have a dispensary on every corner and sell it for $2000 to some guy without a car or access to a plane ticket.
 
Bread314
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Caption - "Prices dropped from $1200 to a $100 a pound". Not a lot of apple orchards or carrot farms getting $100 a pound wholesale for their crops.  If you have a third generation set-up, keep growing pot.  Its better switching than greenhouses to tomatoes.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

maxandgrinch: Why don't they have little organic roadside stand, with a cash box, rather than shutting down and whining the press?

[Fark user image 425x245]


I know it's cool not to RTFA, but...

The only way small-scale pot farming can survive in California, Mattole believes, is if the state government gives farmers the right to sell their pot directly to consumers.
 
Loucifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When are we going to see these low prices at my pump?
